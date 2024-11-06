Episode #214- Have We Misremembered the Gunpowder Plot? (Part II)
Trying to come an "objective" understanding of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot has proved difficult for historians. From the the outset the facts of the case were distorted to help serve the political interests of powerful English ministers. The details were massaged so that a group of Jesuits could be framed as the masterminds. But, if the authorities were lying about the Jesuits, what else might they have been lying about? Was the Gunpowder Plot actually a false flag operation cooked up by members of King James' inner-circle? Have revelers on bonfire night been celebrating a lie... or is something more complicated going on? Tune-in and find out how Satan's imps, English Mardi Gras, and the Guilford Guys all play a role in the story.
1:35:35
Episode #213- Have We Misremembered the Gunpowder Plot? (Part I)
There is an old English rhyme that implores every patriotic Briton to "Remember, Remember, the 5th of November." This was the date of a foiled attack on the English parliament known as the Gunpowder Plot. The man poised to light the fuse on the 36 barrels of gunpowder stockpiled under the house of lords in 1605 was the Catholic agitator Guy Fawkes. Since the date of his capture the popular understanding of Fawkes has undergone a remarkable transformation. He has gone from being a nearly forgotten triggerman, to a reviled villain burnt in effigy, to a valiant folk hero, to a symbol for internet "hacktivists." Does "Guy Fawkes" the symbol have anything to do with Guy Fawkes the man? Tune-in and find out how rambunctious political theatre, Hungry Scots, and a man with all sorts of Rizz play a role in the story.
1:22:19
OFH Throwback- Episode #3- Was There a Real Labyrinth?
In this throwback episode Sebastian revisits one of the earliest episodes of Our Fake History from 2015. Is the myth of Theseus and the Minotaur just a bedtime story for morbid children or does it contain the kernels of real history? This week we dive into this classic myth and discover how it might hold clues about a real conflict between ancient bronze-age civilizations. Tune in to discover how bull jumpers, volcanic eruptions, boys with double-daddys, and the real life Indiana Jones all play a role in the story!
54:31
Episode #212- Was "The Man Called Intrepid" a Fraud?
In 1976 the bestselling biography A Man Called Intrepid made the Canadian spy Sir. William Stephenson something close to a household name. The book claimed that the previously obscure Stephenson had secretly been the head of one of WWII's most important espionage agencies. Some even gave him credit for inspiring Ian Fleming's beloved fictional spy, James Bond. But, despite it's success, the book soon met with a wave of criticism from historians. The most vocal critics decried Stephenson as an "intrepid fraud" who "fooled the world into believing he was a master spy.” Was Stephenson truly an important part of British Intelligence, or was he just a Winnipeg con-man who duped his gullible biographers. Tune-in and find out how secret Canadian commando camps, stolen can openers, and the Butcher of Prague all play a role in the story.
1:25:58
Episode #211- Who Killed King Tut? (Part II)
When King Tutankhamun became King of Egypt at the tender age of eight he inherited a kingdom in chaos. His father's religious revolution had upended the traditional social structure and enraged the old priesthood. In those early years of his reign Tutankhamun was clearly guided by his advisors to lead a restoration of the old ways. But did hose advisors get a little too comfortable with power? When Tutankhamun suddenly died at the age of 18, one of those advisors quickly slid into the role of Pharaoh. Was this a cleverly orchestrated palace coup? Or have some Egyptologists become too invested in a murder mystery of their own making? Tune-in and find out how vengeful cobras, Disney's Aladdin, and an ancient international incident all play a role in the story.
