On October 22, 2024 a legacy ended when Grizzly 399 was hit by a car and killed. She was the most beloved bear in the world and the oldest known grizzly to bear cubs in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. She gained popularity when she strategically raised her cubs by the roadways and tolerated human interaction. In this episode we tell her story, the legacy and impact she left on the conservation world, and the problems that her habituation has had and will continue to cause. Hang out until the end of the episode where we have special trail tales from listeners who had the opportunity to see her in the wild.
261: The Disappearance of Trenny Gibson. Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
What began as an afternoon high school field trip to observe plants became one of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s most enduring and puzzling missing persons cases when 16-year-old Trenny Gibson vanished from a trail amongst 40 other students. Her story has stumped investigators and broken hearts for decades, but there is still hope that someone, somewhere knows something that can bring answers and peace.
260: Trail Tales 58
Today’s stories include confession notes, quicksand escapes, mama grizzlies, spider pets, finding kittens, frog watching, trail tales within trail tales and proof that all dogs go to heaven. Outsiders Only bonus stories available for Patreon and Apple Subscribers!
259: The Murder of Ranger Robert McGhee. Gulf Islands National Seashore.
When two dangerous convicts escaped from a Florida prison they kidnapped a woman and fled to Mississippi. During the ensuing manhunt for the prison escapees, Florida park ranger Robert McGhee was tragically murdered while on duty. In the years that followed, devastated and angered by the events leading to her husband's death, his wife petitioned and lobbied for change within the prison system.
When two dangerous convicts escaped from a Florida prison they kidnapped a woman and fled to Mississippi. During the ensuing manhunt for the prison escapees, Florida park ranger Robert McGhee was tragically murdered while on duty. In the years that followed, devastated and angered by the events leading to her husband's death, his wife petitioned and lobbied for change within the prison system.
Hosted by two friends who share a passion for the outdoors and a fascination with what can go wrong there, National Park After Dark is a podcast for the morbid outdoor enthusiast. Tales of death, dark history and tragic events is what NPAD is about, but through the darkness - is light. National Parks have storied histories including epic survivals, inspiring humans and serve as physical reminders of the importance for protecting the planet. Time to lace up those hiking boots and take a walk into the wild. Welcome, to National Park After Dark.