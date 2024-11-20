X-Men Characters Will Be Introduced In Next Few Movies Says Marvel
On today's episode: 00:00 Intro 01:23 Minecraft Movie Drops New Trailer That's Almost As Bad As The First 07:25 Denzel Washington Says Equalizer 4 And 5 Are Coming 14:37 Fan Favorite Harvey Specter Is Returning For Suits LA 24:44 Live Action Moana Movie Starts Filming But Is It Doomed With Dwayne Johnson In It 37:25 Marvel's Next Few Movies Will Welcome X-Men To The MCU 51:46 Questions From Our Channel Members
DC Developing Multiple R Rated Movies
On today's episode: 00:00 Intro 01:32 Wicked Lands 99% Audience Rating From Early Screenings 06:59 Moana 2 In Trouble? Review Embargo Lifts Day Of Release 13:11 How To Train Your Dragon Live Action Trailer Drops And Looks Fantastic 20:03 First Images For Nobody 2 Emerge With Bob Odenkirk 27:46 Peacemaker Season 1 Confirmed To Be Canon With New DCU With One Exception 35:02 Deadpool And Wolverine Have Largest Streaming Live Action Debut In Over A Year 42:01 James Gunn Confirms Multiple R-Rated DCU Projects In The Works 53:19 Questions From Our Channel Members
Surprise! Rey Star Wars Movie Removed From Release Schedule
On today's episode: 00:00 Intro 02:29 Marvel Releases Fantastic Four Official Synopsis 07:42 Deadpool And Wolverine's Dafne Keen Says No Plans To Return To MCU 15:22 Andor Season 2: First Images Of Ben Mendelsohn As Director Krennic Emerge 23:54 Dune: Prophecy Premiere Review - War With The Machines 33:32 Sonic 3 Releases New Poster And Ticket Sales Date 39:28 Disney Removes Star Wars Rey Movie From 2026 Calendar 57:34 Questions From Our Channel Members
Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Is Tomb Raider’s New Lara Croft
On today's episode: 00:00 Intro 01:52 Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Reveals First Look Image 06:04 Disney Announces Its Insane Full 2025 Movies/TV Release Schedule 16:44 Conan O'Brien To Host The Oscars 24:20 Amazon's Tomb Raider Series Sets Sophie Turner As Lara Croft 35:44 Questions From Our Channel Members
Which 2025 Movies Will Join The Billion Dollar Club
On today's episode: 00:00 Intro 02:34 How Bob Iger Turned Disney Around In 2 Years 17:03 Transformers One Starts Streaming On Paramount+ Tomorrow 24:01 Back In Action Drops First Trailer With Jamie Foxx And Cameron Diaz 32:42 Potential Billion Dollar Films In 2025 01:08:14 Questions From Our Channel Members
The John Campea Show Podcast features John Campea and guests as they discuss the news and trends in the world of movies as well as other topics that catch their interest from TV shows to sports to world events.