High Yield Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Review Review for your PANCE, PANRE, Eor's, Physician Assistant exams, Medical, USMLE, Nursing Exams. Merchandise Link: https://cram-the-pance.creator-spring.com/ ►Paypal Donation Link: https://bit.ly/3dxmTql (Thank you!) Included in review: Pathophysiology, PCOS symptoms ,PCOS diagnosis, PCOS treatment, PCOS infertility, Rotterdam criteria, LH/FSH imbalance, Hyperandrogenism, Anovulation, Insulin resistance in PCOS, Letrozole, Clomiphene, PCOS vs NCCAH, PCOS ultrasound findings, 17-hydroxyprogesterone, PCOS and endometrial hyperplasia, Combined estrogen-progestin oral contraceptives, Medical mnemonics for exams Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cram-the-pance--5520744/support.

High Yield Antiarrhythmic Drugs Review: Class I (Sodium Channel Blockers) Class II (Beta Blockers) Class III (Potassium channel blockers) Class IV (Calcium Channel Blockers) for your PANCE, PANRE, Eor's and other Physician Assistant exams. Review for your PANCE, PANRE, Eor's, Physician Assistant exams, Medical, USMLE, Nursing Exams. ►Paypal Donation Link: https://bit.ly/3dxmTql (Thank you!) Included in review: Pathophysiology of antiarrhythmics, cardiac action potential, phases 0–4, Phase 0 depolarization, Phase 1 initial repolarization, Phase 2 plateau, Phase 3 repolarization, resting membrane potential, cardiomyocytes, pacemaker cells, funny current (If), L-type calcium channels, T-type calcium channels, effective refractory period (ERP), conduction velocity, reentry, rate control, rhythm control, AV node, SA node, QT prolongation, torsades de pointes, post-MI arrhythmias, structural heart disease, supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation, ACLS, catecholamines, cAMP, PKA, beta-1 receptors, calcium influx, nodal blockade, non-dihydropyridine vs dihydropyridine, Disopyramide, Quinidine, Procainamide, Lidocaine, Mexiletine, Flecainide, Propafenone, Metoprolol, Atenolol, Bisoprolol, Betaxolol, Esmolol, Acebutolol, Propranolol, Carvedilol, Labetalol, Nadolol, Pindolol, Timolol, Sotalol, Amiodarone, Dronedarone, Ibutilide, Dofetilide, Verapamil, Diltiazem, Amlodipine, Nifedipine, Nicardipine, Amiodarone adverse effects, blue-gray skin discoloration, interstitial lung disease, thyroid dysfunction, corneal microdeposits, hepatotoxicity, beta-blocker contraindications, asthma caution, bradycardia, AV block, cardiogenic shock, diabetes caution, CCB adverse effects, constipation, AV block, bradycardia. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cram-the-pance--5520744/support.

High Yield Bacterial Disease Review: Cholera (Vibrio cholerae) Chlamydia (Chlamydia trachomatis) Gonorrhea (Neisseria gonorrhoeae) Bartonella henselae (Cat scratch disease) Botulism (Clostridium botulinum) Campylobacter (Campylobacter jejuni) Diphtheria (Corynebacterium diphtheriae) Acute Rheumatic fever (Group A Streptococcus) Rocky Mountain spotted fever (Rickettsia rickettsia) Tetanus (Clostridium tetani) Review for your PANCE, PANRE, Eor's, Physician Assistant exams, USMLE, NCLEX, nursing exams. ►Support the channel by joining and becoming a member! (Thank you so much!) ►Paypal Donation Link: https://bit.ly/3dxmTql (Thank you!) ►INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/cramthepance/ ►YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZCILePJ-E17txF-ObXlFKw Included in review: Cholera (Vibrio cholerae), Chlamydia trachomatis, Gonorrhea (Neisseria gonorrhoeae), Bartonella henselae (Cat scratch disease), Botulism (Clostridium botulinum), Campylobacter (Campylobacter jejuni) Diphtheria (Corynebacterium diphtheriae), Acute Rheumatic fever (Group A Streptococcus), Rocky Mountain spotted fever (Rickettsia rickettsia), Tetanus (Clostridium tetani), Major and Minor Jones criteria, Doxycycline, Azithromycin. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cram-the-pance--5520744/support.

High Yield Pediatric Viral Exanthem / Illness Review: Roseola infantum, Varicella-zoster virus infection (Chickenpox), Measles, Hand, foot, and mouth disease, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), Erythema infectiosum, Mumps, Rubella for your PANCE, PANRE, Eor's, Physician Assistant exams, USMLE, NCLEX, nursing exams. ►Support the channel by joining and becoming a member! (Thank you so much!) ►Paypal Donation Link: https://bit.ly/3dxmTql (Thank you!) ►INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/cramthepance/ ►YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZCILePJ-E17txF-ObXlFKw Included in review: Slapped cheek rash, Koplik spots, Forchheimer spots, Posterior auricular lymphadenopathy, Circumoral pallor, Dew drops on a rose petal, Maculopapular rash, Vesicular rash, Parotitis, Orchitis, Oral hairy leukoplakia. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cram-the-pance--5520744/support.

High Yield Antipsychotics Pharm Review: Typical or 1st generation antipsychotics (Haloperidol, Fluphenazine, Loxapine, Perphenazine, Pimozide, Thiothixene, Trifluoperazine, Thioridazine Chlorpromazine) Atypical or 2nd Generation Antipsychotics (Aripiprazole, Asenapine, Brexpiprazole, Cariprazine, Clozapine, Iloperidone, Lumateperone, Lurasidone, Olanzapine, Paliperidone, Quetiapine, Risperidone, Ziprasidone) Mesolimbic, Mesocortical, Nigrostriatal, Tuberoinfundibular dopamine pathways Schizophrenia, Bipolar disorder Extrapyramidal symptoms: Dystonia, Rigidity, Akathisia, Tardive Dyskinesia, Oculogyric crisis Neuroleptic malignant syndrome Hyperprolactinemia Agranulocytosis Review for your PANCE, PANRE, Eor's, Physician Assistant exams, USMLE, NCLEX, nursing exams. ►Support the channel by joining and becoming a member! (Thank you so much!) ►Paypal Donation Link: https://bit.ly/3dxmTql (Thank you!) ►INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/cramthepance/ ►YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZCILePJ-E17txF-ObXlFKw Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cram-the-pance--5520744/support.

About Cram The Pance

About Cram The Pance

About Cram The Pance

Designed for PA students, medical students, nurse practitioner students, nursing students, and all future healthcare professionals, this podcast delivers concise, high-yield reviews of the core topics you’ll need for board exams and clinical practice.Each week, I break down complex material into simple, memorable explanations with plenty of mnemonics, memory tricks, and study tools to help you actually retain what you learn. Episodes are short, focused, and practical—perfect whether you’re preparing for the PANCE, USMLE, NCLEX, or just want to strengthen your clinical knowledge. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cram-the-pance--5520744/support.