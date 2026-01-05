WW1: Not So Quiet On The Western Front! | A Battle Guide Production

Episode 109: Prostitution & VD on the Western Front
1/05/2026 | 56 mins.
Join us in 2026: https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq-tour-2026 In this week’s episode we delve into the often overlooked and murky world of prostitution in the Great War. From back alley entrepreneurs to Army run brothels, and from morale affects to disease, we discuss one of the most common, but least spoken of aspects of the war on the Western Fronts. Join Our Community: https://not-so-quiet.com/ Use our code: Dugout and get one month free as a Captain. Support via Paypal: https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq-paypal Do you like our podcast? Then please leave us a review, it helps us a lot! E-Mail: [email protected] Battle Guide YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BattleGuideVT Our WW2 Podcast: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow If you want to keep your finger on the pulse of what the team at Battle Guide have been getting up to, why not sign up to our monthly newsletter: https://battleguide.co.uk/newsletter Twitter: @historian1914 @DanHillHistory @BattleguideVT Credits: - Host: Dr. Spencer Jones & Dan Hill - Production: Linus Klaßen - Editing: Hunter Christensen & Linus Klaßen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 108: Myths of the Somme
12/22/2025 | 53 mins.
Join us in 2026: https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq-tour-2026 In this week's episode we head to the Somme battlefields to explore a battle that even today is covered in controversy. We discuss what actually happened in that 4 month long battle and address some of the many myths that still pervade more than a century later.
Episode 107: Myths of the Ypres Salient
12/15/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
Join us on Tour in 2026: https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq-tour-2026 In this week's episode we head to the Ypres Salients to explore an area that even today is covered in controversy. We discuss what actually happened in that 4 years of fighting and address some of the many myths that still pervade more than a century later.
Episode 106: The Evolution of Sniping in WW1
12/08/2025 | 59 mins.
In this week's episode we continue our look into the vital role of Snipers on the Western Front. From informal and disorganised beginnings, we explore the emergence of the 'art' of sniping and how by 1918 they became one of the most feared and efficient weapons on the battlefield.
Episode 105: The Rise of the Snipers in WW1: The War Within a War
12/01/2025 | 52 mins.
In this week's episode we begin a multi-part journey into the secretive and highly dangerous world of sniping in the Great War. From its ad-hoc early employment, to the development of dedicated sniper schools and tactical advances on the battlefield, we explore a method of fighting, which to many came to symbolise the deadly nature of trench warfare.
WW1: Not So Quiet On The Western Front! | A Battle Guide Production