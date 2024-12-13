Christmas Special: Return to Luibeilt

Christmas 1973, and two young climbers experienced the most terrifying night of their lives in a bothy in the Scottish mountains. The events that took place that night would haunt one of those young men, Phil, for the rest of his life. In 2021, Phil told Danny Robins his story, and it became one of the most popular episodes of Uncanny to date. Now, for this special Christmas episode and five decades on from Phil’s original experience, Danny is strapping on his rucksack and heading for the Highlands, to take Phil back to where it all happened. Is whatever haunted Luibeilt still there? Will Danny survive the night?Written and presented by Danny Robins Editing and sound design: Charlie Brandon-King Music: Evelyn Sykes Theme music by Lanterns on the Lake Commissioning executive: Paula McDonnell Commissioning editor: Rhian Roberts Produced by Danny Robins and Simon BarnardA Bafflegab and Uncanny Media production for BBC Radio 4