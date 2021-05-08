Millie and Danielle, a film expert and a film enthusiast, program a double-feature of their favorite movies with a different wild theme every week. Join these f... More
I Know Mushrooms, B*tch
I Know Mushrooms, B*tch

THIS BONUS EPISODE ORIGINALLY AIRED ON 8/5/2021Danielle and Millie discuss dissociating, haberdashers, the subject of Millie's one-woman show, and confess the movies they've watched over and over.
5/3/2023
54:30
Call Me By Your Bruv
Call Me By Your Bruv

THIS BONUS EPISODE ORIGINALLY AIRED ON 7/29/2021Millie and Danielle discuss gentlemen's gear, the need for amnesia darts, and justice for Scissor Legs in this bonus episode where Danielle just needs to talk about...KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE (2014).
4/26/2023
1:01:22
Swedish Elliott Gould
Swedish Elliott Gould

This week, Millie and Danielle discuss SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE (1974) and WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? (1966), the ongoing Vanderpump Rules drama, the wild relationship of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, and some fun Mike Nichols stories. To see a full ISWYD movie list, check out our Letterboxd here:https://letterboxd.com/isawwhatyoudid/films/diary/
4/25/2023
1:47:26
The Gaunt, Dead, Sleepy Young Man
The Gaunt, Dead, Sleepy Young Man

On this new bonus episode, Millie and Danielle go deep on all things John Wick, dissect the politics of dueling, and discuss the film characters they aspired to be when they were kids.
4/20/2023
51:47
Go Daddy No
Go Daddy No

This week, Danielle and Millie discuss IN BRUGES (2008) and SWINGERS (1996), the art of giving advice, the hotness of the Gleeson clan, and Millie's dark dalliance with swing music.To see a full ISWYD movie list, check out our Letterboxd here:https://letterboxd.com/isawwhatyudid/films/diary/
