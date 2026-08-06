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Fore Play

Barstool Sports
GolfSports
Fore Play
Latest episode

890 episodes

  • Fore Play

    The PGA Tour's Newest Star Michael Thorbjornsen + LIV Golf's Lifeline

    08/06/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Fresh off his first PGA Tour victory, Michael Thorbjornsen joins the show. Thor reflects on the road to his breakthrough win, his unique 10-finger grip, discusses the biggest differences between college and professional golf, and much more.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/foreplaypod
  • Fore Play

    Frankie Responds To The Bryan Bros

    08/04/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Frankie addresses his internet beef with the Bryan Bros after their comment on a recent Fore Play video, explaining why he felt the need to respond and sharing his side of the story. The guys also break down the latest developments in the ongoing LIV Golf saga, react to President Trump winning another club championship, and recap the Rocket Classic.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/foreplaypod
  • Fore Play

    Kiz Has A Plan To Help Trent Break 85

    07/30/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Trent is in the mountains of North Carolina with Kiz for his latest attempt to Break 85. Kiz shares his game plan to help Trent navigate the challenging mountain courses and finally break 85 for the first time.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/foreplaypod
  • Fore Play

    Is Trenching Ruining Golf?? + Jackson Koivun Has Arrived

    07/28/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    The future is here on the PGA Tour as rookie Jackson Koivun captures his first victory in just his third start as a professional. We break down how he got it done so quickly and what to make his unique swing. But first, we dive into the bizarre drama surrounding Lucas Glover taking off his shoes on the green and the spike mark controversy that followed.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/foreplaypod
  • Fore Play

    Open Champion Ryan Fox Breaks Down His Historic Win

    07/23/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    We're joined by Champion Golfer of the Year Ryan Fox to relive his historic victory at Royal Birkdale. Foxy takes us inside the biggest week of his career, sharing what was going through his mind as he stood over the winning putt on the 72nd hole, what it's been like celebrating with the Claret Jug, and much more. Then, Kiz & Riggs react to the latest LIV Golf news after the league loses its feeder tour.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/foreplaypod
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About Fore Play
"Fore Play" is a weekly podcast by common golfers, for common golfers. Trent, Riggs, Frankie, Kevin Kisner, and their wide variety of guests talk about everything golf like normal folks sitting at a bar watching coverage, venting about the game's difficulties, and weighing in on pro gossip. Your classic golf addicts, the "Fore Play" crew brings a young, unique voice to the rapidly-evolving game, discussing freely and openly everything golf. There is nothing like it.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/foreplaypod
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