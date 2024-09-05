Bear Bets: A FOX Sports Gambling Show

Bruce & The Bear: Quinn Ewers status for Texas, Michigan at Ohio State line movement & more
RIVALRY WEEK IS OFF AND RUNNING! Bruce Feldman and Chris "Bear" Fallica get you set for a loaded slate. Michigan takes on Ohio State in Columbus in the 120th edition of The Game. Will Ryan Day and company run up the score? The duo also breaks down Texas at Texas A&M and South Carolina at Clemson.
Up next, one of our favorites, Sammy Panayotovich, joins us to take us inside the book. Will Auburn continue their run of chaos and take down the Alabama?
CFB Week 14 Preview: #3 Texas 5 at #20 Texas A&M, Michigan at #2 Ohio State & more
Rivalry Week is FINALLY HERE! Chris "Bear" Fallica & Geoff Schwartz get things started with a look at the conference title futures market. Is UNLV a good play to win the Mountain West?
The duo is then joined by Will Hill and Sammy Panayotovich to dive into all the massive matchup this week including Michigan at Ohio State, Texas at Texas A&M, Arizona State at Arizona and much more. Can a three-loss team make the College Football Playoffs?
🏈 #3 Texas 5 at #20 Texas A&M (6:39)
🏈 Michigan at #2 Ohio State (47:19)
💰Geoff's Fade of the Week & Best Bets Presented by DraftKings (59:55)
NFL Week 13 Preview: Lions, Cowboys, and Packers highlight the BIG GAMES on Thanksgiving!
Get ready to bet on Week 13 of the NFL season! Chris “Bear” Fallica and Geoff Schwartz start off by discussing their favorite Thanksgiving food and dive into the OPOY odds. Then in this week’s Gambling Group Chat, Sammy P & Will Hill join the guys to preview some of the Week 13 games in the NFL including Bears at Lions, Giants at Cowboys, Dolphins at Packers, Raiders at Chiefs, Eagles at Ravens, Steelers at Bengals, Cardinals at Vikings, and 49ers at Bills. To wrap the podcast, Geoff & Bear give you their Best Bets of the Week presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Gambling Group Chat: (7:26)
Bears @ Lions: (8:46)
Giants @ Cowboys: (18:43)
Dolphins @ Packers: (26:39)
Raiders @ Chiefs: (32:05)
Eagles @ Ravens: (37:44)
Steelers @ Bengals: (45:59)
Cardinals @ Vikings: (49:10)
49ers @ Bills: (55:12)
Bruce & The Bear: Indiana at Ohio State line movement, SEC upsets coming?
Bruce Feldman, Chris "Bear" Fallica and Sammy Panayotovich have you covered ahead of one of the biggest games of the year! #5 Indiana takes on #2 Ohio State in the Horseshoe. What is the latest behind the line movement in this game and does IU have a shot to win outright?
The guys also dive into a potential tricky weekend in the SEC where Ole Miss travels to Florida, Alabama heads to Oklahoma, and Texas A&M is down on The Plains versus Auburn. Which team is on upset watch?
NFL Week 12 Preview: Who are the legit contenders? Plus, Lions-Colts, Eagles-Rams, and more!
Get ready to bet on Week 12 of the NFL season! Chris “Bear” Fallica and Geoff Schwartz kick off the show by debating which teams are actually good in the NFL this season. Then in this week’s Gambling Group Chat, John Murray & Will Hill join the guys to preview some of the Week 12 games in the NFL including Steelers at Browns, Lions at Colts, Eagles at Rams, 49ers at Packers, Vikings at Bears, Cardinals at Seahawks, Cowboys at Commanders, Chiefs at Panthers, and Ravens at Chargers! To wrap the podcast, Geoff & Bear give you their Best Bets of the Week presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Gambling Group Chat: (9:51)
Steelers at Browns: (10:33)
Lions at Colts: (14:00)
Eagles at Rams: (18:57)
49ers at Packers: (24:46)
Vikings at Bears: (32:30)
Cardinals at Seahawks: (37:26)
Chiefs at Panthers: (42:48)
Ravens at Chargers: (50:54)
