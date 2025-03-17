Ever Forward Radio with Chase Chewning

EFR 861: The 3,000 Year-Old Secret to Mastering Stress & Anxiety and Why You Need a Moving Meditation Practice with Dr. Jenelle Kim

Unlock the secrets to achieving a balanced warrior mindset with Dr. Jenelle Kim, a ninth-generation doctor of traditional oriental medicine. You will discover how her unique approach, known as "moving meditation," can help you navigate life's challenges in business, relationships, and even parenting. By understanding this essential mind-body connection and utilizing movement to calm the nervous system, you'll gain powerful tools to rebalance both your physical and mental states. In this episode, we discuss the intriguing intersection of ancient wisdom and contemporary biohacking as we discuss the invaluable contributions of both Eastern and Western medicine. Drawing from the rich traditions of Taoist philosophies, Dr. Kim shares how early biohackers sought immortality and how this knowledge resonates with today's health trends. Emphasizing self-awareness and the art of responding thoughtfully rather than reacting emotionally, we delve into the necessity of training the mind, much like the body, to manage life's ever-changing dynamics with resilience and grace. Balancing personal and professional life remains a central theme, especially for parents and entrepreneurs. Dr. Kim opens up about her experiences juggling roles as a mother, wife, and business owner, sharing the importance of mindfulness, meditation, and gratitude in maintaining equilibrium. Through practical examples and strategies, we highlight how to cultivate self-care, embrace opportunities, and appreciate the responsibilities life offers. Join us as we journey through the art of living mindfully, the power of meditation, and the pursuit of enlightened living. Follow Dr. Jenelle @drjenellekim Follow Chase @chase_chewning ----- In this episode we discuss... (00:00) Eastern Medicine and Moving Meditation Practice (10:45) Mindful Living Meets Ancient Wisdom (17:35) Jenelle's Entrepreneurial Mindset for Success (20:47) Taking Responsibility in Living Meditation (29:34) Movement Meditation for Inner Balance (37:12) Understanding the Power of Meditation As a Whole (46:51) How to Have DaIly Enlightened Living (55:14) Navigating Work-Life Balance as a Parent (57:50) Life, Priorities, and Maintaining Balance