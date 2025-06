For anyone who feels like their life is one disaster after another: good news–you’re not alone. Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, She-Hulk) hosts a new podcast called Wrong Turns where she gathers her funny friends and they share their most mortifying and embarrassing stories. Crucially, there are no morals and no silver linings. They are simply here to revel in each others’ misfortune. Wrong Turns: where dignity goes to die. Wrong Turns was created and produced by Jameela Jamil and Stewart Bailey. Thank you to our launch producer Eve Bishop, our editor Shannon Joy Rodgers, and consulting producer Colin Anderson. Don’t forget to subscribe, like, review wherever you get your podcasts, tell a friend about us… You can find full video episodes over on YouTube, and please share your own Wrong Turns with us for possible inclusion in the show, just email a voice memo to [email protected] . Wrong Turns takes over from iWeigh and Bad Dates as Jameela’s home in podcasting. You can still find the entire archive of iWeigh right here.