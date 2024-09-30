Bill rambles about full body deodorant, woman's response to staring, and the mob going legit. Helix: Get 25% off Sitewide + 2 FREE Dream Pillows with any mattress purchaseand a Bedding Bundle (2 Dream Pillows, Sheet Set, and Mattress Protector) with any Luxe or Elite mattress order at www.HelixSleep.com/BURR Indochino: Upgrade your closet and shop discounted custom pieces and bundles at Indochino.com during their Black Friday Sale, November 18th through December 1st, and their Cyber Sale from December 2nd to December 8th. SimpliSafe: This week only, you can get 60% off any new system with a select professional monitoring plan at www.SimpliSafe.com/BURR
Bill rambles about leftover mushrooms, Moto GP, and keeping it light. (00:00) - Thursday Afternoon Podcast (45:24) - Thursday Afternoon Throwback 11-14-16 Bill rambles about celebrity pundits, crying adults, and orange toupees. (02:03:36) - Anything Better Preview & Picks - Week 11 Mando: As a special offer for listeners, new customers get $5 off a Starter Pack with our exclusive code BURR at www.ShopMando.com Open Phone: Right now, OpenPhone is offering 20% off of your first 6 months when you go to www.OpenPhone.com/BURR Henson Shaving: Visit www.HensonShaving.com/BURR to pick the razor for you and use code BURR and you’ll get two years' worth of blades free with your razor–just make sure to add them to your cart.
--------
2:39:12
Monday Morning Podcast 11-11-24
Bill rambles about Saturday Night Live, pilates, and having a 'staring problem'. Indochino: Go to www.Indochino.com and use code BURR to get 10% off any purchase of $399 or more. Hims: Start your free online visit today at www.Hims.com/BURR Liquid Death: Get $5 off any case of Liquid Death at www.liquiddeath.com/BURR
--------
55:58
Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast 11-7-24
Bill rambles about picking teams, preachers, and legal tender. (00:00) - Thursday Afternoon Podcast (29:25) - Thursday Afternoon Throwback 11-7-16 - Bill rambles about Christmas shopping, getting rid of old shit, and this god damn election. (01:30:19) - Anything Better Preview & Picks - Week 10 Zip Recruiter: Try ZipRecruiter for free at www.ZipRecruiter.com/BURR SimpliSafe: This week only, you can get 60% off any new system with a select professional monitoring plan. This is their best offer of the year! Head to www.SimpliSafe.com/BURR Policy Genius: Head to policygenius.com/BILLBURR or click the link in the description to get your free life insurance quotes and see how much you could save.
Bill rambles with legendary Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan about his new album 'Lighthouse', upcoming tour, and coming up in the 80's. Also enjoy a regular episode of the TAMMP with Bill rambling about the world series, the election, and mid-game causes. (00:00) - Thursday Afternoon Podcast with Duff McKagan (46:00) - Thursday Afternoon Podcast (01:19:53) - Thursday Afternoon Throwback 10-31-16 Bill rambles about Halloween, the Cubs, and the Buffalo Bills. (02:26:37) - Anything Better NFL Preview & Picks - Week 9