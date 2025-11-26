Rated R for Ridiculousness: Chad Prather Edition

Buckle up, buttercup this episode is not for the easily offended. Justin "Danger" Nunley and Matt Lyda welcome the one and only Chad Prather for a no-filter, laugh-'til-you-cry ride. The guys dive into wild stories from Vegas, the jokesChad may or may not have stolen from Matt, how he stumbled into social media fame, and the unbelievable way he met the mother of his children in Africa. All capped off with everyone's favorite moment: Chad absolutely roasting Matt. If you're ready to laugh your ass off, hit play. If you get offended easily… you were warned.