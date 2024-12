Trust Me: Cults, Extreme Belief, and Manipulation

Bethany Joy Lenz - One Tree Hill, a Secret Cult, and Living a Double Life

Today our guest is actor, musician, and now author Bethany Joy Lenz, whom we will just call Joy. Joy was the star of hit TV show One Tree Hill, and today she's going to talk to us about how she was in a Christian cult the whole time she was filming the show. She'll tell us about her upbringing and her career as a young actor, living in LA on her own and joining a small Bible study group that seemed like the perfect place to share a community with like-minded young Christian actors, and how a charismatic preacher named Les began showing up, leading the meetings, and changing everything. She'll tell us about going to a house in Idaho they called the "God spa," how she was drugged at the house (but did not realize until later), and how Les began to exert more and more control over her life - including isolating her from her family and taking over her finances, which were being drained without her knowledge the entire time she was working on a hit television show - and how the group's hold over her led her to turning down her dream role in her dream Broadway play. Plus, how she discovered her money was gone and finally decided to leave.