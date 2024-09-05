Bear Bets: A FOX Sports Gambling Show

NFL Week 12 Preview: Who are the legit contenders? Plus, Lions-Colts, Eagles-Rams, and more!

Get ready to bet on Week 12 of the NFL season! Chris "Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz kick off the show by debating which teams are actually good in the NFL this season. Then in this week's Gambling Group Chat, John Murray & Will Hill join the guys to preview some of the Week 12 games in the NFL including Steelers at Browns, Lions at Colts, Eagles at Rams, 49ers at Packers, Vikings at Bears, Cardinals at Seahawks, Cowboys at Commanders, Chiefs at Panthers, and Ravens at Chargers! To wrap the podcast, Geoff & Bear give you their Best Bets of the Week presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Gambling Group Chat: (9:51) Steelers at Browns: (10:33) Lions at Colts: (14:00) Eagles at Rams: (18:57) 49ers at Packers: (24:46) Vikings at Bears: (32:30) Cardinals at Seahawks: (37:26) Chiefs at Panthers: (42:48) Ravens at Chargers: (50:54)