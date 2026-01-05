WW1: Not So Quiet On The Western Front! | A Battle Guide Production

Open app
Dan Hill and Dr. Spencer Jones
History
    Episode 109: Prostitution & VD on the Western Front

    1/05/2026

    Join us in 2026: ⁠https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq-tour-2026 In this week's episode we delve into the often overlooked and murky world of prostitution in the Great War. From back alley entrepreneurs to Army run brothels, and from morale affects to disease, we discuss one of the most common, but least spoken of aspects of the war on the Western Fronts.

    Episode 108: Myths of the Somme

    12/22/2025

    Join us in 2026: https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq-tour-2026 In this week's episode we head to the Somme battlefields to explore a battle that even today is covered in controversy. We discuss what actually happened in that 4 month long battle and address some of the many myths that still pervade more than a century later.

    Episode 107: Myths of the Ypres Salient

    12/15/2025

    Join us on Tour in 2026: https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq-tour-2026 In this week's episode we head to the Ypres Salients to explore an area that even today is covered in controversy. We discuss what actually happened in that 4 years of fighting and address some of the many myths that still pervade more than a century later.

    Episode 106: The Evolution of Sniping in WW1

    12/08/2025

    In this week's episode we continue our look into the vital role of Snipers on the Western Front. From informal and disorganised beginnings, we explore the emergence of the 'art' of sniping and how by 1918 they became one of the most feared and efficient weapons on the battlefield.

    Episode 105: The Rise of the Snipers in WW1: The War Within a War

    12/01/2025

    In this week's episode we begin a multi-part journey into the secretive and highly dangerous world of sniping in the Great War. From its ad-hoc early employment, to the development of dedicated sniper schools and tactical advances on the battlefield, we explore a method of fighting, which to many came to symbolise the deadly nature of trench warfare.

About WW1: Not So Quiet On The Western Front! | A Battle Guide Production

Welcome to "Not So Quiet On The Western Front," the podcast that takes you beyond the trenches and dives deep into the untold stories and surprising truths of the First World War. Join us as we lift the lid on one of the most pivotal periods in human history, busting myths and unravelling the complexities of a conflict that shaped the course of the 20th century. Host: Dan Hill & Dr. Spencer Jones
