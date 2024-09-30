Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast 11-14-24

Bill rambles about leftover mushrooms, Moto GP, and keeping it light. (00:00) - Thursday Afternoon Podcast (45:24) - Thursday Afternoon Throwback 11-14-16 Bill rambles about celebrity pundits, crying adults, and orange toupees. (02:03:36) - Anything Better Preview & Picks - Week 11