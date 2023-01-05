(Rewind): "What If He Changes For Someone Else?"

Sometimes you have to let someone go because of the pain they bring to your life. But what if they seem to improve their behaviour with their next partner?! It can be incredibly frustrating to see an ex who appears to be fixing their issues that previously drove you crazy now the relationship is over. You have an envy for their new partner who seems to be getting the best side of them. How do you get over your feeling of resentment? And how do you stop worrying that his bad behaviour was somehow YOUR fault? In this clip, Matt and Stephen discuss how to move on from the past and be free of resentment for your old relationship.