Country Music: Outcast or Pioneer? – The Colt Ford Thanksgiving Special
Happy Thanksgiving, y’all! This episode is packed with gratitude, grit, and the unbelievable story of a man who refuses to quit. Justin “Danger” Nunley and Matt Lyda sit down with country music trailblazer Colt Ford for an emotional, hilarious, and downright inspiring conversation.Colt opens up about the day he died, literally, and the miracle that brought him back. He shares how thankful he is for his brotherhood with Brantley Gilbert, thetruth behind “Dirt Road Anthem” being his song, and what it was like being ten years too early in a genre he helped reshape. From life-changing moments to country music history to a little golf talk, this one hits every note.And don’t miss Colt’s brand new album “Little Out There” is out now! https://bit.ly/EP21ColtFord Check out Kickass Beef Jerky for the best beef jerky, meat sticks, pickled veggies and more! Use code “TRASH” for 20%. https://bit.ly/EP21Kickass
--------
1:05:35
--------
1:05:35
Rated R for Ridiculousness: Chad Prather Edition
Buckle up, buttercup this episode is not for the easily offended. Justin “Danger” Nunley and Matt Lyda welcome the one and only Chad Prather for a no-filter, laugh-’til-you-cry ride. The guys dive into wild stories from Vegas, the jokesChad may or may not have stolen from Matt, how he stumbled into social media fame, and the unbelievable way he met the mother of his children in Africa. All capped off with everyone’s favorite moment: Chad absolutely roasting Matt. If you’re ready to laugh your ass off, hit play. If you get offended easily… you were warned. A special thank you to our amazing editing team, Merritt Productions. From cinematic video work to scroll-stoppinggraphics and social media campaigns, they combine creativity, precision, and strategy to elevate how your audience connects with you.https://bit.ly/EP20Merritt Check out Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson’s Fly, Stay, Ride Program. Here’s how it works:· Fly: They’ll cover your flight to sunny Fort Walton Beach, FL.· Stay: They’ll reserve a hotel for you, our treat — so you can relax.· Ride: Show up at Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson, finalize your deal, and hit the road in style.Whether you’re coming from across the state or across the country, you’ll experience the legendary hospitality and attention to detail that make us the #1 destination forHarley-Davidson riders nationwide.https://bit.ly/EP20FlyStayRide
--------
59:12
--------
59:12
From the Corps to the Chords — A Veterans Day Special with Scott Brown
It’s a special Veterans Day episode of White Trash with Money! Justin and Matt are joined by Scott Brown from the Scooter Brown Band - three Veterans representing the Marines, Army, and Air Force. Scott shares what inspired him to join the Marines, how music became a form of therapy, and the wild story of forgetting the words to The Devil Went Down toGeorgia while performing with Charlie Daniels himself. Frommilitary stories to songwriting sessions, this episode is all heart, humor, and country soul. Get the best tasting energy drink out there while also making a difference in helping support our Veterans and First Responders with WAYS Energy. https://bit.ly/Ep19WAYS A special thank you to our amazing editing team, Merritt Productions. From cinematic video work to scroll-stoppinggraphics and social media campaigns, they combine creativity, precision, and strategy to elevate how your audience connects with you.https://bit.ly/Ep19Merritt
--------
1:04:32
--------
1:04:32
Waylon, Vans, and Viral Drama with Dillon Weldon
This week on White Trash with Money, Justin “Danger” Nunley and Matt Lyda sit down with Dillon Weldon, the content creator keeping classic country alive one story at a time. The guys kick things off with how Justin and Dillon first met and the wild places Dillon’s van has taken him. Then they dive deep into how Dillon started telling old-school countrystories, including some killer Waylon Jennings tales. Theydon’t shy away from the drama either breaking down the Gavin Adcock vs. Zach Bryan situation. Before wrapping up with a talk about today’s artists who still carry that classiccountry soul. Check out Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson’s Fly, Stay, Ride Program. Here’s how it works:Fly: They’ll cover your flight to sunny Fort Walton Beach, FL.Stay: They’ll reserve a hotel for you, our treat — so you can relax.Ride: Show up at Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson, finalize your deal, and hit the road in style.Whether you’re coming from across the state or across the country, you’ll experience the legendary hospitality and attention to detail that make us the #1 destination forHarley-Davidson riders nationwide.https://bit.ly/Ep18FlyStayRide
--------
58:57
--------
58:57
Wet Heat and Dumb Decisions with Dusty Slay
Comedian Dusty Slay joins Justin “Danger” Nunley and Matt Lyda this week and immediately has Matt out of his seat. The crew dives into everything from Dusty’s signature hair tohow the NIL has officially ruined college football (because, somehow, Vanderbilt is good now). They talk cars, "recreational fun,” Dusty’s Netflix special Wet Heat, and how he got started in stand-up. Plus, hear about the places they’ll never swim again and the unbelievable story of how Dusty once signed up for the Army. You don’t want to miss this one! A special thank you to our amazing editing team, Merritt Productions. From cinematic video work to scroll-stoppinggraphics and social media campaigns, they combine creativity, precision, and strategy to elevate how your audience connects with you.https://bit.ly/Ep17Merritt Get the best tasting energy drink out there while also making a difference in helping support our Veterans and First Responders with WAYS Energy. https://bit.ly/Ep17WAYS
Welcome to White Trash with Money, the comedy podcast where two lovable rednecks with questionable life choices and surprisingly deep pockets, Justin "Danger" Nunley and Matt Lyda, sit down with everyone from A-list celebrities and pro athletes to everyday folks with wild stories.
They’re not here to ask the usual boring questions, they’re just getting to know people, one hilarious, off-the-rails conversation at a time. And to be clear: Justin and Matt are the white trash in the title… not the guests.
So pull up a lawn chair, crack open something cold, and get ready for unfiltered laughs,