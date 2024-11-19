Powered by RND
The Video Archives Podcast with Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary

Video Archives Podcast
Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary invite you to become a customer at Video Archives, the video store where it all began. Joined by their trusty producer Gala Avar...
TV & FilmFilm History

  • Preview of American Commandos
    Missing Video Archives this week?  The good news is you don't have to!  Get your fix of Quentin and Roger every week by subscribing to our Patreon.  Here's a look at today's Aftershow where Gala unlocks the Video Vault to bring you a discussion on Bobby A. Suarez's American Commandos.  You can hear the rest of this conversation as well as our full main episodes by subscribing to our Patreon. PATREON MERCH TWITTER INSTAGRAM You can also write us a question by sending a letter to The Video Archives Podcast, 1014 South Westlake Boulevard, Suite #14-1328, Westlake Village, CA 91361.
    --------  
    2:48
  • Video Archives Cinema Club Selects: Week of November 18th
    Welcome to Video Archives Cinema Club Selects. Hidden within The Vista Hollywood is an intimate 20 seat theater known as the Video Archives Cinema Club. Join reporter on the beat Gala Avary and Video Archives Cinema Club manager Matt Landsman as they walk you through the calendar for the week of November 18th. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office. **EPISODE ONE DAY EARLY FOR FREE ON PATREON**
    --------  
    43:30
  • 202 - The Love Bug / The Amsterdam Kill / Birds of Prey
    Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary join the race in The Love Bug.  A down on his luck race car driver purchases a little VW Bug that leads him straight to victory, but he's the only one who doesn't realize that the little car has a mind of its own!  In our first ever Disney clamshell title, Roger and Quentin discuss how Herbie honked his way into their hearts, how the Disney regular actors shined in their roles, and the story behind this particular box at Video Archives... Quentin and Roger continue the conversation over on Patreon with two more titles.  Next up, it's The Amsterdam Kill, where a former DEA agent is hired by a drug lord who wants out of the business.  Quentin and Roger chat about how this movie was a precursor to heroic bloodshed, the dynamic between actors, and a bit about director Robert Clouse.  To finish up our triple feature, we've got Birds of Prey.  The guys focus in on the stunt work and how the actors play off each other.  Run fast and don’t look back, because Birds of Prey may be the last thing your eyes will ever see.   PATREON MERCH TWITTER INSTAGRAM You can also write us a question by sending a letter to The Video Archives Podcast, 1014 South Westlake Boulevard, Suite #14-1328, Westlake Village, CA 91361.
    --------  
    45:39
  • Video Archives Cinema Club Selects: Week of November 11th
    Welcome to Video Archives Cinema Club Selects. Hidden within The Vista Hollywood is an intimate 20 seat theater known as the Video Archives Cinema Club. Join reporter on the beat Gala Avary and Video Archives Cinema Club manager Matt Landsman as they walk you through the calendar for the week of November 11th. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office. **EPISODE ONE DAY EARLY FOR FREE ON PATREON**
    --------  
    25:10
  • Preview of The "Human" Factor
    Missing Video Archives this week?  The good news is you don't have to!  Get your fix of Quentin and Roger every week by subscribing to our Patreon.  Here's a short clip from Quentin and Roger's discussion of The "Human" Factor.  You can hear the rest of this conversation and this week's Aftershow by subscribing to our Patreon. PATREON MERCH TWITTER INSTAGRAM You can also write us a question by sending a letter to The Video Archives Podcast, 1014 South Westlake Boulevard, Suite #14-1328, Westlake Village, CA 91361.
    --------  
    11:01

About The Video Archives Podcast with Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary

Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary invite you to become a customer at Video Archives, the video store where it all began. Joined by their trusty producer Gala Avary, they’ll travel back in time to revisit old classics and discover new favorites, pulled from the thousands of actual VHS tapes that Quentin & Roger used to recommend to customers back in the day at the original Video Archives store in Manhattan Beach. From controversial James Bond films to surprising exploitation flicks, the Video Archives team will expose you to movies you didn't know you'd love, give awards to their favorites, and of course, rate the quality of the video transfer.
