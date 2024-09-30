Freaky Friday: Episode 136

My First (Half) MLB Game; How I Avoided a Hotel Attack pt. 2; Update on Hottie Manager Husband Stalker; Ouija Board with a Stranger?; My Demon Cat Scared Off Two Jehovah's Witnesses; and Machete Wielding Neighbor, “It’s just his thing” Previous Husband Stalker Content: 1. Dear Sinister: Cleanup Quandary, Message Mischief, and Stalker Strife 2. Dear Sinister: Friendship Fizzle, Scandal in Scrubs, and Stalker Strife 2 (an update) 3. Dear Sinister: Papaw's Pitfall, Paddy Problems, Troubled Ties, and Stalker Strife 3 (an update) Click here to submit your odd but true stories. Click here to sign up for our Patreon and receive hundreds of hours of bonus content. Click here to leave a review and tell us what you think of the show. Please consider supporting the companies that support us! - For a limited time, use my code CREEPY to get a free gift with your Journey Pack! Head to tryfum.com - Go to BUYRAYCON.com/sinister TODAY to get UP TO THIRTY percent off, sitewide! -Head to PAIRED.COM/CREEPY50 to get a 7-day free trial and 50% off if you sign up for a subscription. -Head over to AthenaClub.com to get their already-affordable Razor Kit for 30% off with code CREEPY at checkout.