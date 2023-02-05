Barstool Sports Presents Bussin' With The Boys. Get on the bus with NFL players Will Compton & Taylor Lewan! The Boys let you in on their hilarious, high-energy... More
Will Compton & Taylor Lewan React To The NFL Draft, Ken Roczen Speaks On His Near Career Ending Injury & How To Grow The Sport Of Supercross
Recorded: April 28th 2023 | In this weeks episode, the boys are back for the intro. They recap the entire draft and give their opinions on the Titans draft specifically. They talk about their roles in the Barstool Draft show. They then get into this past weekend and recap their time at Supercross and how it was getting into a different sport.
Following the intro, Taylor sits down with Suzuki Supercross rider, Ken Roczen. Roczen talks about he got his start riding motorcycles and what it was like moving from Germany to the US to take his riding to the next level. He gets into his mindset when it comes to preparing emotionally and physically for each race. Finally he dives into his almost career ending injury. Talks about all the surgeries and battles that he faced coming back from the injury. There's even a little David Goggins in there. The boys are diving into a new sport with this interview, let us know your thoughts.
0:00 Intro
:20 Taylor announce's he is in a lawsuit
6:57 Draft recap
19:55 Titans draft recap
34:37 Barstool draft show recap
44:57 Supercross recap
58:47 Deion Sanders & Colorado predictions
1:05:05 Shoutout no free shoutout
1:19:22 KEN ROCZEN INTERVIEW STARTS
1:19:35 Taylor and Ken talking about how they fell in love with dirt bikes
1:21:06 Moving from Germany to the US and meeting Ricky Carmichael
1:27:10 Racing vs childhood friends
1:30:42 How to do strength and conditioning for supercross
1:39:22 The process of changing bike as you get older
1:43:45 The small details that he breaks down at each race
1:49:00 Gruesome Arm Injury That Almost ended his career
1:57:02 What's next
2:01:43 How does it feel to be a fan favorite?
2:05:23 Advice he has for the younger generation of Supercross riders
5/2/2023
2:07:59
Bobby Lee Talks Beef With Ken Jeong & Andrew Santino Calls Kid Rocks Bluff With Bud Light
Recorded: April 20th 2023 | In this weeks episode Taylor recaps the Vegas trip in his own eyes. He gives an inside look as to what he was feeling during it all as well as the vibes with all the boys around the table. With the draft in a couple days, Will and Taylor both get into what their draft process was like. Will being undrafted has a different perspective than Taylor who obviously was a first rounder.
Following the intro, we have the hosts of the Bad Friends podcasts, Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino join Will on the bus. These two together are absolutely hilarious, they just feed off of each other and their chemistry is unmatched. This pod is all over the place ranging from Bobby trying to name football positions, Andrew recapping his time at Arizona State and them both talking about the growing comedy podcast community. Bobby tells a hilarious story of almost getting in a fight with Ken Jeong while Andrew gives his take on the Kid Rock/Bud Light saga.
This pod is all over this place covering so many different things with some big laughs along the way. Strap in and enjoy the ride boys.
0:00 Intro
0:26 The Boys have missed each other
6:17 Taylor explains his FOMO for missing the Santino and Bobby Lee interview and preview the interview
18:23 The live shows got better and better throughout the tour
22:49 Taylor recaps Vegas and talks about the Vegas giveaway
36:26 The chaos going on in Colorado
49:03 The draft is this week Taylor and Will talk about their draft process and if they have stressed for the draft
1:00:33 Advice they would give current players during the draft, “nobody is coming to save you”
1:14:48 Previewing the Titans draft + Derrick Henry traded?
1:27:34 INTERVIEW STARTS
1:29:16 Bobby mentions Wills teeth
1:31:27 Bobby tries to name football positions
1:33:09 Will give Andrew and Bobby their flowers
1:34:24 Worst financial investment Will has made
1:38:24 Will's wife is from the Philippines and Bobby talks about his moms childhood bathroom
1:39:20 Bobby lets us know how Asian grading system is different
1:40:10 Bobby did meth at 12
1:42:05 Andrew went to Arizona State and gives his take on ASU sports
1:49:17 How Bobby and Andrew met
1:51:21 Story of Bobby relapsing
1:54:21 Bobby is a sweetheart and sometimes can be too giving
1:58:00 Comedy podcast community
1:59:45 Funniest Asian comedians
2:00:46 Bobby vs Ken Jeong fight
2:04:20 Bobby and Andrew's videographer has night terrors and they talk about what it's like sleeping with him
2:06:35 Andrew asks about Jeffree Star
2:07:20 Andrew thinks Kid Rock's hating Bug Light is a bit
2:14:10 How Andrew got the role in Dave
2:18:43 Pet Peeves of the week
4/25/2023
2:32:27
Charlie Ragle: From Taylor's High School Head Coach - To Assistant Head Coach At ASU
Recorded: April 15th 2023 | On our final episode of our Arizona State spring tour and final episode of our spring tour entirely, we sit down with Taylor's high school coach and now Assistant Head Coach at ASU, Charlie Ragle.
