This podcast, assembled by a former PhD student in History at the University of Washington, covers the entire span of Japanese history. Each week we'll tackle a... More
Episode 487 - The Nation's Kitchen, Part 2
This week: how the rise of a powerful religious institution helped draw the attention of one of Japan's greatest warlords to Osaka, and how the city emerged from the ashes of his collapse to become once again a center of commerce in Japan. Note: due to a numbering error on my end, I recorded this episode as 487. It is actually 488. This has been corrected for episode posts, but I don't have the time to go re-record the opening of each episode. Show notes here.
6/9/2023
37:38
Episode 486 - The Nation's Kitchen, Part 1
This week: the start of our multi-part series on the history of Osaka! Supposedly the site where Japan's first emperor began his conquests, the city has a long history stretching back well before it even got its current name. This week is all about the first 1000-ish years of Osaka's history, and how it became one of the country's most important port cities. Show notes here.
6/2/2023
38:23
Episode 485 - Outfoxed!
This week: how did Japan's most popular god develop a following around the country, and why is that god--Inari--associated with everything from farming to fire prevention? How come you see Inari worship in Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines alike? And what does all of this have to do with foxes, anyway? Show notes here.
5/26/2023
38:06
Episode 484 - Passion and Prejudice, Part 2
This week: the Pal dissent becomes the Pal myth. How did an obscure document from the Tokyo Trials end up front and center in nationalist discourse in Japan today? Show notes here.
5/19/2023
39:38
Episode 483 - Passion and Prejudice, Part 1
This week, we're starting a look into how an Indian lawyer and judge from a relatively obscure background became a focal point of right-wing Japanese nationalism. Who was Radhabinod Pal, how did he end up a judge in the Tokyo Trials, and what led him to claim that there were no grounds to convict Japan's leaders of any crime after World War II? Note: this episode does contain indirect discussion of war crimes. Listener discretion is advised. Show notes here.
