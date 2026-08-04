Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
309 episodes
50th Anniversary of Mikey and Nicky (1976)! Plus, Set Decorator Kelsi Ephraim!08/04/2026 | 1h 53 mins.On this week’s irritating episode of Dear Movies, I Love You, Millie and Casey discuss a movie with possibly the most annoying characters ever committed to film - MIKEY AND NICKY (1976). Plus, they are joined by set decorator Kelsi Ephraim (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Sorry to Bother You) to discuss her work and her “Area of Expertise” - hiding "Easter Eggs" in her set design!
Follow, rate, and review Dear Movies, I Love You wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram: @dearmoviesiloveyou.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- On this week’s epic episode of Dear Movies, I Love You, Millie and Casey tackle the biggest movie of the summer, THE ODYSSEY (2026). Plus, they discuss the work of Christopher Nolan, Christopher Nolan fans, and Casey getting hit in the head with an old woman’s walker during his screening of the film.
Follow, rate, and review Dear Movies, I Love You wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram: @dearmoviesiloveyou.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- On this week’s nostalgic episode of Dear Movies, I Love You, Millie and Casey discuss the masterpiece, ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION (1997). Plus, Casey goes into great detail about his recent experience at his own 20th high school reunion.
Follow, rate, and review Dear Movies, I Love You wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram: @dearmoviesiloveyou.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- On this week’s trashy episode of Dear Movies, I Love You, Millie and Casey celebrate the Criterion release of one of John Waters’ undersung masterpieces, DESPERATE LIVING (1977). Plus, Millie and Casey have the honor of speaking with Troma Entertainment co-founder and president Lloyd Kaufman about DIY filmmaking, eating leftovers from MY DINNER WITH ANDRE (1981), and what movies he’s watching now.
Follow, rate, and review Dear Movies, I Love You wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram: @dearmoviesiloveyou.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- On this week’s liminal episode of Dear Movies, I Love You, Millie and Casey discuss the breakout film of the summer, BACKROOMS (2026). Plus, our hosts dissect the Creepypasta internet phenomenon and the future of the film industry.
Follow, rate, and review Dear Movies, I Love You wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram: @dearmoviesiloveyou.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More TV & Film podcasts
- Watch What CrappensTV & Film
- Pop Culture Happy HourArts, Books, Entertainment News, Film Reviews, Music, Music Commentary, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Blank Check with Griffin & DavidComedy, Film Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
- House of RTV & Film
- The Big PictureTV & Film
- Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra JudgeTV & Film
- Pod Meets WorldTV & Film
Trending TV & Film podcasts
- Critical DarlingsFilm Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny BananasTV & Film
- You Are GoodFilm History, Film Reviews, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch PodcastComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Peanut Butter and Biscuits - A Ted Lasso/Shrinking FancastAfter Shows, TV & Film
- I Ken Not with Kendrick TuckerEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Digging Up the DuggarsTV & Film
- She's All BachAfter Shows, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg RikaartEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Rose Pricks: A Bachelor RoastAfter Shows, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaineAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Surviving Sister WivesAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Bechdel CastComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- Shelf-Aware with Ren and LizzyArts, Books, Comedy, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Turtle TimeTV & Film
- Vanderpump Rules PartyComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 90210MGTV & Film
- Films To Be Buried With with Brett GoldsteinComedy, Comedy Interviews, Film Interviews, TV & Film
- The Delta FlyersFiction, Science Fiction, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- CinephobeComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- This Had Oscar BuzzTV & Film
- La Entrevista con Yordi RosadoTV & Film
- UnspooledFilm Reviews, TV & Film
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
About Dear Movies, I Love You
Movies aren't just something we watch—they're something we fall for. Dear Movies, I Love You is a podcast that treats cinema like that high school crush you never got over. Join hosts Millie De Chirico and Casey O'Brien as they embrace the joy of movie culture. They discuss the kind of history, nuance and criticism that serious film fans crave. Come for the fresh, unpretentious takes on your favorite blockbusters and stay for the art-house deep cuts that you maybe haven’t heard of (and certainly can’t pronounce). Follow Dear Movies, I Love You on Instagram @dearmoviesiloveyou. Dear Movies, I Love You is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including true crime, comedic interviews, science, pop culture and more. Podcasts on the network include My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, This Podcast Will Kill You, Bananas and more.Podcast website
Listen to Dear Movies, I Love You, Watch What Crappens and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Dear Movies, I Love You
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Dear Movies, I Love You: Podcasts in Family