Friday, November 15th 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show

Dave and Chuck the Freak talk about gravy shots mixed with bourbon, what would you do if the year was 2005, paused Peep Show on old lady with feet up, teen with driver permit drove through restaurant, update on bus driver who abandoned passengers at gas station, insurance would not cover house flood after hurricane, guy accused of human trafficking for taking his daughter and her friend on a trip, more E Coli cases from McDonald’s onions, Applebee’s and IHOP combining, Tyson/Paul fight tonight, kid reporter interviews Mike Tyson, Shohei Ohtani ball on display, Diddy update, new Rock and Chris Evans movie tanks, Kim Kardashian says she gets overwhelmed by motherhood, Margot Robbie puts Titanic theme song on whenever she needs to cry, Pam Anderson has some projects, Lady Gaga will be in Season 2 of Wednesday, fight between members of CKY and Alien Antfarm, leaving big events early to miss traffic, old man slammed into same place twice, old woman arrested for not paying for her sandwich, dollar store clerk made robber buy something to open register, man called cops about burglary and police found their cocaine, man sold $11K worth of illegal drugs to undercover cops, couple of soldiers caught banging in Apache helicopter, have you had to go to the ER for an embarrassing reason?, Ask Dave & Chuck, been dating girlfriend for 3 years and never had sex, daughter living with them and cat passed away while she’s on a trip, met girl in country on work visa worried about her motives, saw co-worker watching porn at work, thieves stealing Ozempic, Boeing jet lost tire on takeoff, flight experienced severe turbulence, nude man breaks into a house, Conan will host Oscars, man has coughing fit and drives car through parking structure, black balls of waste washing up on shore, Koala found in room, influencer announced she would live on cheapest food possible for a week (pig feed), and more!