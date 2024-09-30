Gang is all back in town! After a long vacation filled with barefoot R&B synths and TMZ interviews, Rory is finally back at work. The team briefly catches up with him, before getting into a debate about the historic (snore, snore) fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson (6:12). They have some conversation regarding content creating and Netflix's next moves before finally addressing the fail that was Bill Burr's post-election monologue (29:33). When one journey begins, another one ends - J.Cole and his manager and lifelong friend are taking us on an audio journey through Cole's career (35:20), while the infamous Whoreible Decisions podcast has made an announcement that their show is coming to an end (47:46). Tyler The Creator's festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, was over the weekend, and the team discusses what festival fits their vibe the most (1:01:51). We also speak on Netflix not messing up a Beyonce Christmas due to low bandwidth, and its new live sport experience (1:07:29). Also discussed were the most overrated actors and standup comedians (Mal hates The Rock) (1:14:54). We have voicemails! The first one is from a guy who is bisexual and doesn't know how to tell his family (1:43:45), and the second is from a caller who Rory therapizes simply off the one question he asked about his mom and sister's family dynamic with him (1:56:30).
Episode 320 | Above The Rim
The minorities are back in charge! The gingerbread man is out of town on business so the YN’s (and an ON) are holding it down. Starting off with some light banter, after trying to defend Clay (from himself, per usual) and figuring out who is really in danger of these insane monkeys in the Carolinas, Julian poses a question to the room - which person would you remove off of social media permanently if given the choice (caveat - Meek Mill is not an available answer on the board) (13:11). We try to figure out the reason for people’s public emotional crash outs, and it leads to a conversation about friends having underlying feelings, and people having a hard time processing joy (16:47). Kehlani has been under heavy scrutiny due to a nasty custody battle with her child’s father - we go over the available evidence and give opinions on how co-parenting with the wrong person could ruin your life (49:15). SZA has a new album coming, and Mal shares a recent conversation he had with her (1:08:48). We have voicemails! One guy needs advice on how to handle his 'scaring-the-niceyoungwomen' friend (1:16:50) and leads to a convo about wanting to hear someones thoughts during intercourse, and the second is from a guy who discovered Jay Z later in life and is convinced he’s trash (1:29:24). Oh, and update - the Knicks still suck.
Episode 319 | Blood In, Blood Out
After a long weekend of dealing with Americans, the team discusses where they would live if they were to leave America, and how they would turn their lives around (4:26). Rory reminisces on his school days, both of being greek in college and being inappropriate in grade school (21:57). This leads to a conversation about gangs and the women who join them (don’t ask me how we got here, but we’re here) (36:16) and how men should be able to call the police on women for domestic violence (if you’re expecting us to be progressive about this, shift your expectations) (49:17). We have voicemails! Caller #1 wants advice on if he should leave his tip drill lover, leading the gang to ponder which qualities are most important in a partner (1:09:00), and Caller #2 wants to see if he should take his homie to court for bringing him into an infidelity lie (1:32:30).
Episode 318 | The Results We Deserved
Everybody alright? Okay, let’s get to it (2:09). The team is back after the election to give their thoughts on where they think the democratic party went wrong with the presidential race. While the rest of the world focused on the election, Kai Cenat is on 24 hour streaming duty with Mafiathon, and has been hitting headlines because of some controversial guests (36:30). Questions are raised regarding his responsibility to his young audience, as well as his guests responsibility to their ex girlfriends (57:23). T.I. and Young Thug have been seen together making music, and the guys are wondering who else Thug can keep around (other than Mariah The Scientist) to keep him out of trouble and off of drugs. We talk all of the new music that’s come out that we love (1:06:46), and give Freddie Gibbs his flowers, including a controversial take about his catalog made by none other than Rory himself (1:17:38). We have voicemails (1:27:42)! The first caller is a man who wants his geriatric football playing friend to hang up his cleats, and the second caller is a man who got the ick from a woman being fanned out (1:32:43).
Episode 317 | You Chose A Side
Welcome to November! The gang is back after an eventful halloween weekend! They catch up with each other (2:20), and gain some clarity on some tweets made over that time frame by a crew member (12:35). This leads to a convo about the clutch time thinking of a man when told to go to the store to get condoms during an intimate moment (14:19), before we react to the news of Young Thug gaining his freedom, and consider what that might mean for him and his career (24:08). Drake was active outside as well - his attendance at Vince Carter’s jersey retirement ceremony game and alleged threats to Demar DeRozan went viral, and the guys give their thoughts (37:54). Meanwhile, Lil Wayne did a HotBoyz reunion at Lil Weezyana fest, and his performance confirmed what many already believed in regard to his request for a Superbowl performance (55:00). Tyler the Creator is coming for his respect with his sales hitting almost 300K for the first week of his latest project, will he be the first rapper to see Taylor Swift numbers (1:09:42)? Dj Envy is in hot water with the internet after a video of his daughter in a Lil Kim costume went viral, and Rory gives his opinion as a father (1:19:40). Speaking of viral, another Cam Newton clip is making its rounds, with an accompanying message from his current girlfriend about the openness of their relationship (1:29:03). We have voicemails! The first is from a man checking Rory’s temperature about an alleged incident involving women (14:35), and the second is from a guy trying to decide if his coworker is flirting with him (1:51:11).
