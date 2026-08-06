Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedyNo Such Thing As A Fish
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
No Such Thing As A Fish
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

No Such Thing As A Fish

No Such Thing As A Fish
ComedyHistory
No Such Thing As A Fish
Latest episode

714 episodes

  • No Such Thing As A Fish

    No Such Thing As A Toilet Break For A Tuna

    08/06/2026 | 55 mins.
    Live from the Royal Institution, Dan, James, Anna and Andy discuss big fish, big pencils and a big coincidence. 
    Missed out on this live show? Get in-person or streaming tickets for the London Podcast Festival here: nosuchthingasafish.com/live
    Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at apple.co/nosuchthingasafish or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
    Edited by James Harkin
    Produced by Leying Lee
    Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia
    Get NordVPN two-year plan + four months extra ➼ https://nordvpn.com/fish 
    It’s risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
    Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code [fish] at checkout. Download Saily app or go to https://saily.com/fish
  • No Such Thing As A Fish

    Little Fish: Moss Moss Mossmoss Moss

    08/02/2026 | 29 mins.
    Anna, James and Andy discuss YOUR facts including kitchens, cocktails and a chap named Cassell. Anna works out why she lost to James at archery. And we name eight more Friend of the Podcast custodians. 
    Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
    Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at apple.co/nosuchthingasafish or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
    Edited by James Harkin
    Produced by Leying Lee
    Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia
  • No Such Thing As A Fish

    No Such Thing As The Mice Of The Fruit Bowl

    07/30/2026 | 55 mins.
    Dan, James, Anna and Andy discuss stress, sentences and supermarkets.  
    Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes. 
    Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at apple.co/nosuchthingasafish or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
    Edited by James Harkin
    Produced by Leying Lee
    Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia
  • No Such Thing As A Fish

    Little Fish: Short Back and Left

    07/26/2026 | 29 mins.
    Anna, James and Andy discuss YOUR facts including beards, barrels, scissors and Shostakovich. Andy explains why he is the true man of the people. And we name eight more Friend of the Podcast custodians. 
    Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes.
    Edited by James Harkin
    Produced by Leying Lee
    Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia
  • No Such Thing As A Fish

    No Such Thing As A Fence Made of Sausage

    07/23/2026 | 54 mins.
    Dan, James, Anna and Andy discuss Lou Bega, the black keys, and the travelling wheelbarrows.
    Visit nosuchthingasafish.com for news about live shows, merchandise and more episodes. 
    Join Club Fish for ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus content at apple.co/nosuchthingasafish or nosuchthingasafish.com/patreon
    Edited by James Harkin
    Produced by Leying Lee
    Team includes Tara Dorrell, Joe Mayo and Ethan Ruparelia
    Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code [fish] at checkout. Download Saily app or go to https://saily.com/fish
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About No Such Thing As A Fish
The official channel for the show about everything: four dorks discuss the most amazing facts they’ve learned over the last seven days. The multi award-winning, globe-travelling, 600-million-download phenomenon. Hosted by Dan Schreiber, James Harkin, Andrew Hunter Murray and Anna Ptaszynski.
Podcast website
ComedyHistoryImprovNatureScience

Listen to No Such Thing As A Fish, Good Hang with Amy Poehler and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:12:12 AM
A company fromMADSACK