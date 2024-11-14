Jon Gruden Is A Barstool Sports Employee | The Unnamed Show - Episode 36
Kirk, Dave and Whitney are back as Dave announces that Surviving Barstool will premiere on Cyber Monday. Jon Gruden is now an employee of Barstool Sports and Dave takes us through the process of how it happened (0:45). Kirk thinks Dave should have let Jersey Jerry go on Mr.Beast after finding out Brianna Chickenfry won $250,000 from a Mr.Beast video (10:00). Kirk is a little tired of the Chickenfry/Zach Bryan feud, thinks Dave forced himself into the situation (15:30). Biz has the most complicated breakfast order of all time (28:00). Behind the scenes of Dave recording "Country Diddy" (32:00). The American Sports Story episode where Kirk is blamed for killing Aaron Hernandez came out this week (34:00). White Sox Dave challenged Captain Cons to a 1 mile foot race (37:00). Mr.Ice is still super cold on hitting overs, Dave might have to cancel "Icecon" (38:30). Jon Gruden reminds Kirk and Whitney of Stu Feiner (41:00). Kirk shoehorns Mut into the show (43:45). Dave won't say if he's involved with Michigan's $10.5 million offer to a 5 star QB recruit (46:00). Dave is off BFF's at the end of the year (47:30). Dave would accept the job of White House Press Secretary if offered (49:45).
--------
50:55
Jersey Jerry Turns Down $1,000,000 Mr. Beast Golf Match | The Unnamed Show - Episode 35
Kirk, Whitney and Dave are back as Dave explains why his diss track with Josh Richards towards Zach Bryan keeps getting taken down (2:30). Dave says the next episode of BFF's is the best they have ever done (5:00). Jersey Jerry was offered to fly out and play Bryson DeChambeau for $1,000,000 by Mr.Beast (9:30). Mr. Beast talked down to Dave about Jersey Jerry (13:45). Bussin With The Boys got a shout out from Dana White during Trump's acceptance speech (16:00). Dave had to use a cell phone for audio when he went on Sean Hannity (17:00). Election talk (19:30). Barstool Tate is staying in Chicago and Dave thinks he's a crazy person (27:00). Mintzy spoke to the Savannah QB club (28:45). Jason Kelce apologized for going back at a heckler (31:30). Dave talked to Belichick about him doing a show for Barstool Sports (35:25). Someone is playing Kirk in the series finale of "American Sports Story" (39:45). Dave recaps his Breeder's Cup experience with Elio (41:30). Dave gives details on a possible golf Youtuber tournament (44:45).
--------
49:13
Ohio's Tate And Kelly Keegs Clash Over Proposed Move To Barstool New York | The Unnamed Show - Episode 34
Kirk, Whitney and Dave are back as they discuss the ongoing situation between Tate and the NYC office. Kirk thinks Dave is mishandling the Tate situation (2:00). Tate joins the show (19:00). Kelly Keegs joins the show (44:00). Previously unreleased video of Tate and Kelly is released (46:00). Tate apologizes to Kelly (52:30). Dave Portnoy is now officially a Zach Bryan hater but won't tell the story explaining why (1:03:00). Whitney is going to play Riggs in golf (1:12:00). Former KMS Producer Coleman joined the Yankees/Guardians stream (1:13:00). Mr.Ice is so cold he's going all the way to Detroit for an over (1:15:30). Dave finally tells the story on why he doesn't like Zach Bryan (1:17:00). Kirk has a new enemy in the head of sales at Barstool (1:21:30).
--------
1:23:25
Barstool Employee Terrorizes NYC Office | The Unnamed Show - Episode 33
Tate is in the New York office for the Guardians vs Yankees stream and Whitney thinks Tate owns the office.(1:30) Tate joins the show to defend going after the NYC office (5:00). Chris Klemmer joins the show to defend the NYC office and calls Tate a phony (13:50). The difference between Tate and Nate (21:00). Dave turned down a Kamala Harris interview on BFF's (23:30). Brianna Chickenfry is taking heat for her Menendez brothers take (30:30). Dave didn't realize a hot dog is inside a corndog (34:45). Dave has a new dog, 'Pete the Beagle' (37:30). A Smitty update (38:45). Whitney was kicked off his Chiclets Cup team for smirking (39:50). Dave is on a roll on his Anytime TD parlay (44:00) Kirk duped the Internet with his Tom Brady luring Bill Belichick to the Raiders news (46:00). Kirk reveals 'Dying Guy', a Minifan who asked to go through with an assisted suicide at a KMS Live Show to Dave and Whitney (46:30).
--------
52:31
The Unnamed Show - Episode 32
Kirk, Whitney and Dave are back as they react to the drama of the Mets vs. Phillies playoff streams. (9:15) Smitty joins the show. (29:00) Chris Klemmer thought he got the last word in with Dave. (30:30) Mr.Ice is back.
Dave Portnoy, Kirk Minihane and Ryan Whitney talk the inner workings of Barstool, while reflecting back on company history with guests that everybody knows and loves.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/unnamedshow