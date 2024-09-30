262: The Queen of the Tetons. Grizzly 399.

On October 22, 2024 a legacy ended when Grizzly 399 was hit by a car and killed. She was the most beloved bear in the world and the oldest known grizzly to bear cubs in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. She gained popularity when she strategically raised her cubs by the roadways and tolerated human interaction. In this episode we tell her story, the legacy and impact she left on the conservation world, and the problems that her habituation has had and will continue to cause. Hang out until the end of the episode where we have special trail tales from listeners who had the opportunity to see her in the wild. For the latest NPAD updates, group travel details, merch and more, follow us on npadpodcast.com and our socials at: Instagram: @‌nationalparkafterdark Twitter/X: @‌npadpodcast TikTok: @‌nationalparkafterdark Support the show by becoming an Outsider and receive ad free listening, bonus content and more on Patreon or Apple Podcasts. Want to see our faces? Catch full episodes on our YouTube Page! Thank you to this week’s partners! Soul: For 30% off your order, head to GetSoul.com and use code NPAD. IQBAR: Text PARK to 64000 to get 20% off all IQBAR products and free shipping. Prose: Use our link for a free in-depth hair consultation and 50% off your first subscription order. For a full list of our sources, visit http://npadpodcast.com/episodes