He was the man you loved to hate. A pioneering radio personality who was adored by some, despised by others. And he was poised to become one of the biggest stars in radio before his shocking, violent murder outside his home in 1984. This series tracks the unique origin story and meteoric rise of Alan Berg, along with the unthinkable details that his murder investigation eventually revealed.

After overcoming alcoholism, epilepsy and a failed legal career to become one of the most popular radio voices in Denver, Alan Berg suddenly needed a job. And he landed in the perfect place at KOA, one of the city's biggest and most prestigious radio stations. But Berg didn't take the awesome opportunity lightly, engaging and antagonizing listeners and callers at every turn. Especially when it came to religion.

Firmly established as the most popular voice on Denver radio, Alan Berg proved to be an incredibly shrewd businessman. Especially when it came to working with sponsors, even if he did occasionally go rogue when reading ads live on the air. Covering topics ranging from politics to sex to his beloved dog, Alan refused to hold back on the radio. But that outspoken nature would slowly make him a target.

As his show begins to reach a critical mass, heated discussions on race inspire a new level of fury in both Berg and his guests. Particularly when leading figures in the emerging white nationalist movement become frequent guests on his program. It all leads to ratings so impressive that 60 Minutes comes to Denver to interview Alan. But as the discussions grow more fiery, Alan Berg becomes a bigger target.

About Live Wire: The Loud Life and Shocking Murder of Alan Berg

