The virtuosity of Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder may be our modern day Mozart. A child prodigy, he joined Motown as a preadolescent where he was marketed as "Little" Stevie Wonder. He wowed audiences with his virtuosic command of the piano, harmonica, drums and of course, vocals. At just 13, he had his first number one hit "Fingertips Part II." It was an unusual chart topper, featuring a live recording of mostly improvised music with Wonder switching between instruments as the audience cheered him on. But Wonder's musical potential was far more than a gimmick. In the 1970s, Wonder broke free from the confines of his initial recording contract, securing his artistic and financial freedom. Between 1971 and 1976, during what is now known as his "classic period," he released five of the most iconic albums in popular music, beginning with Music of My Mind and culminating in Songs in the Key of Life. These albums showcased his musical genius and included timeless songs that have become part of the modern pop canon, touching on themes of love, heartbreak, justice, and spirituality. Few child prodigies fulfill their potential as profoundly as Stevie Wonder. With the help of Wesley Morris, NYT critic and host of the spectacular audio series The Wonder of Stevie, Switched on Pop looks back on some of Stevie Wonder's strongest compositions, exploring what makes him our contemporary musical maestro. Songs Discussed: Stevie Wonder - "Girl Blue" Stevie Wonder - "Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You)" Stevie Wonder - "Superstition" Stevie Wonder - "Golden Lady" Stevie Wonder - "Isn't She Lovely" Stevie Wonder - "I Wish" Stevie Wonder - "Sir Duke" Stevie Wonder - "As"