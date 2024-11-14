Jon Gruden Is A Barstool Sports Employee | The Unnamed Show - Episode 36

Kirk, Dave and Whitney are back as Dave announces that Surviving Barstool will premiere on Cyber Monday. Jon Gruden is now an employee of Barstool Sports and Dave takes us through the process of how it happened (0:45). Kirk thinks Dave should have let Jersey Jerry go on Mr.Beast after finding out Brianna Chickenfry won $250,000 from a Mr.Beast video (10:00). Kirk is a little tired of the Chickenfry/Zach Bryan feud, thinks Dave forced himself into the situation (15:30). Biz has the most complicated breakfast order of all time (28:00). Behind the scenes of Dave recording "Country Diddy" (32:00). The American Sports Story episode where Kirk is blamed for killing Aaron Hernandez came out this week (34:00). White Sox Dave challenged Captain Cons to a 1 mile foot race (37:00). Mr.Ice is still super cold on hitting overs, Dave might have to cancel "Icecon" (38:30). Jon Gruden reminds Kirk and Whitney of Stu Feiner (41:00). Kirk shoehorns Mut into the show (43:45). Dave won't say if he's involved with Michigan's $10.5 million offer to a 5 star QB recruit (46:00). Dave is off BFF's at the end of the year (47:30). Dave would accept the job of White House Press Secretary if offered (49:45).