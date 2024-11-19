The Video Archives Podcast with Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary

202 - The Love Bug / The Amsterdam Kill / Birds of Prey

Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary join the race in The Love Bug. A down on his luck race car driver purchases a little VW Bug that leads him straight to victory, but he's the only one who doesn't realize that the little car has a mind of its own! In our first ever Disney clamshell title, Roger and Quentin discuss how Herbie honked his way into their hearts, how the Disney regular actors shined in their roles, and the story behind this particular box at Video Archives... Quentin and Roger continue the conversation over on Patreon with two more titles. Next up, it's The Amsterdam Kill, where a former DEA agent is hired by a drug lord who wants out of the business. Quentin and Roger chat about how this movie was a precursor to heroic bloodshed, the dynamic between actors, and a bit about director Robert Clouse. To finish up our triple feature, we've got Birds of Prey. The guys focus in on the stunt work and how the actors play off each other. Run fast and don't look back, because Birds of Prey may be the last thing your eyes will ever see.