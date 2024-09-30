Wednesday, November 20th 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
Dave and Chuck the Freak talk about little girl in the UK who freaks out about ice cream truck price, Russia is running out of butter, main topics that can start a fight at family gatherings, phone stolen at market place meet up, dad discovers son is a Kia Boy, driver in 30s had medical episode, sushi restaurants close down after parasite was seen in reviewer’s food, man saved by co-workers with CPR, 70 people on month-long cruise catch Norovirus, café that gives you a free coffee if you walk in dancing, Dave saw a leaf on bathroom floor and thought it was a turd, Brady may be in trouble for interview with Patrick Mahomes, Lions now have become Super Bowl favorites, The Simpsons alt cast simulcast stopping NFL from moving game, bench clearing brawl after football game, class action lawsuit against Netflix for Tyson/Paul fight, Jay Leno fell down a hill and got hurt, Jenny Mollen got on a plane with lice, Gladiator II getting good reviews, My Chemical Romance tour sells out, guy created his own masturbation tree, drunk man jerks in front of house, have you ever been tased by a family member?, kid brought an old grenade in to school for show and tell, dog sitter filmed OnlyFans content in client’s home, documentary talking to couples in Ashley Madison hack, woman attacked 7-Eleven employee with improvised flame thrower, update on the people who were trapped on amusement park ride, 2 people busted running a lotto scam, underground bunker available for $2.7M, officials buzzing bears with drones playing heavy metal, bear in a candy store, attempted arrest escalated when guy flees on lawnmower, idea of retaking drivers test at 50, worker who helped lady find lost ring in recycling bin, flights grounded after hamster got loose, Delta announces partnership with Shake Shack, Pizza Hut’s pizza-flavored wine, Cognac auction, 9-year-old stopped van from rolling away, and more!
--------
3:16:51
Tuesday, November 19th 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
Dave and Chuck the Freak talk about World Toilet Day, expected travel over Thanksgiving, found Jewel cooler crotch vent for car on Amazon, we got him fired but it was good because he found successful career, Spirit officially files for bankruptcy protection, single engine plane crashes at drag race strip, people stuck in amusement park ride, former city council member hid camera to watch woman shower, postal workers are stealing mail, partially blind man’s bike stolen, Paul/Tyson fight big for sportsbooks, heart condition discovered while player was recovering from hit, Rays may not be staying in Tampa area, naked woman ran through the CFL Gray Cup, Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri tequila hijacked, Diddy documentary about Shine taking the fall for club shooting, Christopher Cross yacht rock, Popeye horror movie, doctor’s license suspended for walking around office nude, son of a Villages resident jiggles genitals at the Villages hospital, Pickleball fight, tire shop shooting, cops pull over women and look for their nudes, teen carjackers lead police on chase, 7-year-old offered management job at Russian software company, drug dealer arrested after leaving bag of drugs on train and reported it missing, Dave’s Tic Tacs, students got in trouble after recreating video they saw on TikTok, guy’s brakes stop working on highway, woman goes professional in karaoke, how many Americans identify themselves as full-time influencers, dog friendly cruise, Tropicana sales plummet after changing shape of bottle, Kit Kat shaped like Santa, old woman had cocaine stashed in her underwear, woman busts guy jerking on her Ring camera, update on woman who landed plane after her pilot husband had heart attack, digital hoarder, AI grandmother bot designed to waste the time of scammers, scientist teaching rats how to drive, CCTV video of robot kidnapping other robots, and more!
--------
3:16:53
Monday, November 18th 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
Dave and Chuck the Freak talk about some of the most unique food combinations people have ordered, Dave’s review after finally tracking down the Thanksgiving stuffing roll, what happened after some bullets hit a plane on the tarmac in Dallas, kids at a brewery, the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight from over the weekend, a family who lost money to a Taylor Swift ticket scam, Steven Urkel’s bulge, a guy who was busted smuggling tarantulas, what happened on a flight that left a man with a disfigured penis, an old guy who was busted carving his initials into an ancient Japanese shrine, a politician with a banana phobia, what a woman did after claiming that a monkey attacked her, a flirty A.I. Santa and more!
--------
3:17:31
Friday, November 15th 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
Dave and Chuck the Freak talk about gravy shots mixed with bourbon, what would you do if the year was 2005, paused Peep Show on old lady with feet up, teen with driver permit drove through restaurant, update on bus driver who abandoned passengers at gas station, insurance would not cover house flood after hurricane, guy accused of human trafficking for taking his daughter and her friend on a trip, more E Coli cases from McDonald’s onions, Applebee’s and IHOP combining, Tyson/Paul fight tonight, kid reporter interviews Mike Tyson, Shohei Ohtani ball on display, Diddy update, new Rock and Chris Evans movie tanks, Kim Kardashian says she gets overwhelmed by motherhood, Margot Robbie puts Titanic theme song on whenever she needs to cry, Pam Anderson has some projects, Lady Gaga will be in Season 2 of Wednesday, fight between members of CKY and Alien Antfarm, leaving big events early to miss traffic, old man slammed into same place twice, old woman arrested for not paying for her sandwich, dollar store clerk made robber buy something to open register, man called cops about burglary and police found their cocaine, man sold $11K worth of illegal drugs to undercover cops, couple of soldiers caught banging in Apache helicopter, have you had to go to the ER for an embarrassing reason?, Ask Dave & Chuck, been dating girlfriend for 3 years and never had sex, daughter living with them and cat passed away while she’s on a trip, met girl in country on work visa worried about her motives, saw co-worker watching porn at work, thieves stealing Ozempic, Boeing jet lost tire on takeoff, flight experienced severe turbulence, nude man breaks into a house, Conan will host Oscars, man has coughing fit and drives car through parking structure, black balls of waste washing up on shore, Koala found in room, influencer announced she would live on cheapest food possible for a week (pig feed), and more!
--------
3:17:49
Thursday, November 14th 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
Dave and Chuck the Freak talk about National Pickle Day, most common hacked passwords, average person spends 6 hours consuming content, checking your phone while watching TV and movies, subscribe and cancel, guys stage fake bear attacks inside of cars, people get real close to a bear walking through town to get video, rub and tug busted in Massachusetts, all male rub and tug, woman assault hotel clerk when they denied her booking a room, Patrick Mahomes addresses burglary at his home, Jason Kelce Christmas song is a hit, rumor that Glen Powell would take over for Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible, Whoopi Goldberg loves oral, update on kayaker who may have faked his own death, guy gets shot by dog owner over making fun of his dog, man shot at tree with 9 guns, bank robber forgot to cut eye holes in his mask, couple order fiery drinks and end up with 3rd degree burns, what’s the odd non-sexual thing you find attractive?, 2 Spirit Airlines employees get into altercation in front of customers, Spirit Airlines filing for bankruptcy protection, woman gets attacked after she walked between a buck and doe, woman arrested when her kid was spotted walking alone in town, KFC suing Churches for using trademarked phrase, people waited in 4-hour line for tacos in Chicago, nearly nude old man tries to break into home, woman stole car and demanded people’s prescription meds, car lands on a home’s balcony, moose tramped several cars, elephant taught itself to shower with a hose, germs on second hand clothing, guy invents helicopter to pick up dog poop, a dog standing and peeing into cat’s litter box, and more!
