Society & CultureBusiness

  • Just B Rant: Christmas with the Gorgas
    Elf, the Gorga's, Broadway, Housewives talk...it's story time. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    16:03
  • Just B Rant: Bethenny's Holiday Survival Guide
    YOU do the holidays, the holiday's don't do you! Don't let tradition and how things "should" be at the holidays ruin the holidays. You don't HAVE to do anything. Take the time now to think about how you want it all to go.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11:10
  • Quiet the Noise with Life Coach Breck Costin
    Noise in your life keeps you trapped. Be free! And learn how to live honestly...Hint: It means learning to say "no" and quiet a particular kind of noise. PLUS: "Charming" is a red flag. Want more Breck? Of course you do. Get his book, Core Confusions! https://bit.ly/MoreBreckSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    43:07
  • Just B Rant: Meeting Your Heroes and Dealing with Exes
    How to get rid of the meddling ex, meet your idols, and do literally anything: you have to be strong in your convictions.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    16:57
  • Just B Rant: Red Carpet Return – In My Social Era
    The Adventure Era continues with the Yellowstone premier and Fortune's Global Forum.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    18:11

If you can’t handle the truth you can’t handle this podcast. Just B with Bethenny Frankel is the best of your favorite self-made mogul – shrewd career smarts, a razor sharp sense of humor and a deep insight of how business and people work. Intermingling her own stories with conversations with thought leaders and cultural all-stars, Just B with Bethenny Frankel is a must for anyone looking for one on one time with Bethenny. From unapologetic takes on food, investing, relationships, fame, parenting and beyond, tune in every week and Just B!
