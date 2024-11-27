Powered by RND
EMS 20/20

Podcast EMS 20/20
Christopher M Pfingsten, Spencer Oliver
EMS 20/20 is podcast hosted by two experienced Paramedics. Spencer Oliver and Christopher Pfingsten discuss real calls run by real responders and pull out the l...
More
EducationCoursesHealth & WellnessMedicineScienceLife Sciences

Available Episodes

5 of 170
  • Special Edition: Stroke of Genius
    WE FINALLY KNOW THE PUNISHMENT FOR THE LOSER! Also, Spencer is given a complex stroke call that needs an airway! Does he recognize it? Does he act appropriately? Let us know how you think he did below!
    --------  
    1:08:00
  • The Significant Intrusion Album
    A car split hot dog style... a medic that is rude and disengaged... a massive med error... what isn't there to love about this week's episode?! Tune and find out just how wild things get in this week's episode!
    --------  
    2:07:02
  • Special Edition: Heli Horror with Eric Bauer
    Join Chris, Spencer AND SPECIAL GUEST **ERIC BAUER** as the team sift through a transfer that has all the bells and whistles: an intubation, a med error, a crew conflict... this one has it all!
    --------  
    1:28:24
  • An AMS Call For Gifted EMT's
    Spencer and Chris dive into an ALOC call that was perhaps inappropriately placed into the hands of an AEMT. Is this a case of call turfing, or a misguided educational opportunity? Listen and find out!
    --------  
    1:51:37
  • Special Edition: Chris Seizes
    We're back for another Master Your Medics Special Edition! Spencer tosses Chris a hot hot potato and Chris... well Chris tries. Does he need a thermometer or a calculator? Find out!
    --------  
    50:44

About EMS 20/20

EMS 20/20 is podcast hosted by two experienced Paramedics. Spencer Oliver and Christopher Pfingsten discuss real calls run by real responders and pull out the lessons you won't find in a text book. This podcast is aimed at Paramedic students, seasoned Paramedics looking to refresh, or any one interested in a deeper dive into pre-hospital health care.
