Sophie Cunningham on Caitlin Clark’s Chiefs fandom, WNBA gameday superstitions & dating must-haves
This week, WNBA and Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham and Summer House’s West Wilson cover everything — from Caitlin Clark’s diehard love for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs, to Sophie’s next big move, and College GameDay appearance. They debate cold vs. hot practices, reveal their gameday superstitions, talk dating must-haves, and unpack a wild week in sports and pop culture. All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet 00:00 - Start2:10 - Sophie getting baby fever? 3:10 - Kansas City Chiefs Update4:50 - Sophie did not get fined! 5:00 - Sophie sometimes can be harsh 6:30 - Are we growing? No cussing? 7:30 - Not tapped into WNBA Finals 7:50 - Vacation podcast? 8:10 - Sophie needs a clean break 9:30 - Sophie back in Missouri 9:40 - Sophie doing College Gameday 10:10 - CC won’t wear Colts jersey 10:45 - Sophie turning into Colts fan 11:30 - Caitlin Clark Diehard Chiefs fan 12:00 - Sophie on College Game Day 13:00 - Partying in Eugene, Oregon bars 13:33 - West speaking at Montana State 13:55 - Dad gives his speech tips 15:00 - Montana State QB is nice! 16:40 - Coldest NCAA practice you had 17:00 - West melted his cleats 18:00 - best temperature: Hot vs cold? 19:30 - Sophie & West NY Christmas 20:00 - HARD ROCK BET AD BREAK 20:30 - Better outfits in fall/ summer 22:00 - Sophie fashionista aspirations 23:00 - Sophie is moving! 24:50 - Taxes from playing outta state 26:00 - Mark Sanchez stabbing incident 28:40 - Sophie knee rehab update 29:50 - Does West workout? 30:30 - West workout goals? 33:20 - Needing alone time & peace 37:00 - Starting to watch Summer House? 39:30 - weird end break 41:40 - West still friends with Paige 43:50 - What you look for gf/bf? 45:00 - Sophie dating must haves 47:00 - Someone dissed Sophie 49:00 - Sophie and West gameday Superstitions 52:00 - superstitious shirt vs Vegas lost 54:30 - Sports league with best style #VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
53:35
53:35
Sophie Cunningham on WNBA leadership & lockout, Napheesa Collier, Caitlin Clark + Fever playoff exit
Sophie Cunningham and West Wilson break down a fiery week in the WNBA — from brutal officiating and lack of league accountability to Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier calling out leadership in a headline-making exit interview. Sophie reacts to Cathy Engelbert’s comments on Caitlin Clark, talks about why players feel disrespected, and warns that a lockout could be coming. Plus: Indiana Fever’s roller-coaster season review, Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Finals predictions, celebrity All-Star moments, benches-clearing kickball drama, Chiefs vs. Ravens, and why online dating might be broken.All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet#VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
46:50
46:50
Sophie Cunningham on Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces, shutting down A'ja Wilson, WNBA Playoffs
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham and Bravo’s West Wilson react to the Indiana Fever’s Game 1 win against the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Playoffs and how they locked up A’ja Wilson. Plus, they preview Game 3 back home and share the keys to a series victory. The duo also dives into the Las Vegas sports scene, reveal why the Aces’ crowd didn’t impress, and take fans inside a Sunday Night Football party bus with former Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner. Plus, West preps for a Brooklyn Nets celebrity basketball game, Sophie shares her relationship non-negotiables, and the two tackle time zones, loan sharks, and dating tips for Chilean men.All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet 00:00 - START 1:00 - Sophie recaps Game 1 victory1:30 - Boston locked A’ja Wilson up 2:00 - What does junk defense mean? 3:00 - Game 3 preview at home 4:00 - Fever keys to victory 5:00 - Las Vegas sports landscape 5:45 - West not a Vegas guy6:10 - Sophie says Aces crowd unimpressive 7:20 - Vegas Golden Knights more lit 8:00 - Sunday Night Football party bus 10:00 - Heidi Gardner on party bus 13:30 - West kickball preview prep 14:30 - West Wilson celebrity basketball game15:00 - Tips for West16:30 - Brooklyn Nets Celebrity Game breakdown17:57 - West projects his stat line 20:00 - Mercury & Lynx series 20:30 - Who you want next round? 