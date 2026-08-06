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752 episodes
Steve O’Donnell On Becoming The First CEO Of NASCAR + The Future Of Of NASCAR | Racin'08/06/2026 | 1h 15 mins.Recorded: July 21st 2026 | Welcome back to another episode of Racin’ With The Boys. This week we have a very special guest and the first CEO in the history of NASCAR, Steve O’Donnell. The boys immediately start off the pod on Steve’s journey to becoming the first CEO of NASCAR and all the “luck” that went into his rise to the top. He reflects on some decisions he’s made that were wins as well as some decisions he made that may have not been the best.
Will and Taylor then ask Steve what it will take for NASCAR to reach the dominance it had during the 90’s and early 2000’s. Steve gets into how every decision he makes, he tries to listen to the core fan base of NASCAR and make sure that they like the direction the sport is heading. Will and Taylor end up giving some ideas to Steve that may actually help. One of which being a ranking system sort of like how high school football uses the star system.
Finally the guys get into what the possibility of NASCAR free agency could look like. Also what it would look like if there was an F1 v NASCAR series or what it would take in order for NASCAR to reach the same height as F1. Steve is unlike any CEO/Commissioner of any other sport. He seems to have his fingers on the pulse and is not your typical corporate CEO. With Steve at the helm of NASCAR, there is no place for the sport to go other than up. Enjoys fellas.
0:00 Intro
2:48 Getting To Bring The First CEO Of NASCAR
6:37 The “Luck” of Getting To Where He Is
8:57 Big Decisions That Were Wins
11:18 Mistake That Were Made
13:32 What Needs To Happen To Bring NASCAR Back
14:50 Bring Back Rivalries
19:54 Listening To The Fans When It Comes to Decisions
26:46 Who Is NASCAR Competing With?
29:44 Barrier Of Entry Of NASCAR
39:11 Getting Back To The Old Practice Ways
40:20 F1 vs NASCAR?
44:04 NASCAR Free Agency?
48:54 Big 3 In NASCAR
50:52 Vision For The Future Of NASCAR
54:42 Separation Between Professional And Personal
57:27 Not A Corporate CEO
59:41 Growing Up In Egypt
1:03:11 Offseason Hobbies
1:07:36 What Made NASCAR So Miserable A Couple Years Ago
1:12:07 Growing The Sport For The Youth
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EP #61 - Should Sherman Get Rid Of His Dogs?! + Will Compton Is Back! | For The Dads08/05/2026 | 2h 2 mins.In this episode of For The Dads with Former NFL Linebacker Will Compton, the boys crack a cold one to raising tough kids, break down which of the guys can man the grill the best and discuss the recent doggie drama in the Young household — all while keeping the episode fun, fresh and of course, under an hour.
The episode kicks off with Will recapping his time away from the boys while he was sick before getting into some hilarious topics like:
Giving Intern Chris a Swirly
How long is too long for your inlaws to stay?
A Voicemail from a PT6 member who MAY go to jail
Other highlights include:
Football is ALMOST back
A heartfelt lesson of the week
👉 If you’re looking for dad podcast humor, parenting real talk, and a strong community vibe, this episode of For The Dads is a must-listen.
🎧 Tune in for laughs, real talk, and unfiltered dad energy.💬 Drop a comment, share with your dad crew, and don’t forget to subscribe to For The Dads with Will Compton for new episodes every week!
PT6, Going Dark.
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Timeline
00:00 - Will’s Back To Keep It Under An Hour
05:06 - Willy One Shelf was SICK SICK last week
18:25 - Why are we YouTube checking? + More Comments
21:26 - Dads need to know how to Mow and Grill
30:43 - Raiders Nation is undefeated
31:44 - Intern Chris deserves a Swirly
32:53 - Shoutouts from PT6ICKOS
34:22 - Getting Your Kids Dressed for Football Season
37:34 - CACO - ScarScar is moving up a class in Daycare
40:16 - Rue started theater camp!
42:38 - CACO - Scottie Jollee for TOUGHNESS
43:55 - Lesson of the week - Picking yourself back up / Kids taking lumps
49:30 - Dad Loss - Will was consuming football content during kiddo time
54:53 - Sherms Dogs may take a permanent vacation…
1:15:07 - An update from Evy The Brave!!
1:21:43 - Voicemails - A PT6 member MAY be going to jail
1:34:04 - How do you tell your significant other her inlaws are hanging around too much?
1:59:45 - Lesson of the week with the Daily Dad
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For The Dads is for every guy who needs a place to talk, vent, and laugh about all the insane, hilarious, and chaotic sh** (sometimes literal) that comes with being a dad.
Hosted by Will Compton–NFL Vet, creator of Bussin' With the Boys, and proud dad of two. This show isn’t about expert advice and how fatherhood is the greatest thing on earth—it’s about embracing the love and suck of parenthood every day. From balancing work and family to battling the mental load, fears, and the moments that wreck you in the best way, we dive into it all with honesty, vulnerability, and a sense of humor. Cause at the end of the day... us dads have no idea what we're doing.
