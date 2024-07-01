Glenn Beck | The Sage Steele Show

At AmFest2024, Sage Steele sits with the legendary Glenn Beck for an unforgettable conversation. Together, they dive into the rise of independent media, the shifting dynamics among young conservatives, and Glenn’s personal journey of faith and perseverance. 🙏 From praying for guidance during challenging times to the pivotal moments that shaped his perspective—including how Donald Trump's 2020 loss and the aftermath of an assassination attempt brought unexpected blessings for America—this interview is packed with inspiration. 📖 Glenn also shares the powerful story of how his faith in God helped him overcome a financial and professional crisis while building The Blaze—proving that prayer and positivity can light the way in even the darkest moments. Discover what it means to be a peacemaker in today’s world, the importance of staying positive, and how we can all learn to agree to disagree with grace. Don’t miss this heartfelt and thought-provoking conversation! 💬 What inspires you to stay positive and grounded in tough times? Share your thoughts in the comments below! #sagesteele #sagesteelepodcast #amfest2024 #glennbeck #theblaze #faithandpurpose #faithjourney #independentmedia #conservativevoices #agreetodisagree #peacemakers #donaldtrump #americanpolitics #inspiration #overcomingchallenges #prayerworks Subscribe to the Channel for more Podcasts like this! Listen to the Show on all Podcast Apps "The Sage Steele Show" https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sage-steele-show/id1737682826 Follow Sage: https://www.sagesteele.com https://twitter.com/sagesteele https://www.instagram.com/sagesteele https://www.tiktok.com/@officialsagesteele Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices