Episode 317 | You Chose A Side

Welcome to November! The gang is back after an eventful halloween weekend! They catch up with each other (2:20), and gain some clarity on some tweets made over that time frame by a crew member (12:35). This leads to a convo about the clutch time thinking of a man when told to go to the store to get condoms during an intimate moment (14:19), before we react to the news of Young Thug gaining his freedom, and consider what that might mean for him and his career (24:08). Drake was active outside as well - his attendance at Vince Carter's jersey retirement ceremony game and alleged threats to Demar DeRozan went viral, and the guys give their thoughts (37:54). Meanwhile, Lil Wayne did a HotBoyz reunion at Lil Weezyana fest, and his performance confirmed what many already believed in regard to his request for a Superbowl performance (55:00). Tyler the Creator is coming for his respect with his sales hitting almost 300K for the first week of his latest project, will he be the first rapper to see Taylor Swift numbers (1:09:42)? Dj Envy is in hot water with the internet after a video of his daughter in a Lil Kim costume went viral, and Rory gives his opinion as a father (1:19:40). Speaking of viral, another Cam Newton clip is making its rounds, with an accompanying message from his current girlfriend about the openness of their relationship (1:29:03). We have voicemails! The first is from a man checking Rory's temperature about an alleged incident involving women (14:35), and the second is from a guy trying to decide if his coworker is flirting with him (1:51:11).