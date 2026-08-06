Live from the Royal Institution, Dan, James, Anna and Andy discuss big fish, big pencils and a big coincidence.

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Edited by James Harkin

Produced by Leying Lee

Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia

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