Alongside Will is his producer Sherman Young, a recently new father who’s currently deep in the trenches of Fatherhood and loving every minute of it. Together, they’ll break down everything that can go right and wrong (...usually wrong) when you bring tiny humans into this world.
Expect funny parenting stories, laughs, call-ins, advice, weekly themes, and the kind of conversations you’d have over a cold beer in the garage. Whether you’re raising teens or still Googling “how to install a car seat”, For the Dads is the ultimate podcast for dads who are in it, about to be in it, or just trying to do their best while screwing it up along the way.
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LISTEN
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Los Angeles Rams Are The Most Stacked Team In The NFL + Aaron Donald Comeback Rumors | Bussin'08/04/2026 | 3h 5 mins.Taylor Lewan hits Rams Training Camp for Episode 392, sitting down with GM Les Snead, CB Trent McDuffie, and WR Davante Adams. Les Snead drops a bombshell on Aaron Donald's potential comeback, McDuffie opens up about the Chiefs dynasty ending and his trade to LA, and Adams tells the greatest Clay Matthews story ever told. Plus the boys debate the Dodgers super team, Baker Mayfield's contract standoff, Ricky Pearsall's torn PCL, college football sleepers, and the official launch of Rippin’ With The Boys.
Timestamp Chapters:
0:00 Open
0:43 Football Is Back
3:15 Dodgers Super Team
9:03 Will Almost Died
14:00 Training Camp Preview
20:15 Our Driver Tron
25:36 Baker Wants The Bag
34:44 Torn PCL
40:25 Rippin’ With The Boys
50:22 College Football Sleepers
56:33 Movies Are Back
1:06:11 Rams GM Les Snead
1:33:00 Greg Robinson Draft Bust
1:40:00 Aaron Donald's Itch
1:55:19 Rams CB Trent McDuffie
2:02:00 Chiefs Dynasty Ends
2:12:00 Trading Jared Verse
2:20:05 Rams WR Davante Adams
2:38:01 Start Bench Cut QBs
2:41:15 Count My Pro Bowls
2:54:09 Bud Light Question
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CJ Uzomah Talks Zach Wilson Rumors & Shocking Theory Behind Odell Beckham Jr.'s Super Bowl Injury08/01/2026 | 1h 50 mins.Recorded: July 20, 2022 | Fresh off of a week spent with "Man of the Year" candidate Zach Wilson, New York Jets Tight End CJ Uzomah joins the podcast this week. When the interview starts you don't have to wait long to hear the answer to the question the sports world has been wondering.
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Jeff Gordon Talks His Rivalry With Dale Earnhardt + Rainbow Warrior NASCAR “Villain” | Racin'07/30/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Recorded: July 21st 2026 | Welcome back to another episode of Racin’ With The Boys. We have another legend in the sport of NASCAR with Jeff Gordon joining the boys. The guys get right into talking about the rainbow warrior era that Jeff had during the late 90’s and early 2000’s. He gets into what it was like being seen as a “villain” in the NASCAR world and how it was tough to navigate during that time. Jeff is known for having the rivalry with Dale Earnhardt and he speaks on what it was like during that time and what he learned from the legend that is Dale.
Jeff dives into all of the life lessons he learned coming up through the sport, one of which was that he wished he handled the break up with Ray Evenham better. He and Ray were the pinnacle of driver and crew chief and Jeff breakdown what happened to lead them to breaking up. Jeff then goes onto to say how many more championships he think they would’ve won together if he and Ray hadn’t split up.
The boys end the with talking about who has the potential to be the next polarizing figure in NASCAR and what it will take for them to fill those shoes. Jeff also gives his Mount Rushmore of drivers which you won’t want to miss. Sit back and enjoy the legend of Jeff Gordon as he takes us on a trip down memory lane.
0:00 Intro
1:59 Rainbow Warrior Era
5:57 Being The New Guy vs The Old Gaurd
9:12 Being The “Villain”
12:52 Jeff v Dale Rivalry
18:02 “I’ll Race My Competitors The Way They Race Me”
19:45 Break Up With Ray Evernham
29:47 The Change In The NASCAR Points System
32:00 What Would He Have Told His 2000’s Self?
36:23 What’s More Stressful, Driver Or Owner?
41:07 Difficulty Going From Driver To Announcer
44:49 2014 Texas Gordon v Keselowski
50:21 The Next Polarizing Figure In NASCAR?
54:00 How Do Driver Contracts Work?
58:16 Mount Rushmore Of Drivers
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FanDuel Presents Bussin' With The Boys. Get on the bus with NFL players Will Compton & Taylor Lewan! http://fanduel.com/bussinPodcast website
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