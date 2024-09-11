On Fire with Jeff Probst: The Official Survivor Podcast

Sometimes an episode gets batty - literally! Jeff, Jay and Charlie dive into the big moments of episode nine, beginning with a tale as old as time ... Treemail! Jeff harkens back to Season 1, when he first introduced Treemail to the Survivor audience and how it still has a major role today. Then, a twist where 40% of the vote is possibly gone- Jeff answers if that number could increase moving forward. Plus, they dig into Andy and Sam's setback on the challenge, how the Challenge Department is always prepared for a malfunction, and why in this case, Jeff knew it was not his problem! And later they discuss walking into a tribal that's already live, how Jeff handles it if people want to ignore his questions, and why chaos is in the eye of the beholder.
Going Once, Going Twice, Sold | Survivor 47
Get ready to get happy, it's the Survivor Auction! Jay, Jeff and Charlie dive into this packed episode, beginning with the SSA's, "Sol's Secret Agents," and whether all castaways need to come prepared with alliance names. Then, they dive into all of the drama of the auction, including how the producers prepare for such an audacious challenge, where they get those delicious grubs, and why Jeff decided to break out into some Shakespeare in the Park. Later, they discuss the big moves by Rachel - sneaking an idol from a tarp and how her new usage of the Shot in the Dark may change the game for years to come. Last up, Charlie talks about grip strength - again. And Jeff answers a fan question about how player interviews are executed and scheduled to ensure all players have equal time to talk behind each other's back
Evil Genius | Survivor 47
What begins with writing in the sand, wondering about your life in the game ends with a vicious blindside that no one saw coming. Join Jeff, Charlie and Jay as they dive into how Survivor's storytelling is attempting to bring viewers inside players' minds in all new ways.
Later, Charlie describes what it's like when you no longer have tribe challenges, and how the morning of a challenge changes completely in the later stage of the game. Then, they discuss the split tribal council and whether or not the "Take Your Pick" advantage was always in the plans.
Plus, how does the immunity necklace get made? Jeff sheds light on how every detail of Survivor is built on autonomy and trust. And have you ever wondered how exactly Jeff "tallies the votes?" He reveals his secrets on this all new episode.
The Game Is About To Change | Survivor 47
Everybody drop your Buffs®, it's time to earn the merge! Only this time... it's harder than ever. Jeff, Jay, and Charlie dive into the new twist that left only one player safe. Jeff explains the producer's mentality behind the shift between the group and individual stages of the game. Plus the chaos of when all the crews hit the same beach and suddenly there are 13 simultaneous stories to cover.
Then, Charlie analyzes how to approach a two-stage challenge when you have nothing left in the tank. And, Jeff and Charlie debate the pros and cons of a large vs. small tribal council - and whether there is truly nowhere to hide on Survivor. Lastly, Jeff reveals how the entire episode was framed from Rome's POV and how starting on the beach and ending in the edit bays, the team was able to bring you inside his mind as he went to what he referred to as a "Michael Jordan vs. Kirk Hinrich" tribal.
The Talented Mr. Andy | Survivor 47
It begins with only two lanes... and a first ever Survivor twist. Jeff, Jay and Charlie discuss the premiere of The Survivor Social, where it came from, what Jeff was hoping for, and how players hungry for intel now have an opportunity like never before. And, Jeff details the true story of how the Sanctuary... where good things happen... was birthed.
Later, Jay asks Jeff about his approach when a tribe decides to bargain... like when Gata tried to trade their chickens for eggs. And, Charlie gives his take on what the right choice really was. Plus, Jeff details where his color commentary was born and Charlie fondly remembers a moment where Jeff got in his head. Last up, is Andy becoming the Talented Mr. Ripley?
Jeff details how the storytelling of a Survivor murder mystery gets built... and Jay and Charlie discuss the potential fallout at Gata moving forward.
Grab your torches and go behind the scenes of the Emmy® Award-winning reality series SURVIVOR like never before. Whether you’re a superfan or new to the show, “On Fire with Jeff Probst: The Official Survivor Podcast” is the ultimate companion to Season 47 — revealing HOW the show is made and WHY they do the things they do. Showrunner and Host Jeff Probst answers fan questions and takes you behind the scenes of the series from the executive producer perspective that you can't get anywhere else. This season, Probst is joined by former castaway from Survivor 46 runner-up Charlie Davis, and producer Jay Wolff who share insights from the player and fan perspectives on each episode. Watch the latest episode of SURVIVOR every Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+ and then catch all-new episodes of “On Fire” right after the show.
