Men in Blazers 05/03/23 Ted Lasso Pod Special with Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt
Rog is joined by the stars and creators of "Ted Lasso," Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, to celebrate the Emmy-winning series' third season. Jason and Brendan discuss their tonal inspiration for the series, which real-life footballer Zava is based on, and what it is like to meet fans Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta.
5/3/2023
34:52
Men in Blazers 05/02/23 with Nico Cantor
Rog comes in hot off the final whistle of Arsenal's 3 - 1 win over Chelsea. He ponders Everton's 2 - 2 draw with Leicester in the light of day. Plus, from CBS Sports Golazo Network's "Morning Footy," Nico Cantor.
5/2/2023
29:29
Men in Blazers 05/01/23
Rog and Davo pull their hamstrings while recapping Liverpool's bonkers 4 - 3 last-gasp win over Tottenham. Manchester City get a massive win at Fulham. And, Spoiler: Rog is absolutely crapping it over the possibility of relegation for Everton.
5/1/2023
1:12:10
Rog's HBO "Succession" Podcast with Jeremy Strong
Rog is joined by the haunted, hip hop slinging, dead-eyed, try-hard heir apparent to your favorite media, cruise and theme-park empire, Jeremy Strong, aka Kendall Roy. Jeremy discusses the extremes he goes to meet his character, Kendall's relationship with his father, and the one line that caused him to turn against his family. This is a re-release of an episode from Season One of HBO's Official "Succession" Podcast. "Succession" airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET and is available on HBO MAX.
4/30/2023
43:54
Men in Blazers 04/29/23 with US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker
Rog sits down with new US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker to talk about Youth Development in America, what US Soccer is looking for in its next men's head coach, and where football in this country will be in 10 years time.
Covering all the narrative from the Premier League – the world’s greatest sporting telenovela – and everywhere the love of the beautiful game burns bright. Football. Passion. Empathy. Courage. New Podcasts Daily.
Monday: Men In Blazers Podcast
Tuesday: European Nights with Rory Smith, Presented by Paramount+
Wednesday: Do It Live!
Thursday: VAMOS with Herculez Gomez, Presented by Bud Light