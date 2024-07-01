🔥 Trailblazing Truths with Dr. Carol Swain 🔥
Join Sage Steele as she dives deep with the inspiring Dr. Carol Swain in a conversation that challenges the status quo! From her new book, The Gay Affair: Harvard Plagiarism and the Death of Academic Integrity, to her personal journey as a black conservative, Dr. Swain shares raw insights into academia, resilience, and integrity.
🎙️ Highlights include:
• Academic Integrity Exposed: Dr. Swain discusses the plagiarism scandal that shook Harvard.
• Courage in Conservatism: The trials of being a black conservative in today's America.
• The Fight for Standards: Why lowering standards harms minorities and the fight to uphold excellence.
• Personal Growth: A candid look at overcoming adversity, redefining identity, and inspiring change.
🌟 This episode is a must-watch for anyone passionate about truth, integrity, and challenging narratives!
📚 Get Dr. Swain’s book now and join the movement for academic accountability. Link to book: https://a.co/d/8Jgb0D9
👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more groundbreaking conversations.
#sagesteele #sagesteelepodcast #drcarolswain #academicintegrity #plagiarismexposed #resilience #blackconservatives #educationreform #trailblazer #diversitydebate
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:04:27
Shame on Blake Lively & The New York Times
Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni.
Justin Baldoni vs The New York Times. Here’s why I’m so incredibly disappointed in Blake and so disgusted with The NYT.
#sagesteele #sagesteeleshow #sagesteelepodcast #justinbaldoni
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
7:58
Erika Kirk | The Sage Steele Show
Here is the description (if needed). Also attaching the transcript if that helps…
At AmFest2024, Sage Steele sat down with businesswoman Erika Kirk, the wife of conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, and chatted about faith, family, and finding purpose. In this heartfelt conversation, Erika shared her journey of balancing marriage, motherhood, and entrepreneurship. From her Christian clothing line, Proclaim, to her inspiring Bible in 365 ministry, Erika delves into how faith shapes her life and work. She also opens up about the joys and challenges of parenting young children, maintaining a strong marriage, and embracing her role as a wife and mother in today’s culture.
This episode is packed with wisdom on building a strong family foundation, the power of prayer, and how Gen Z is sparking a spiritual revival. Whether you’re looking for insights on faith, family, or finding your calling, this conversation is a must-watch!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
21:40
Glenn Beck | The Sage Steele Show
At AmFest2024, Sage Steele sits with the legendary Glenn Beck for an unforgettable conversation. Together, they dive into the rise of independent media, the shifting dynamics among young conservatives, and Glenn’s personal journey of faith and perseverance.
🙏 From praying for guidance during challenging times to the pivotal moments that shaped his perspective—including how Donald Trump's 2020 loss and the aftermath of an assassination attempt brought unexpected blessings for America—this interview is packed with inspiration.
📖 Glenn also shares the powerful story of how his faith in God helped him overcome a financial and professional crisis while building The Blaze—proving that prayer and positivity can light the way in even the darkest moments.
Discover what it means to be a peacemaker in today’s world, the importance of staying positive, and how we can all learn to agree to disagree with grace.
Don’t miss this heartfelt and thought-provoking conversation!
💬 What inspires you to stay positive and grounded in tough times? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
#sagesteele #sagesteelepodcast #amfest2024 #glennbeck #theblaze #faithandpurpose #faithjourney #independentmedia #conservativevoices #agreetodisagree #peacemakers #donaldtrump #americanpolitics #inspiration #overcomingchallenges #prayerworks
Subscribe to the Channel for more Podcasts like this!
Listen to the Show on all Podcast Apps "The Sage Steele Show" https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sage-steele-show/id1737682826
Follow Sage:
https://www.sagesteele.com
https://twitter.com/sagesteele
https://www.instagram.com/sagesteele
https://www.tiktok.com/@officialsagesteele
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
17:29
Charlie Kirk | The Sage Steele Show
At AmFest2024, Sage Steele sat down with Charlie Kirk, Founder and President of Turning Point USA, one of the most pivotal organizations for conservative politics today. TurningPoint USA is said to have singlehandedly turned the tides of young voters in the last election, having a massive presence across 3,500 college campuses in America. Sage and Charlie discuss his relationship with Trump, the effect of Trump’s victory on him personally, and the mysterious drone presence off America’s coast.
#sagesteele #sagesteelepodcast #amfest2024 #charliekirk #turningpointusa #youngvoters #collegestudent #promotefreedom #grassrootscampaign #blexit #limitedgovernment #drones #mysterydrones #trump #trump2024
https://www.tpusa.com
Subscribe to the Channel for more Podcasts like this!
Listen to the Show on all Podcast Apps "The Sage Steele Show" https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sage-steele-show/id1737682826
Follow Sage:
https://www.sagesteele.com
https://twitter.com/sagesteele
https://www.instagram.com/sagesteele
https://www.tiktok.com/@officialsagesteele
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
12:16
More Society & Culture podcastsMore Society & Culture podcasts
The Sage Steele Show is a weekly podcast hosted by former ESPN anchor Sage Steele. Each week, Sage sits down with entertainers, athletes, business people, and politicians to have deep dive personal one on one conversations that enlightens, entertains, and engages. There’s a whole big world out there that’s not just sports, and Sage wants to talk about all of it.