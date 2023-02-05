"Fore Play" is a weekly podcast by common golfers, for common golfers. Trent, Riggs, Frankie, Dan Rapaport, and their wide variety of guests talk about everythi... More
Jim Furyk, and Respecting The Olds
Jim Furyk, fresh off being announced as the 2024 United States Presidents Cup Captain, joins the show (01:22:02). We discuss his 2018 Ryder Cup captaincy, his famously unique golf swing, shooting a still-record 58 on Tour, leading the Americans into Montreal, and Justin Thomas even makes an appearance. Before Jim, we discuss our evolving love for older folks, Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava splitting up so Joe can permanently caddie for Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Jones and Alex Busch playing LACC and Pebble Beach during this week's USGA media tour, and Jack's comments on Tiger's golf future.
5/4/2023
1:49:37
A Saturday Tuesday Show
We record on Saturday, and Michael Sweeney with an incredible story joins (01:55:05), so this one's fun. The Islanders' season is over; will Rory apologize in Charlotte; how did people entertain themselves 130 years ago; NHL video coach Aron Augustitus (01:38:43) discusses challenging replays; plus we take a few From The Galleries.
5/2/2023
2:09:47
Handicap Police, The Worst Creatures Among Us
An old school show. The handicap police have crawled out from their caves yet again, the Islanders survived another night, Frankie makes a compelling point about sports stats being documented unjustly, LIV Golf appears to be having a great month, and a few From The Galleries are discussed.
4/27/2023
1:56:38
Masters Champion, Jon Rahm
2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm chats for over an hour (17:48). We discuss Augusta crowds embracing Jon, channeling anger into passion, four-putting the first hole, Riggs' "stress-free" comments, Big Bang Theory trivia, and more. Before Rahm, Riggs and Frankie discuss an outrageous video coming out this week, Islanders playoff series, and the Barstool Classic hitting the West Coast.
4/25/2023
1:28:55
Fusion 2.0
Foot & ankle specialist Dr. Norman Waldrop joins us (01:59-21:39) to discuss the latest Tiger Woods surgery, the recovery timetable, and how the expected results could impact his golf future. Then Trent, Frankie and Riggs chat about the Zurich Classic Celebrity Shootout, the Islanders' playoff run, slow play, Trent's impending Breaking 90 outlook, new courses at Rodeo Dunes and Pinehurst, and golfers as athletes.
