In our second Wrong Turns episode, Jameela welcomes We're Here to Help hosts Jake Johnson (Spider-Verse trilogy, New Girl), and Gareth Reynolds (Arrested Development, You're the Worst) along with Eric Edelstein (Parks and Recreation, Twin Peaks). Jake shares a hair don't, Gareth breaks from proper lavatory etiquette, and Eric continues his brave battle against the fascists. Please rate and review, as it helps people find our podcast.
If you have a Wrong Turn of your own to share with Jameela, email a voice memo to [email protected]
, and we may include it in a future episode!Jameela is on Instagram @jameelajamil and TikTok @jameelajamilYou can find iWeigh transcripts on the Earwolf websiteAnd make sure to check out I Weigh’s Instagram, Youtube and TikTok for more!