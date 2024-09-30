Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsThe Dan Patrick Show
Listen to The Dan Patrick Show in the App
Listen to The Dan Patrick Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Dan Patrick Show

Podcast The Dan Patrick Show
iHeartPodcasts and Dan Patrick Podcast Network
Listen to Dan's daily radio show. With exclusive insider access, Patrick brings A-list guests from the world of sports and entertainment to the show. Sharing hi...
More
SportsComedySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 5000
  • Colin Cowherd Is Convinced Dallas Wants Deion and Shedeur Sanders
    Dan talks to NFL Hall of Fame QB John Elway about where he ranks amongst all-time great QBs. NL Rookie of the Year, Pirates P Paul Skenes discusses his even-keeled demeanor. The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt shares what he thinks the future of the Jets and Aaron Rodgers will hold. And college football insider Andy Staples explains why he thinks Deion Sanders will stay at Colorado.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    34:41
  • Hour 1 – New York Football in Shambles, Deion Sanders Deserves Credit
    Dan talks about the struggles for the Jets and Giants this season. And he thinks Deion Sanders deserves a ton of credit for what he’s done with the Colorado football team.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    40:54
  • Hour 2 – John Elway, Paul Skenes
    Hall of Fame QB John Elway joins the show and talks about being in the conversation of the greatest quarterback of all time. And NL Rookie of the Year, Pirates P Paul Skenes says it was really cool pitching to Shohei Ohtani and he’s looking forward to facing him repeatedly every year.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    41:03
  • Hour 3 – Zack Rosenblatt, Andy Staples
    New York Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt drops by to break down the saga surrounding owner Woody Johnson firing his GM Joe Douglas in an unprecedented midseason move. And college football insider Andy Staples stops by to talk some SEC action.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    41:10
  • Our 2025 Offseason Importance Tier List
    Talkin' Jake, Jolly Olive, & BBD are going through all 30 teams and placing them on a tier list to determine which organizations have the most pressure on them to have a big offseason!  Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/CuJlolUfQ1g Head to https://www.youtube.com/@WarehouseGames and watch Blitzball Battle 5 today!  #dpshow See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:14:51

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Dan Patrick Show

Listen to Dan's daily radio show. With exclusive insider access, Patrick brings A-list guests from the world of sports and entertainment to the show. Sharing his perspective on pop culture and sports, Patrick also brings a dose of humor to his fans.
Podcast website

Listen to The Dan Patrick Show, The Ryen Russillo Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:04:52 AM