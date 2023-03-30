Award-winning podcast from the QI offices in which the writers of the hit BBC show discuss the best things they've found out this week.
Hosted by Dan Schreiber... More
Available Episodes
5 of 500
476: No Such Thing As Othello's Casio
Dan, James, Andrew and Cariad Lloyd discuss Groundhog Day, Citizen Kane, Spice World: the Movie and Groundhog Day.
Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at apple.co/nosuchthingasafish or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
4/27/2023
1:01:24
475: No Such Thing As The Three Little Pigs of Wall Street
Dan, James, Andrew and John Lloyd discuss misnamed insects, mislabelled body parts, misbehaving pigs, and Mister Bob Hope.
Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at nosuchthingasafish.com/apple or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
4/20/2023
48:15
474: No Such Thing As A Remote Controlled Cabbie
Dan, James, Andrew and Hannah Fry discuss navigation, colouration, lachrymation and an island nation.
Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at nosuchthingasafish.com/apple or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
4/13/2023
1:03:33
473: No Such Thing As Rice Babies
Dan, James, Andrew and Philippa Perry discuss clumsy kings, disciplining elders and Manley Hopkins.
Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at nosuchthingasafish.com/apple or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
4/6/2023
55:16
472: No Such Thing As A Giant Otter In H&M
Dan, James, Andrew and Athena Kugblenu discuss fast fashion, flash frying, remote repossession and terrible texts.
Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at nosuchthingasafish.com/apple or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
Award-winning podcast from the QI offices in which the writers of the hit BBC show discuss the best things they've found out this week.
Hosted by Dan Schreiber (@schreiberland) with James Harkin (@jamesharkin), Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm), and Anna Ptaszynski (#GetAnnaOnTwitter)