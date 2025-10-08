Sophie Cunningham on Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces, shutting down A'ja Wilson, WNBA Playoffs

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham and Bravo’s West Wilson react to the Indiana Fever’s Game 1 win against the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Playoffs and how they locked up A’ja Wilson. Plus, they preview Game 3 back home and share the keys to a series victory. The duo also dives into the Las Vegas sports scene, reveal why the Aces’ crowd didn’t impress, and take fans inside a Sunday Night Football party bus with former Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner. Plus, West preps for a Brooklyn Nets celebrity basketball game, Sophie shares her relationship non-negotiables, and the two tackle time zones, loan sharks, and dating tips for Chilean men.All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet 00:00 - START 1:00 - Sophie recaps Game 1 victory1:30 - Boston locked A’ja Wilson up 2:00 - What does junk defense mean? 3:00 - Game 3 preview at home 4:00 - Fever keys to victory 5:00 - Las Vegas sports landscape 5:45 - West not a Vegas guy6:10 - Sophie says Aces crowd unimpressive 7:20 - Vegas Golden Knights more lit 8:00 - Sunday Night Football party bus 10:00 - Heidi Gardner on party bus 13:30 - West kickball preview prep 14:30 - West Wilson celebrity basketball game15:00 - Tips for West16:30 - Brooklyn Nets Celebrity Game breakdown17:57 - West projects his stat line 20:00 - Mercury & Lynx series 20:30 - Who you want next round? 21:50 - Time Zone debate 22:40 - Who observes Daylight Savings Time? 23:00 - West Wilson loves maps 23:50 - Kevin doesn’t understand time zones 24:30 - Comments section claps back 26:00 - Radio Show shout out 27:00 - Tell Me Something Time! 27:15 - Dating tips for Chilean males 31:00 - West showing off map knowledge 32:00 - Awkward tall phase when young? 33:50 - Top game during recess 34:20 - The dangers of tether ball 35:25 - Caller’s Dad is a loan shark 36:50 - Definition of a loan shark? 37:30 - Sophie had mobster dreams 38:00 - Will 4,000 keep him safe? 38:50 - No thanksgiving invite for Dad 40:00 - 3 core relationship values 41:30 - Indiana Fever team slogan41:44 - “Standard over Feelings” 42:00 - “we over me!” 42:30 - Sophie’s relationship standards 42:45 - Love communication and fun 43:40 - Importance of family dynamics 45:24 - The important of self-love #VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.