Bobby Lee Talks Beef With Ken Jeong & Andrew Santino Calls Kid Rocks Bluff With Bud Light

Recorded: April 20th 2023 | In this weeks episode Taylor recaps the Vegas trip in his own eyes. He gives an inside look as to what he was feeling during it all as well as the vibes with all the boys around the table. With the draft in a couple days, Will and Taylor both get into what their draft process was like. Will being undrafted has a different perspective than Taylor who obviously was a first rounder. Following the intro, we have the hosts of the Bad Friends podcasts, Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino join Will on the bus. These two together are absolutely hilarious, they just feed off of each other and their chemistry is unmatched. This pod is all over the place ranging from Bobby trying to name football positions, Andrew recapping his time at Arizona State and them both talking about the growing comedy podcast community. Bobby tells a hilarious story of almost getting in a fight with Ken Jeong while Andrew gives his take on the Kid Rock/Bud Light saga. This pod is all over this place covering so many different things with some big laughs along the way. Strap in and enjoy the ride boys. 0:00 Intro 0:26 The Boys have missed each other 6:17 Taylor explains his FOMO for missing the Santino and Bobby Lee interview and preview the interview 18:23 The live shows got better and better throughout the tour 22:49 Taylor recaps Vegas and talks about the Vegas giveaway 36:26 The chaos going on in Colorado 49:03 The draft is this week Taylor and Will talk about their draft process and if they have stressed for the draft 1:00:33 Advice they would give current players during the draft, “nobody is coming to save you” 1:14:48 Previewing the Titans draft + Derrick Henry traded? 1:27:34 INTERVIEW STARTS 1:29:16 Bobby mentions Wills teeth 1:31:27 Bobby tries to name football positions 1:33:09 Will give Andrew and Bobby their flowers 1:34:24 Worst financial investment Will has made 1:38:24 Will's wife is from the Philippines and Bobby talks about his moms childhood bathroom 1:39:20 Bobby lets us know how Asian grading system is different 1:40:10 Bobby did meth at 12 1:42:05 Andrew went to Arizona State and gives his take on ASU sports 1:49:17 How Bobby and Andrew met 1:51:21 Story of Bobby relapsing 1:54:21 Bobby is a sweetheart and sometimes can be too giving 1:58:00 Comedy podcast community 1:59:45 Funniest Asian comedians 2:00:46 Bobby vs Ken Jeong fight 2:04:20 Bobby and Andrew's videographer has night terrors and they talk about what it's like sleeping with him 2:06:35 Andrew asks about Jeffree Star 2:07:20 Andrew thinks Kid Rock's hating Bug Light is a bit 2:14:10 How Andrew got the role in Dave 2:18:43 Pet Peeves of the week ----- SHOP: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/bussin-with-the-boys FOLLOW THE BOYS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bussinwtb/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BussinWTB Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BussinWTB/ Website: https://www.bussinwtb.com LISTEN iTunes: http://bit.ly/BWTB_Apple Spotify: http://bit.ly/BWTB_Spotify ----- SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS Chevy: Head over to https://barstool.link/ChevyBarstool to learn more Gametime: Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code BUSSIN for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply) HEYDUDE: Shop Now at https://barstool.link/HEYDUDEBSS Blue Nile: Right now, you can get $50 off your purchase of $500 or more with code Bussin at https://barstool.link/BlueNile. Duke Cannon: Use code BUSSIN10 at https://barstool.link/DukeCannonBSS for 10% off your entire order Ice Barrel: Go to https://barstool.link/IceBarrelBussin and use code BUSSIN to get $150 OFFYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/bussinwtb