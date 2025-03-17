Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessEver Forward Radio with Chase Chewning
Listen to Ever Forward Radio with Chase Chewning in the App
Listen to Ever Forward Radio with Chase Chewning in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Ever Forward Radio with Chase Chewning

Podcast Ever Forward Radio with Chase Chewning
Operation Podcast
Hi, I'm Chase Chewning (@chase_chewning on Instagram) and this is the podcast that is devoted to help you build a life that propels you forward - EVER FORWARD. ...
Health & WellnessFitnessEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 900
  • EFR 862: The Navy SEAL Art of War and Leadership Lessons from the World's Most Elite Fighting Force with Robert Roy
    This episode is brought to you by Strong Coffee Company, State & Liberty and Caldera Lab. What happens when the leadership ethos of Navy SEALs meets the challenges of the modern workplace? This episode unpacks that intersection, delving into the traits that separate effective leaders from mere managers with retired Navy SEAL Robert Roy. We unravel how trust and integrity serve as a leader's foundational blocks and why high performers can falter if promoted without proper guidance. Rob examines the dangers of misplaced trust in business decisions and the pitfalls of promoting based on tenure. ----- Episode resources: Save 15% on the best men's skin care line with code EVERFORWARD at https://www.CalderaLab.com/everforward  Save 15% on organic coffee with collagen and MCTs with code CHASE at https://www.StrongCoffeeCompany.com  Save 15% on menswear that actually fits with code EVERFORWARD at https://www.StateAndLiberty.com  Learn more about Rob
    --------  
    1:40:54
  • EFR 861: The 3,000 Year-Old Secret to Mastering Stress & Anxiety and Why You Need a Moving Meditation Practice with Dr. Jenelle Kim
    This episode is brought to you by Fatty 15, QuickBooks, and ELVT. Unlock the secrets to achieving a balanced warrior mindset with Dr. Jenelle Kim, a ninth-generation doctor of traditional oriental medicine. You will discover how her unique approach, known as "moving meditation," can help you navigate life's challenges in business, relationships, and even parenting. By understanding this essential mind-body connection and utilizing movement to calm the nervous system, you'll gain powerful tools to rebalance both your physical and mental states.  In this episode, we discuss the intriguing intersection of ancient wisdom and contemporary biohacking as we discuss the invaluable contributions of both Eastern and Western medicine. Drawing from the rich traditions of Taoist philosophies, Dr. Kim shares how early biohackers sought immortality and how this knowledge resonates with today's health trends. Emphasizing self-awareness and the art of responding thoughtfully rather than reacting emotionally, we delve into the necessity of training the mind, much like the body, to manage life's ever-changing dynamics with resilience and grace. Balancing personal and professional life remains a central theme, especially for parents and entrepreneurs. Dr. Kim opens up about her experiences juggling roles as a mother, wife, and business owner, sharing the importance of mindfulness, meditation, and gratitude in maintaining equilibrium. Through practical examples and strategies, we highlight how to cultivate self-care, embrace opportunities, and appreciate the responsibilities life offers. Join us as we journey through the art of living mindfully, the power of meditation, and the pursuit of enlightened living. Follow Dr. Jenelle @drjenellekim Follow Chase @chase_chewning ----- In this episode we discuss... (00:00) Eastern Medicine and Moving Meditation Practice (10:45) Mindful Living Meets Ancient Wisdom (17:35) Jenelle's Entrepreneurial Mindset for Success (20:47) Taking Responsibility in Living Meditation (29:34) Movement Meditation for Inner Balance (37:12) Understanding the Power of Meditation As a Whole (46:51) How to Have DaIly Enlightened Living (55:14) Navigating Work-Life Balance as a Parent (57:50) Life, Priorities, and Maintaining Balance ----- Episode resources: Save an additional 15% on the C15:0 90-day starter kit at https://www.Fatty15.com/everforward  Get 6 months at 30% off of QuickBooks Get the best night's sleep of your life with ELVT mouth tape, save 20% with code CHASE at https://www.ELVTBreath.com Watch and subscribe on YouTube Learn more at JenelleKim.com  
