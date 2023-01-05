Relationships are for heroes.
Join bestselling author—and host of the #1 YouTube channel for women’s relationship advice—Matthew Hussey and his brother Steph... More
213: How To Stop Obsessing Over Your Ex's Life After A Breakup
Have you found yourself checking up on an ex on social media after a break up? Maybe you even found yourself jealous upon finding out they were doing well, or found someone else, or had a success that you don't get to be a part of. In this solo episode, Matt discusses what it means when we overly focus on our ex's life after a break up and how we can get over comparing ourselves to our previous partners. If you want to value yourself and know what really gives you your worth, make sure you hear this message. Follow Matt @thematthewhussey Follow Stephen @stephenhhussey --- ►► Stop Waiting and Start Creating the Happiness You Deserve NOW - Claim your spot on my Virtual Retreat, June 2 - 4, 2023 → MHVirtualRetreat.com
5/3/2023
27:36
(Matt Monday): This Confusing Phrase is Actually a Major RED FLAG
Have you ever stayed with someone in spite of them saying they weren't interested in something serious? Perhaps you'd hoped that with enough time, they'd see your value, realize what you have together is special, and decide to get into a relationship in spite of their fears . . . We've all heard of situations where someone did just need a bit of time to change their mind about commitment, so how can we tell a dead-end situation from one that actually has potential? Don't miss this week's brand-new episode to find out! >> Become a Love Life Club Member & Finally Master Your Love Life. Claim Your 2-Week Free Trial at http://www.JoinLoveLife.com
5/1/2023
14:13
(Rewind): "What If He Changes For Someone Else?"
Sometimes you have to let someone go because of the pain they bring to your life. But what if they seem to improve their behaviour with their next partner?! It can be incredibly frustrating to see an ex who appears to be fixing their issues that previously drove you crazy now the relationship is over. You have an envy for their new partner who seems to be getting the best side of them. How do you get over your feeling of resentment? And how do you stop worrying that his bad behaviour was somehow YOUR fault? In this clip, Matt and Stephen discuss how to move on from the past and be free of resentment for your old relationship. --- Follow Matt @thematthewhussey Follow Stephen @stephenhhussey --- ►► Stop Waiting and Start Creating the Happiness You Deserve NOW - Claim your spot on my Virtual Retreat, June 2 - 4, 2023 → MHVirtualRetreat.com
4/28/2023
12:34
212: Overcoming Loneliness, Beating Failure, And Rediscovering Connection (with Christopher Robbins)
Ever struggled with a failure you weren’t sure how to recover from? Want to live an adventurous, inspired, and happier life? In this episode, I’m joined for a hugely thought-provoking conversation with Christopher Robbins, founder of Soul Degree. We talk about: Getting over failure and how our identity can trap us How negative self-talk stops us being present The importance of connection + preventing male loneliness Overcoming fear of vulnerability ---- ►► Stop Waiting and Start Creating the Happiness You Deserve NOW - Claim your spot on my Virtual Retreat, June 2 - 4, 2023 → MHVirtualRetreat.com
4/26/2023
1:13:49
(Matt Monday): Why You're ADDICTED to Emotionally Unavailable People (and How to Break the Habit)
When it comes to the traits we want in a partner, “emotionally unavailable” is never on the list. So why do so many of us end up dating not just one emotionally unavailable person, but a series of them? When someone feels slightly out of reach, our instinct is often to chase them down and make them ours . . . but this is often an unwinnable bet, where we risk losing not only our hearts, but also our time. In today’s new episode, I get to the heart of what goes on when we keep finding ourselves getting stuck on emotionally unavailable people, and how we can break the pattern and find someone who’s ready for a relationship. --- ►► Get The Text Messages That Lead Your Love Life in a New Direction. Learn More About The Momentum Texts → http://www.MomentumTexts.com
In weekly episodes, they share practical advice, hard-won wisdom, and the occasional musing on relationships and the increasingly confusing world of modern dating. No matter your relationship status, the Love Life podcast will meet you where you are.
About the Hosts: Matthew Hussey is the New York Times bestselling author of Get the Guy, and host of a YouTube channel that has received 400+ million views. Get the Guy co-writer and YouTuber Stephen Hussey holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Oxford University.