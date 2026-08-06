In this episode of For The Dads with Former NFL Linebacker Will Compton, the boys crack a cold one to raising tough kids, break down which of the guys can man the grill the best and discuss the recent doggie drama in the Young household — all while keeping the episode fun, fresh and of course, under an hour.

The episode kicks off with Will recapping his time away from the boys while he was sick before getting into some hilarious topics like:

Giving Intern Chris a Swirly



How long is too long for your inlaws to stay?



A Voicemail from a PT6 member who MAY go to jail

Other highlights include:

Football is ALMOST back



A heartfelt lesson of the week



👉 If you’re looking for dad podcast humor, parenting real talk, and a strong community vibe, this episode of For The Dads is a must-listen.

🎧 Tune in for laughs, real talk, and unfiltered dad energy.💬 Drop a comment, share with your dad crew, and don’t forget to subscribe to For The Dads with Will Compton for new episodes every week!

PT6, Going Dark.





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Timeline

00:00 - Will’s Back To Keep It Under An Hour

05:06 - Willy One Shelf was SICK SICK last week

18:25 - Why are we YouTube checking? + More Comments

21:26 - Dads need to know how to Mow and Grill

30:43 - Raiders Nation is undefeated

31:44 - Intern Chris deserves a Swirly

32:53 - Shoutouts from PT6ICKOS

34:22 - Getting Your Kids Dressed for Football Season

37:34 - CACO - ScarScar is moving up a class in Daycare

40:16 - Rue started theater camp!

42:38 - CACO - Scottie Jollee for TOUGHNESS

43:55 - Lesson of the week - Picking yourself back up / Kids taking lumps

49:30 - Dad Loss - Will was consuming football content during kiddo time

54:53 - Sherms Dogs may take a permanent vacation…

1:15:07 - An update from Evy The Brave!!

1:21:43 - Voicemails - A PT6 member MAY be going to jail

1:34:04 - How do you tell your significant other her inlaws are hanging around too much?

1:59:45 - Lesson of the week with the Daily Dad



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For The Dads is for every guy who needs a place to talk, vent, and laugh about all the insane, hilarious, and chaotic sh** (sometimes literal) that comes with being a dad.

Hosted by Will Compton–NFL Vet, creator of Bussin' With the Boys, and proud dad of two. This show isn’t about expert advice and how fatherhood is the greatest thing on earth—it’s about embracing the love and suck of parenthood every day. From balancing work and family to battling the mental load, fears, and the moments that wreck you in the best way, we dive into it all with honesty, vulnerability, and a sense of humor. Cause at the end of the day... us dads have no idea what we're doing.

Alongside Will is his producer Sherman Young, a recently new father who’s currently deep in the trenches of Fatherhood and loving every minute of it. Together, they’ll break down everything that can go right and wrong (...usually wrong) when you bring tiny humans into this world.

Expect funny parenting stories, laughs, call-ins, advice, weekly themes, and the kind of conversations you’d have over a cold beer in the garage. Whether you’re raising teens or still Googling “how to install a car seat”, For the Dads is the ultimate podcast for dads who are in it, about to be in it, or just trying to do their best while screwing it up along the way.

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LISTEN

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