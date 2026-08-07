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1970 episodes
- Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin sits down with Rog ahead of the start of the 2026-27 Premier League season to talk through why playing under Carlo Ancelotti allowed him to thrive at Everton, how becoming a husband and father gave him a new perspective on football, and how moving to Daniel Farke's Leeds United allowed him to soar last season. Plus, why he thinks Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud are underrated, and what he makes of Leeds United new signing Harry Wilson.
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Daniel Farke on his Journey with Leeds, Coaching Philosophy, and Love of Literature08/05/2026 | 29 mins.Rog is joined by Leeds United manager Daniel Farke to discuss overcoming the challenges Leeds faced last season, changing to the 5-3-2 formation, and the unlikely sources he draws inspiration from (including Michael Jordan). Plus, the qualities of new signing Harry Wilson, and the expectations of being Leeds manager.
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- Rog is joined by former USMNT striker and host of the Dual Nats podcast on the Vamos Network Herc Gomez to react to Mauricio Pochettino inking a new deal to coach the USMNT through the 2030 World Cup. Rog and Herc break down why Pochettino chose to re-sign now, whether or not he will make it all the way to the 2030 World Cup, and which other candidates would make better (or worse) managers for the USMNT. Plus, why Folarin Balogun will benefit from Poch's extension, why Diego Luna won't, and who exactly will be in the squad as we head towards 2030.
Check out our interview with Pellegrino Matarazzo here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4R2eOfowmgw
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The end of Gianni Infantino? Inside FIFA's biggest crisis yet with Tariq Panja: Men in Blazers 08/03/202608/03/2026 | 54 mins.On a very special episode of the Men in Blazers pod, Rog is joined by New York Times' Global Sports Reporter Tariq Panja to discuss the widening fallout surrounding Gianni Infantino's plan to sell off 20% of the World Cup to private investors. Tariq and Rog break down how the plan came to fruition, how Joshua Kushner, brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was involved, and why UEFA, CONCACAF, and much of global football reacted with fury. Plus, Tariq explains what the future holds for Gianni Infantino and if his FIFA presidency can survive this controversy.
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- SPAIN WIN IT ALL! In the final installment of Night Cup, Rog, Rory Smith, and Humphrey Ker react to Spain's extra time victory over Messi's Argentina. The trio discuss Spain's underrated tournament run, including they're suffocating defense. Plus, the incredible culmination of Lamine Yamal's rise to superstardom. And what happens next for the great Lionel Messi? SIGNING OFF FROM THE BUS.
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Your favorite players from this summer will be starting their club season with the Premier League and other big leagues, and we cover it all. So stick around and follow us on social: https://mibcourage.co/4fl9z8n
The match previews and recaps continue during the upcoming club season. Keep the soccer going and get stuck in with the MiB Newsletter: https://mibcourage.co/3ReFXlb
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About Men In Blazers
Covering all the narrative from the Premier League – the world’s greatest sporting telenovela – and everywhere the love of the beautiful game burns bright. Football. Passion. Empathy. Courage. New Podcasts Daily.Monday: Men In Blazers PodcastTuesday: European Nights Wednesday: Big Match BreakdownThursday: Weekly SpecialFriday: Big Weekend PreviewPodcast website
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