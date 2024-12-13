Christmas 1973, and two young climbers experienced the most terrifying night of their lives in a bothy in the Scottish mountains. The events that took place that night would haunt one of those young men, Phil, for the rest of his life. In 2021, Phil told Danny Robins his story, and it became one of the most popular episodes of Uncanny to date. Now, for this special Christmas episode and five decades on from Phil’s original experience, Danny is strapping on his rucksack and heading for the Highlands, to take Phil back to where it all happened. Is whatever haunted Luibeilt still there? Will Danny survive the night?Written and presented by Danny Robins
Editing and sound design: Charlie Brandon-King
Music: Evelyn Sykes
Theme music by Lanterns on the Lake
Commissioning executive: Paula McDonnell
Commissioning editor: Rhian Roberts
Produced by Danny Robins and Simon BarnardA Bafflegab and Uncanny Media production for BBC Radio 4
Halloween Special: Meadow Cottage Part 2
For the last of our chilling Halloween episodes, we return to Meadow Cottage for the gripping second half of this brand new investigation into a terrifying haunting in the Lake District that spanned two decades. As Helen’s young son Jake grows up, events take an even more sinister turn. What is going on in that house?Written and presented by Danny Robins
Halloween Special: Meadow Cottage Part 1
A brand new case for Halloween. Helen, her husband and baby son move into a 200 year-old house in the Lake District. At first all is fine, but one October morning they open their front door to find a pile of small stones on their doorstep. The odd incident sets into motion a series of terrifying events that lasts for the next 18 years…Written and presented by Danny Robins
Halloween Special with Stewart Lee
A special Halloween episode full of new cases to investigate. Danny is joined by Evelyn Hollow and guest expert, celebrated writer and comedian Stewart Lee, a lover of ghost stories and weird folklore. Can they explain these strange real-life stories of the paranormal?Written and presented by Danny Robins
S4. Case 10: Arthur’s House
When Danny gets a call from his old friend Sarah describing a terrifying experience she had at her cousin Kerrie's house, it leads him to Montecito, California, a beautiful coastal enclave, home to celebrities such as Oprah and Harry and Meghan. Kerrie grew up living opposite cantankerous old neighbour Arthur, and when he dies, Kerrie buys the cottage. It's everything you could want from a home, except for one thing - Arthur is seemingly still there, and he doesn't like Kerrie living in his house. Can Kerrie make peace with him?

Experts: Christopher French and Jeff Belanger
Experts: Christopher French and Jeff Belanger
