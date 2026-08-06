Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
714 episodes
- Live from the Royal Institution, Dan, James, Anna and Andy discuss big fish, big pencils and a big coincidence.
Missed out on this live show? Get in-person or streaming tickets for the London Podcast Festival here: nosuchthingasafish.com/live
Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at apple.co/nosuchthingasafish or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
Edited by James Harkin
Produced by Leying Lee
Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia
Get NordVPN two-year plan + four months extra ➼ https://nordvpn.com/fish
It’s risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code [fish] at checkout. Download Saily app or go to https://saily.com/fish
- Anna, James and Andy discuss YOUR facts including kitchens, cocktails and a chap named Cassell. Anna works out why she lost to James at archery. And we name eight more Friend of the Podcast custodians.
Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at apple.co/nosuchthingasafish or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
Edited by James Harkin
Produced by Leying Lee
Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia
- Dan, James, Anna and Andy discuss stress, sentences and supermarkets.
Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at apple.co/nosuchthingasafish or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
Edited by James Harkin
Produced by Leying Lee
Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia
- Anna, James and Andy discuss YOUR facts including beards, barrels, scissors and Shostakovich. Andy explains why he is the true man of the people. And we name eight more Friend of the Podcast custodians.
Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
Edited by James Harkin
Produced by Leying Lee
Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia
- Dan, James, Anna and Andy discuss Lou Bega, the black keys, and the travelling wheelbarrows.
Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at apple.co/nosuchthingasafish or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
Edited by James Harkin
Produced by Leying Lee
Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia
Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code [fish] at checkout. Download Saily app or go to https://saily.com/fish
More Comedy podcasts
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Society & Culture
- Baby, this is Keke PalmerComedy, Society & Culture
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- Call Her DaddyComedy
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Giggly SquadComedy
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About No Such Thing As A Fish
The official channel for the show about everything: four dorks discuss the most amazing facts they’ve learned over the last seven days. The multi award-winning, globe-travelling, 600-million-download phenomenon. Hosted by Dan Schreiber, James Harkin, Andrew Hunter Murray and Anna Ptaszynski.Podcast website
Listen to No Such Thing As A Fish, Good Hang with Amy Poehler and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
No Such Thing As A Fish
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.