21:50 - Time Zone debate 22:40 - Who observes Daylight Savings Time? 23:00 - West Wilson loves maps 23:50 - Kevin doesn’t understand time zones 24:30 - Comments section claps back 26:00 - Radio Show shout out 27:00 - Tell Me Something Time! 27:15 - Dating tips for Chilean males 31:00 - West showing off map knowledge 32:00 - Awkward tall phase when young? 33:50 - Top game during recess 34:20 - The dangers of tether ball 35:25 - Caller’s Dad is a loan shark 36:50 - Definition of a loan shark? 37:30 - Sophie had mobster dreams 38:00 - Will 4,000 keep him safe? 38:50 - No thanksgiving invite for Dad 40:00 - 3 core relationship values 41:30 - Indiana Fever team slogan41:44 - “Standard over Feelings” 42:00 - “we over me!” 42:30 - Sophie’s relationship standards 42:45 - Love communication and fun 43:40 - Importance of family dynamics 45:24 - The important of self-love #VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
44:09
44:09
Sophie Cunningham on Fever eliminating Dream in WNBA playoffs + A'ja Wilson & Las Vegas Aces preview
WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham and Bravo’s West Wilson react to the Indiana Fever’s Round 1 win vs. the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA playoffs, preview their matchup against A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, and debate whether or not Breanna Stewart should suit up for the New York Liberty with a sprained MCL. The duo also discuss her Mizzou Hall of Fame induction, whether Sophie will dance on stage during Chris Brown’s tour, and weird fan mail gifts. Plus, West breaks down what it means to be in tip top kickball shape, offers some dating advice, and how to find happiness in life.All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet0:00 - Start2:15 - West talks Kelce Steakhouse3:40 - West talks late night out 4:20 - Fever defeat Dream Round 16:30 - West talks gutsy Kickball win 7:00 - Bring on the Aces! 7:10 - Sophie going to Breezy Bowl? 7:15 - Chris Brown onstage lap dances?8:30 - Sophie the bench coach 13:30 - Playing a best of 5 16:10 - Playoff Corgie picked the Fever 17:00 - MIZZOU Hall of Fame 18:00 - Sophie live cheering section 18:30 - Chiefs vs.Giants party bus 20:00 - Sophie plays matchmaker 20:30 - Sophie 3 foot Bobblehead cameo23:00 - Sophie on weird fan mail 25:00 - Signed Sophie bikini photo request 27:00 - NFL Players shorter in person 29:00 - West “I’m taller in person” 29:30 - West growth on Summer House 32:00 - West has bad dreams 32:30 - GREEN DIDLOS HIT NFL FIELD34:50 - West & Sophie dating advice 37:00 - What makes you happy? 37:15 - West shoutout Mom & Dad 38:00 - Sun, marg, pool = happy 38:30 - Sophie likes pre-afternoon snacks 39:00 - Losing 6% muscle since INJ #VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
41:55
41:55
Sophie Cunningham on Missouri HOF, Angel Reese suspension & West’s UFO Theories
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham reflects on her Missouri Sports Hall of Fame induction, weighs in on Angel Reese’s suspension drama, and shares insight into the Fever’s playoff chase. Meanwhile, Bravo’s West Wilson brings laughs with kickball rehab stories, powdered breast milk experiments, and his theories about UFOs in Missouri. 00:00 - Start 00:30 - Sophie has a cold 1:30 - West drinks powdered breast milk 2:10 - Sophie joins NCAA Missouri HOF 3:50 - West locked in for kickball 4:50 - Kansas City Chiefs opening loss 8:30 - Sophie’s First Indianapolis Colts game 9:20 - The Colts touchdown dance 10:20 - Montana State Double Overtime loss11:30 - West first weekend not filming13:00 - Sophie’s knee rehabs been fun 14:20 - Fever team photo shoot 16:00 - Sophie talks favorite Fever jersey 16:20- Stranger Things Fever Jersey Collab20:00 - Indiana Fever making playoffs 21:00 - Timezones affecting matchups 21:30 - Postseason prep: scouting & personnel 22:00 - Small details equals big advantages 23:00 - Sophie’s vocal presence from bench 25:00 - FINE or FINED 25:30 - Missouri fan F KU Shirt 26:30 - Fan hits Lamar Jackson27:50 - Old Lady steals homerun ball 28:40 - Younghoe Koo skips postgame presser 31:00 - Angel Reese suspension comments 32:25 - Fan Bases that we hate35:00 - Dating coworkers in the ER37:20 - have you seen a UFO?#VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
"Show Me Something" brings together WNBA & Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham and her high school bestie–turned–reality star, West Wilson. These “Show Me” state natives link up twice a week to share stories and laughs from their respective worlds. From Sophie’s insider access to the Fever locker room to West’s wild tales from Bravo’s Summer House, plus candid convos with their wide network across sports and entertainment, "Show Me Something" is your can’t-miss digital happy hour.