We take a deep dive into Taylor's past in high school. Ragle talks about the first time saw Taylor as an opponent, and how he eventually recruited Taylor to Chaparral. Again we get into Taylor high school transcript and how blatantly bad it was. Ragle talks about how college coaches were afraid at first because of how bad it was but then once they saw Taylor play, they eventually came around to see if they could make it work.
Ragle tells this hilarious story of how he got Taylor to sign over to Chaparral as well as how Taylor was the original "Blind Side" by blocking kids onto the track. Ragle is a high energy guy and really gives Taylor his flowers in this episode. We hope you enjoyed this years spring tour and we will catch you next year. Big hug and tiny kisses.
1:54 The first time Ragle saw Taylor
2:47 How Ragle got Taylor to Chapparal
4:13 How Taylor’s transcript effected his recruiting
6:17 Story of Taylor at nose tackle
7:57 Ragle giving Taylor his flowers
10:20 Story of a High School game and Taylor pulling a “blind side”
12:34 How Ragle got to ASU
13:47 What did he see in Dillingham
15:46 Ragle is the speech giverYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/bussinwtb
4/19/2023
17:06
Kenny Dillingham On Why Arizona State Is On The Rise + What Makes Him Different Than Other Head Coaches
Recorded: April 15th 2023 | In this episode of our Arizona State spring tour, we sat down with head coach, Kenny Dillingham. Coach talks about what made him think of the idea to have Will and Taylor as head coaches for the spring game. He dives into how he has to creative and innovative when it comes to recruiting tactics to let 5-star recruits know that it is okay to go to ASU.
Dillingham talks about his start in coaching and how is now assistant head coach, Charlie Ragle, got him into it all. Coach gets into how the Arizona State job is his dream job and this is exactly where he wants to be and doesn't plan on leaving.
He has a vision for where he wants this program to be with the upgrades to facilities and getting more NIL money. In this interview, it is very obvious how fired up he is to be here and the buy in is definitely there. By the end of this you may be a new Arizona state fan. Enjoy.
:37 Recap the spring game
3:15 How of you compete with all of the schools that have tradition
4:29 How do you sell ASU when money isn’t poured into your facilities
5:14 What made him want to do Bussin Spring Game
6:30 How do you change Tempe from a NFL town to a College football town
7:33 What made him to get into coaching
8:49 What is the relationship with Ragle since he used to be his coach
10:14 How does he see the season going since they’re only predicted to only win 4 games
11:18 Why ASU is your dream job
12:46 Why does ASU have the stigma where 5 stars shouldn’t come here
13:52 What does he attribute his success too as such a young head coach and what has helped him gain that mindset
17:03 How does he use social media
19:34 Anybody in the PAC-12 that he would lose to a fight in
20:55 Has he ever/would you ever think about the NFL
22:35 First place he is attacking once he gets the funding
23:45 How do you go about using NIL in recruiting
25:00 “Activate the valley” meaningYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/bussinwtb
4/19/2023
30:09
Will Recaps Spring Tour, Reacts to Jalen Hurts Getting Paid & Dan Snyder Selling The Team + Bear vs Gorilla
Recorded: April 17, 2023 | In this weeks episode, Will is riding solo dolo as Taylor is back in Canada. Will starts off the episode addressing the fire fit that he has on. Next, the squad recaps our spring tour giving the final rankings for South Carolina, Texas, Ohio State, LSU and Arizona State.
Then Will reacts to some of the big NFL headlines. He talks Jalen Hurts massive payday, Dan Snyder's infamous tenure w/ Washington Commanders and his trip to the movies with him.
The boys end the pod shoutout no free shoutout and a new segment, Pet Peeve of the Week (still working on a name for it). Finally the boys get into two massive "Who Wins?" debates:
1. Gorilla vs. Bear
2. John Wick vs Jason Bourne.
Tune in and see what the boys picked. Enjoy.
1:28 Will challenges his dad for the title
4:55 Weekend Recap
7:28 Jack is going to get egged
9:59 Taylor bends Vegas over
15:19 ASU recap
31:05 Ranking the Spring tour spots
39:50 Jalen Hurts got PAID
46:33 Dan Snyder FINALLY sells the team
53:07 Atlanta year 10.2 might actually be happening
56:26 Will explains why players HATE training camp
1:03:16 Shoutout no free shoutout
1:10:48 Pet peeve of the week
1:23:03 Questions from the internet
- 1:23:26 Would Will ever want to coach
- 1:27:07 Thoughts on analytics
- 1:28:38 Who would win in a fight: Bear vs Gorilla
- 1:36:27 Soda or pop
- 1:38:08 Grudge on someone and got revenge later
1:43:15 Tier Talk - Best college mascots
1:52:41 Post show debate - John Wick vs Jason Bourne
