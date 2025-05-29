Powered by RND
  • Beth Stelling and Amy Miller
    A Smelling and a Loosening: Jameela is joined by two great friends and hilarious comedians who are both currently on tour: Amy Miller and Beth Stelling. Amy invents a word you can never unhear, hard as you may try. And Beth tells us what happens when you combine your mother's water bra and Olympian-level flexibility. Please rate and review like your life depends on it, and thanks for listening! If you have a Wrong Turn of your own to share with Jameela, email a voice memo to [email protected], and we may include it in a future episode!Jameela is on Instagram @jameelajamil and TikTok @jameelajamilYou can find iWeigh transcripts on the Earwolf websiteAnd make sure to check out I Weigh’s Instagram, Youtube and TikTok for more!
    38:16
  • Jake Johnson, Gareth Reynolds and Eric Edelstein
    In our second Wrong Turns episode, Jameela welcomes We're Here to Help hosts Jake Johnson (Spider-Verse trilogy, New Girl), and Gareth Reynolds (Arrested Development, You're the Worst) along with Eric Edelstein (Parks and Recreation, Twin Peaks). Jake shares a hair don't, Gareth breaks from proper lavatory etiquette, and Eric continues his brave battle against the fascists. Please rate and review, as it helps people find our podcast. If you have a Wrong Turn of your own to share with Jameela, email a voice memo to [email protected], and we may include it in a future episode!Jameela is on Instagram @jameelajamil and TikTok @jameelajamilYou can find iWeigh transcripts on the Earwolf websiteAnd make sure to check out I Weigh’s Instagram, Youtube and TikTok for more!
    36:13
  • Bob the Drag Queen and Mae Martin
    We can think of no better way to launch a podcast than with our first two guests: Mae Martin and Bob the Drag Queen. Mae (Handsome podcast, debut album “I’m a TV,” and upcoming Netflix series “Wayward”) shares their secret crush gone horribly wrong, and perhaps the most incorrect way to use a spatula. Bob (RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, The Traitors, NYT best seller “Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert: A Novel”) reveals their ultimate kindergarten nightmare and the least comfortable way to extinguish a roast. If you have a Wrong Turn of your own to share with Jameela, email a voice memo to [email protected], and we may include it in a future episode!Jameela is on Instagram @jameelajamil and TikTok @jameelajamilYou can find iWeigh transcripts on the Earwolf websiteAnd make sure to check out I Weigh’s Instagram, Youtube and TikTok for more!
    38:27
  • Introducing Wrong Turns with Jameela Jamil
    For anyone who feels like their life is one disaster after another: good news–you’re not alone. Jameela Jamil hosts a new podcast called Wrong Turns where she gathers her funny friends and they share their most mortifying and embarrassing stories. Crucially, there are no morals and no silver linings. They are simply here to revel in each others’ misfortune. Wrong Turns: where dignity goes to die.Look out for our debut episode coming this Wednesday with very special guests Mae Martin and Bob the Drag Queen! If you have a Wrong Turn of your own to share with Jameela, email a voice memo to [email protected], and we may include it in a future episode!Jameela is on Instagram @jameelajamil and TikTok @jameelajamilYou can find iWeigh transcripts on the Earwolf websiteAnd make sure to check out I Weigh’s Instagram, Youtube and TikTok for more!
    1:25
  • I Weigh - The End but Not Goodbye: Jameela's Farewell AMA
    This week Jameela is bidding a fond farewell to the I Weigh Podcast and answering listener questions. Jameela revisits how the I Weigh movement + podcast started and gives insights into what she’ll be up to next. Remember, this isn’t the end...just the beginning of new and exciting things in the next chapter! And remember, Eat. Laugh. Orgasm...but don't forget the ghosts are watching.  Keep up with Jameela on Substack https://jameelajamil.substack.com/ Join the Move For Your Mind Community on IG https://www.instagram.com/moveforyourmind/?hl=en Here’s a list of Jameela’s favorite episodes to revisit: The Power Of The Period w/ Maisie Hill: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/period-power-with-maisie-hill/id1498855031?i=1000544530738 Dismantling Gender Violence w/ Dr. Jackson Katz: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dismantling-gender-violence-with-dr-jackson-katz/id1498855031?i=1000677444419 Alok: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/alok/id1498855031?i=1000477661706 Matt Haig : https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/matt-haig/id1498855031?i=1000492458203 Caitlin Moran: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/caitlin-moran/id1498855031?i=1000498432198 Celeste Barber: https://podcasts.apple.com/fm/podcast/celeste-barber-returns/id1498855031?i=1000652578416 Aisling Bea: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/aisling-bea/id1498855031?i=1000473219884 If you have a Wrong Turn of your own to share with Jameela, email a voice memo to [email protected], and we may include it in a future episode!Jameela is on Instagram @jameelajamil and TikTok @jameelajamilYou can find iWeigh transcripts on the Earwolf websiteAnd make sure to check out I Weigh’s Instagram, Youtube and TikTok for more!
    54:28

About Wrong Turns with Jameela Jamil

For anyone who feels like their life is one disaster after another: good news–you’re not alone. Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, She-Hulk) hosts a new podcast called Wrong Turns where she gathers her funny friends and they share their most mortifying and embarrassing stories. Crucially, there are no morals and no silver linings. They are simply here to revel in each others’ misfortune. Wrong Turns: where dignity goes to die. Wrong Turns was created and produced by Jameela Jamil and Stewart Bailey. Thank you to our launch producer Eve Bishop, our editor Shannon Joy Rodgers, and consulting producer Colin Anderson. Don’t forget to subscribe, like, review wherever you get your podcasts, tell a friend about us… You can find full video episodes over on YouTube, and please share your own Wrong Turns with us for possible inclusion in the show, just email a voice memo to [email protected]. Wrong Turns takes over from iWeigh and Bad Dates as Jameela’s home in podcasting. You can still find the entire archive of iWeigh right here.
