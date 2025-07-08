Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHistoryLive Wire: The Loud Life and Shocking Murder of Alan Berg
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Live Wire: The Loud Life and Shocking Murder of Alan Berg
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Live Wire: The Loud Life and Shocking Murder of Alan Berg

iHeartPodcasts
HistorySociety & Culture
Live Wire: The Loud Life and Shocking Murder of Alan Berg
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Episode 4: Boiling Point.
    As his show begins to reach a critical mass, heated discussions on race inspire a new level of fury in both Berg and his guests. Particularly when leading figures in the emerging white nationalist movement become frequent guests on his program. It all leads to ratings so impressive that 60 Minutes comes to Denver to interview Alan. But as the discussions grow more fiery, Alan Berg becomes a bigger target.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    28:31
  • Episode 3: The Man You Love to Hate.
    Firmly established as the most popular voice on Denver radio, Alan Berg proved to be an incredibly shrewd businessman. Especially when it came to working with sponsors, even if he did occasionally go rogue when reading ads live on the air. Covering topics ranging from politics to sex to his beloved dog, Alan refused to hold back on the radio. But that outspoken nature would slowly make him a target.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    35:21
  • Episode 2: First day at KOA.
    After overcoming alcoholism, epilepsy and a failed legal career to become one of the most popular radio voices in Denver, Alan Berg suddenly needed a job. And he landed in the perfect place at KOA, one of the city's biggest and most prestigious radio stations. But Berg didn't take the awesome opportunity lightly, engaging and antagonizing listeners and callers at every turn. Especially when it came to religion.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    30:17
  • Episode 1: Who was Alan Berg?
    He was the man you loved to hate. A pioneering radio personality who was adored by some, despised by others. And he was poised to become one of the biggest stars in radio before his shocking, violent murder outside his home in 1984. This series tracks the unique origin story and meteoric rise of Alan Berg, along with the unthinkable details that his murder investigation eventually revealed.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    29:52

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Live Wire: The Loud Life and Shocking Murder of Alan Berg

Alan Berg was starting over as a divorcee, disbarred lawyer and recovering alcoholic when he found his true calling on the radio. His brash and bold on-air persona made him one of the true renegades in a “shock jock” revolution that took over broadcast media in the 1980s. Despite the numerous enemies the brash Berg made through his radio show, the world was stunned when he was assassinated outside his Denver home. The case would languish for months before uncovering the shocking truth about the white-supremacist militia that marked Alan Berg for death.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary

Listen to Live Wire: The Loud Life and Shocking Murder of Alan Berg, Provoked with Darryl Cooper and Scott Horton and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Live Wire: The Loud Life and Shocking Murder of Alan Berg: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Imagine Audio: Big Sugar
    Imagine Audio: Big Sugar
    History, Sports, Society & Culture
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/9/2025 - 9:17:50 PM