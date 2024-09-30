Her Name Was Samantha Swan; A Typical 90’s Evangelical Upbringing?; Condo Cat-Caller; The Fast & the Curious: Chased by the Lurker; Recurring Dreams in the Print Shop; and That Time I Was Kidnapped…Kinda…By A dog?
Organizations mentioned in the episode
Right To Be
Defend Yourself
Episode 317: The Dead Internet Theory
Like, share, follow, subscribe! From its inception, social media has gained an outsized role in our lives. Its inner mechanisms remain murky, serving up a collection of content it thinks we want to see. Now the real-world consequences of hyper-curated online spaces have never been more apparent. This week's episode is The Dead Internet Theory.
Freaky Friday: Episode 136
My First (Half) MLB Game; How I Avoided a Hotel Attack pt. 2; Update on Hottie Manager Husband Stalker; Ouija Board with a Stranger?; My Demon Cat Scared Off Two Jehovah's Witnesses; and Machete Wielding Neighbor, “It’s just his thing”
Previous Husband Stalker Content:
1. Dear Sinister: Cleanup Quandary, Message Mischief, and Stalker Strife
2. Dear Sinister: Friendship Fizzle, Scandal in Scrubs, and Stalker Strife 2 (an update)
3. Dear Sinister: Papaw's Pitfall, Paddy Problems, Troubled Ties, and Stalker Strife 3 (an update)
Episode 316: The Bridgewater Triangle
Ghosts, phantom lights, unidentified aerial phenomena, and Bigfoot - this place has everything! Is the southeastern chunk of Massachusetts haunted beyond measure or have witnesses merely been primed to see strange things in such an eerie place? This week’s episode is The Bridgewater Triangle.
Freaky Friday: Episode 135
The Night My Yin Yoga Class Watched Cops Surveil and Apprehend Someone; You ask, I deliver: Huntsville, TX Edition; Sharing the Road, Road Rage; My Experience with Ghosty Shit and your Podcast: An Update; My alien family; and Zak Bagan’s Museum Hard Relate!
Sinisterhood is the comedy podcast about all things sinister, covering true crime, cults, cryptids, unsolved mysteries, and strange phenomena.
Join Dallas-based comedians and best friends Christie Wallace and Heather McKinney each Wednesday as they bring you weekly episodes with plenty of research, lots of laughs, and legal insight from Heather, a licensed attorney.
Plus, catch all new odd but true tales submitted by listeners every Friday.