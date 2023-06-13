Good One: A Podcast About Jokes

Best Specials Of The Year So Far with Kathryn VanArendonk

It's that time of year again! Good One proudly presents the best specials of the year… so far! With Vulture critic Kathryn VanArendonk. Here are the specials shared, in alphabetical order: John Early Kyle Kinane Mae Martin Marc Maron Mo'nique John Mulaney Ali Siddiq Marlon Wayans Pre order Jesse's book, Comedy Book: How Comedy Conquered Culture–and the Magic That Makes It Work here: https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374604714/comedybook Follow Kathryn VanArendonk on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Jesse David Fox on Twitter and Instagram