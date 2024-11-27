WE FINALLY KNOW THE PUNISHMENT FOR THE LOSER! Also, Spencer is given a complex stroke call that needs an airway! Does he recognize it? Does he act appropriately? Let us know how you think he did below!
1:08:00
The Significant Intrusion Album
A car split hot dog style... a medic that is rude and disengaged... a massive med error... what isn't there to love about this week's episode?! Tune and find out just how wild things get in this week's episode!
2:07:02
Special Edition: Heli Horror with Eric Bauer
Join Chris, Spencer AND SPECIAL GUEST **ERIC BAUER** as the team sift through a transfer that has all the bells and whistles: an intubation, a med error, a crew conflict... this one has it all!
1:28:24
An AMS Call For Gifted EMT's
Spencer and Chris dive into an ALOC call that was perhaps inappropriately placed into the hands of an AEMT. Is this a case of call turfing, or a misguided educational opportunity? Listen and find out!
1:51:37
Special Edition: Chris Seizes
We're back for another Master Your Medics Special Edition! Spencer tosses Chris a hot hot potato and Chris... well Chris tries. Does he need a thermometer or a calculator? Find out!
EMS 20/20 is podcast hosted by two experienced Paramedics. Spencer Oliver and Christopher Pfingsten discuss real calls run by real responders and pull out the lessons you won't find in a text book. This podcast is aimed at Paramedic students, seasoned Paramedics looking to refresh, or any one interested in a deeper dive into pre-hospital health care.