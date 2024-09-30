Colin Cowherd Is Convinced Dallas Wants Deion and Shedeur Sanders
Dan talks to NFL Hall of Fame QB John Elway about where he ranks amongst all-time great QBs. NL Rookie of the Year, Pirates P Paul Skenes discusses his even-keeled demeanor. The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt shares what he thinks the future of the Jets and Aaron Rodgers will hold. And college football insider Andy Staples explains why he thinks Deion Sanders will stay at Colorado.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
34:41
Hour 1 – New York Football in Shambles, Deion Sanders Deserves Credit
Dan talks about the struggles for the Jets and Giants this season. And he thinks Deion Sanders deserves a ton of credit for what he’s done with the Colorado football team.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
40:54
Hour 2 – John Elway, Paul Skenes
Hall of Fame QB John Elway joins the show and talks about being in the conversation of the greatest quarterback of all time. And NL Rookie of the Year, Pirates P Paul Skenes says it was really cool pitching to Shohei Ohtani and he’s looking forward to facing him repeatedly every year.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
41:03
Hour 3 – Zack Rosenblatt, Andy Staples
New York Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt drops by to break down the saga surrounding owner Woody Johnson firing his GM Joe Douglas in an unprecedented midseason move. And college football insider Andy Staples stops by to talk some SEC action.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
41:10
Our 2025 Offseason Importance Tier List
Talkin' Jake, Jolly Olive, & BBD are going through all 30 teams and placing them on a tier list to determine which organizations have the most pressure on them to have a big offseason! Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/CuJlolUfQ1g Head to https://www.youtube.com/@WarehouseGames and watch Blitzball Battle 5 today! #dpshow See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
