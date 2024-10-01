Powered by RND
2 Black Girls, 1 Rose

Why don’t reality dating shows look or feel like reality? Where are all the rose ceremonies and romantic getaways when dating IRL? Is popular TV teaching us any...
TV & FilmComedySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

  • Sex and the City: What Constitutes as "Cheating"?
    This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/2BG1R and get on your way to being your best self.Love the show and want it AD FREE, with more BONUS CONTENT? Join the Rose Garden on Patreon.CONNECT WITH US: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | MerchEMAIL: [email protected] Natasha's Substack The Nite Owl: theniteowl.substack.comFollow Justine for beauty content: @justlydiak Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    54:31
  • Golden Bachelorette S1E9: Does Your Family's Opinion Even Matter?
    It's been Chock or bust for about 5 weeks now so....This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/2BG1R and get on your way to being your best self.This episode is brought to you by QUINCE. Go to https://quince.com/2bg1r . Love the show and want it AD FREE, with more BONUS CONTENT? Join the Rose Garden on Patreon.CONNECT WITH US: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | MerchEMAIL: [email protected] Natasha's Substack The Nite Owl: theniteowl.substack.comFollow Justine for beauty content: @justlydiak Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    43:51
  • Sex and the City: Can A Relationship Bring You Back To Life? Ft. Danielle Robay
    Sex and the City, Season 2, Episode 5!Check out Danielle Robay on Instagram and listen to her podcast Pretty Smart on all podcast platforms.This episode is brought to you by QUINCE. If you’re ready to get all of your fall wardrobe essentials, refresh your home with new autumn decor, and sleep on the softest sheets of your life, go to https://quince.com/2bg1r . This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/2BG1R and get on your way to being your best self.Love the show and want it AD FREE, with more BONUS CONTENT? Join the Rose Garden on Patreon.CONNECT WITH US: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | MerchEMAIL: [email protected] Natasha's Substack The Nite Owl: theniteowl.substack.comFollow Justine for beauty content: @justlydiak Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:29:05
  • Golden Bachelorette S1E8: The Men Tell....All?
    Cuz girl what is there to TELL?!Join Patreon to hear us talk about Martha Stewart's doc, RHONY, and the fun stuff.This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/2BG1R and get on your way to being your best self.This episode is brought to you by QUINCE. If you’re ready to get all of your fall wardrobe essentials, refresh your home with new autumn decor, and sleep on the softest sheets of your life, go to https://quince.com/2bg1r . Love the show and want it AD FREE, with more BONUS CONTENT? Join the Rose Garden on Patreon.CONNECT WITH US: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | MerchEMAIL: [email protected] Natasha's Substack The Nite Owl: theniteowl.substack.comFollow Justine for beauty content: @justlydiakFollow Justine for beauty content: @justlydiak Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    25:12
  • Love Is Blind S7 Reunion: Is The 'Purity' Of Love Is Blind Gone Forever?
    So why hasn't Tyler seen his kids in a year.....?This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/2BG1R and get on your way to being your best self.This episode is brought to you by QUINCE. If you’re ready to get all of your fall wardrobe essentials, refresh your home with new autumn decor, and sleep on the softest sheets of your life, go to https://quince.com/2bg1r . Love the show and want it AD FREE, with more BONUS CONTENT? Join the Rose Garden on Patreon.CONNECT WITH US: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | MerchEMAIL: [email protected] Natasha's Substack The Nite Owl: theniteowl.substack.comFollow Justine for beauty content: @justlydiak Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:35:24

About 2 Black Girls, 1 Rose

Why don’t reality dating shows look or feel like reality? Where are all the rose ceremonies and romantic getaways when dating IRL? Is popular TV teaching us anything about modern dating, relationships, and marriage?These are all topics discussed on 2 Black Girls, 1 Rose — a podcast uncovering what we can learn about modern dating, love, and relationships from popular television. Come ready to unpack, have a laugh, and commiserate with co-hosts and real-life BFFs Justine Kay and Natasha Scott-Reichel and let’s see if we can make sense of this thing called love!*New episodes every TUES, WED, & THURS!FOR AD-FREE EPISODES, VIDEO, REACTION CONTENT, AND MORE, JOIN US ON PATREON: patreon.com/2blackgirls1rose. Connect with us on Instagram @2blackgirls1rose and email us at [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
