The future is here on the PGA Tour as rookie Jackson Koivun captures his first victory in just his third start as a professional. We break down how he got it done so quickly and what to make his unique swing. But first, we dive into the bizarre drama surrounding Lucas Glover taking off his shoes on the green and the spike mark controversy that followed.



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