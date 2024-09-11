On Fire with Jeff Probst: The Official Survivor Podcast

The Game Is About To Change | Survivor 47

Everybody drop your Buffs®, it's time to earn the merge! Only this time... it's harder than ever. Jeff, Jay, and Charlie dive into the new twist that left only one player safe. Jeff explains the producer's mentality behind the shift between the group and individual stages of the game. Plus the chaos of when all the crews hit the same beach and suddenly there are 13 simultaneous stories to cover. Then, Charlie analyzes how to approach a two-stage challenge when you have nothing left in the tank. And, Jeff and Charlie debate the pros and cons of a large vs. small tribal council - and whether there is truly nowhere to hide on Survivor. Lastly, Jeff reveals how the entire episode was framed from Rome's POV and how starting on the beach and ending in the edit bays, the team was able to bring you inside his mind as he went to what he referred to as a "Michael Jordan vs. Kirk Hinrich" tribal.