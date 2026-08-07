SPAIN WIN IT ALL! In the final installment of Night Cup, Rog, Rory Smith, and Humphrey Ker react to Spain's extra time victory over Messi's Argentina. The trio discuss Spain's underrated tournament run, including they're suffocating defense. Plus, the incredible culmination of Lamine Yamal's rise to superstardom. And what happens next for the great Lionel Messi? SIGNING OFF FROM THE BUS.

Our Cup Tees have captured incredible moments from the tournament. Celebrate the champions and grab your Cup Tees: https://mibcourage.co/4fa77Tn

Your favorite players from this summer will be starting their club season with the Premier League and other big leagues, and we cover it all. So stick around and follow us on social: https://mibcourage.co/4fl9z8n

The match previews and recaps continue during the upcoming club season. Keep the soccer going and get stuck in with the MiB Newsletter: https://mibcourage.co/3ReFXlb

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