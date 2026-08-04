On this week’s liminal episode of Dear Movies, I Love You, Millie and Casey discuss the breakout film of the summer, BACKROOMS (2026). Plus, our hosts dissect the Creepypasta internet phenomenon and the future of the film industry. ​​​Follow, rate, and review Dear Movies, I Love You wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram: @dearmoviesiloveyou. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

On this week’s trashy episode of Dear Movies, I Love You, Millie and Casey celebrate the Criterion release of one of John Waters’ undersung masterpieces, DESPERATE LIVING (1977). Plus, Millie and Casey have the honor of speaking with Troma Entertainment co-founder and president Lloyd Kaufman about DIY filmmaking, eating leftovers from MY DINNER WITH ANDRE (1981), and what movies he’s watching now. ​​​Follow, rate, and review Dear Movies, I Love You wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram: @dearmoviesiloveyou. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

On this week’s nostalgic episode of Dear Movies, I Love You, Millie and Casey discuss the masterpiece, ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION (1997). Plus, Casey goes into great detail about his recent experience at his own 20th high school reunion. Follow, rate, and review Dear Movies, I Love You wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram: @dearmoviesiloveyou. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

On this week’s epic episode of Dear Movies, I Love You, Millie and Casey tackle the biggest movie of the summer, THE ODYSSEY (2026). Plus, they discuss the work of Christopher Nolan, Christopher Nolan fans, and Casey getting hit in the head with an old woman’s walker during his screening of the film. ​​​Follow, rate, and review Dear Movies, I Love You wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram: @dearmoviesiloveyou. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

On this week’s irritating episode of Dear Movies, I Love You, Millie and Casey discuss a movie with possibly the most annoying characters ever committed to film - MIKEY AND NICKY (1976). Plus, they are joined by set decorator Kelsi Ephraim (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Sorry to Bother You) to discuss her work and her “Area of Expertise” - hiding "Easter Eggs" in her set design! ​​​Follow, rate, and review Dear Movies, I Love You wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram: @dearmoviesiloveyou. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Dear Movies, I Love You

About Dear Movies, I Love You

About Dear Movies, I Love You

Movies aren't just something we watch—they're something we fall for. Dear​ Movies, I Love You is a podcast that treats cinema like that high school crush​ you never got over. Join hosts Millie De Chirico and Casey O'Brien as they embrace the joy of movie culture. They discuss the kind of history, nuance and criticism that serious film fans crave. Come for the fresh, unpretentious takes on your favorite blockbusters and stay for the art-house deep cuts that you maybe haven’t heard of (and certainly can’t pronounce). Follow Dear Movies, I Love You on Instagram @dearmoviesiloveyou. Dear Movies, I Love You is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including true crime, comedic interviews, science, pop culture and more. Podcasts on the network include My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, This Podcast Will Kill You, Bananas and more.