Good One: A Podcast About Jokes is a podcast about - well - jokes, and the people who tell them. Each week, a comedian will play one of their jokes and then bre...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 253
Paul F. Tompkins’s “Peanut Brittle”
This week on Good One, host Jesse David Fox talks to comedian Paul F. Tompkins! Paul is a comedy podcasting legend, whether it is from hosting shows like "The Pod F. Tompkast," "Spontaneanation," and "The Neighborhood Listen" or setting the standard for being a podcast guest. You might also know Tompkins versatile from his roles on such shows as "BoJack Horseman," "Mr. Show," and "Community." Still, Tompkins is probably best known as one of the greatest stand-ups ever!
You can buy or stream Impersonal wherever you get albums. Paul’s specials are available on Paramount+. You can listen to Threedom, Stay F. Homekins, and any of Paul’s old podcasts wherever you get your podcasts. Head to Paulftompkins.com to buy tickets for future Varietopias or to stream video from old Varietopias.
Pre-order Jesse's book, Comedy Book: How Comedy Conquered Culture–and the Magic That Makes It Work here: https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374604714/comedybook
Follow Paul on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Jesse David Fox on Twitter and Instagram
THIS INTERVIEW WAS RECORDED BEFORE THE WGA AND SAG-AFTRA STRIKES.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
8/8/2023
2:30:04
Jackie Kashian’s Dad
On this week’s Good One, host Jesse David Fox sits down with longtime standup and podcaster Jackie Kashian! Jackie has appeared on numerous late-night talk shows, including "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien," "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," and her comedy album releases, such as "It Is Never Going to Be Bread" and "I Am Not the Hero of This Story," have garnered critical acclaim and enjoyed success on comedy charts.
Pre order Jesse's book, Comedy Book: How Comedy Conquered Culture–and the Magic That Makes It Work here: https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374604714/comedybook
Follow Jackie Kashian on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Jesse David Fox on Twitter and Instagram
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
7/25/2023
1:53:45
Jack Whitehall’s “The Moment Jack's Friend ‘Dave’ Met Prince Harry”
This week, host Jesse David Fox is joined by UK comedian Jack Whitehall! Beyond his stand-up work, Whitehall has also made a mark in television and film, starring in popular shows such as "Bad Education" and "Travels with My Father."
Watch Jack’s specials and Travels with my Father on Netflix. Watch the after party on Apple TV+.
Pre order Jesse's book, Comedy Book: How Comedy Conquered Culture–and the Magic That Makes It Work here: https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374604714/comedybook
Follow Jack Whitehall on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Jesse David Fox on Twitter and Instagram
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
7/11/2023
1:21:51
Best Specials Of The Year So Far with Kathryn VanArendonk
It’s that time of year again! Good One proudly presents the best specials of the year… so far! With Vulture critic Kathryn VanArendonk. Here are the specials shared, in alphabetical order:
John Early
Kyle Kinane
Mae Martin
Marc Maron
Mo’nique
John Mulaney
Ali Siddiq
Marlon Wayans
Pre order Jesse's book, Comedy Book: How Comedy Conquered Culture–and the Magic That Makes It Work here: https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374604714/comedybook
Follow Kathryn VanArendonk on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Jesse David Fox on Twitter and Instagram
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/27/2023
1:36:06
South Side’s “The Laughter" (with Bashir Sallahudin and Diallo Riddle)
This week on Good One, host Jesse David Fox sat down with writers/actors/co-creators Bashir Sallahudin and Diallo Riddle! The pair met at Harvard, worked as writers on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon together, and co-created the shows Sherman Showcase and South Side.
You can watch South Side on Max and Sherman Showcase on Hulu.
Pre order Jesse's book, Comedy Book: How Comedy Conquered Culture–and the Magic That Makes It Work here: https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374604714/comedybook
Follow Diallo Riddle on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Jesse David Fox on Twitter and Instagram
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Good One: A Podcast About Jokes is a podcast about - well - jokes, and the people who tell them. Each week, a comedian will play one of their jokes and then break it down with Vulture.com Senior Editor Jesse David Fox.