    --------  
    58:51
  • EFR 860: How To Overcome Guilt and Shame and Rewire Your Mind for Hope, Resilience and Joy in the Face of Trauma with Samantha Harte
    This episode is brought to you by LMNT, Legion Athletics, and Audible. What if confronting your secrets could be the key to healing trauma and finding true purpose? Today we welcome Dr. Samantha Harte, DPT, a remarkable physical therapist, bestselling author, and life coach, who candidly shares her transformative journey from battling addiction and trauma to discovering joy and purpose. Throughout this episode, you'll learn about Dr. Harte's unique approach in reimagining the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous into a modern, trauma-informed framework that transcends the boundaries of addiction itself. Her concept of "soul sickness" resonates with anyone facing life's adversities, guiding us toward resilience and personal growth through incremental change. Follow Samantha @drsamanthaharte Follow Chase @chase_chewning ----- In this episode we discuss... (00:00) Rewiring Your Mind for Resilience (15:34) Finding Hope by Making Daily Changes (27:55) Samantha's Journey to Self-Love and Forgiveness (41:38) Healing Trauma Through Liberation of Secrets (51:38) Healing Trauma and Patterns Awareness (59:34) How to Develop Faith and Purpose (01:10:31) Full Circle Transformation ----- Episode resources: FREE variety sample pack with any purchase of electrolytes from https://www.DrinkLMNT.com/everforward  20% off creatine gummies with code EVERFORWARD at https://www.LegionAthletics.com  FREE 30-day trial of audio books at https://www.AudibleTrial.com/everforward  Watch and subscribe on YouTube Learn more at DrSamanthaHarte.com
    --------  
    1:12:36
  • EFR 859: Surprising Ways to Get Rid of Acne, Anxiety, and Constipation Using Acupressure (At Home) and Other Chinese Medicine Secrets with Dr. Felice Chan and Heather Chan
    This episode is brought to you by Fatty15, SuppCo and Strong Coffee Company. Today's episode is an exploration into the world of Chinese medicine with special guests and twin sisters Dr. Felice Chan and Heather Chan. We begin by uncovering the powerful techniques of acupressure, herbal remedies, and energy balancing that can be easily applied from the comfort of your home. You will discover how these ancient practices can alleviate common health issues like constipation, anxiety, and acne, while promoting overall wellness and balance. Dr. Felice and Heather share their insights on activating specific acupressure points, empowering you to self-manage health concerns and enhance your quality of life. Follow Felice @_heatherjchan_ Follow Heather @drfelicechan Follow Chase @chase_chewning ----- In this episode we discuss... (00:00) Chinese Medicine Techniques (12:12) Which Methods Promote Better Health? (21:15) Ancient Medicine Meets Modern Approaches (26:51) The Relationship Between Skincare and Nutrition (35:28) Skin Care Throughout Various Ages (40:35) Gender Differences in Skincare Perspectives (46:30) Skin Health Nutrition and Effective Therapies (58:38) The Benefits of Acupuncture and Acupressure (01:13:34) Understanding Acne From a Holistic Perspective (01:26:49) Protecting Lungs From Air Pollution and Detoxification Methods (01:34:30) Ever Forward ----- Episode resources: Additional 15% off the C15:0 essential fatty acid with code EVERFORWARD at https://www.Fatty15.com/everforward  FREE beta supplements stack app at https://www.Supp.Co/everforward  Save 15% on organic coffee with collagen and MCT's with code CHASE at https://www.StrongCoffeeCompany.com  Watch and subscribe on YouTube Learn more at MoonBowSkin.com
    --------  
    1:35:21
  • EFR 858: The Two Things You Need to Have Better Conversations With Anyone and the Best Questions to Ask to Get You What You Want in Life with Topaz Adizes
    This episode is brought to you by Fatty15, Comrad Socks & Audible. Emmy award-winning writer and director Topaz Adizes returns to Ever Forward Radio to uncover the remarkable power of asking the right questions. Known for his groundbreaking work with "The Skin Deep", Topaz sheds light on how thoughtfully crafted inquiries can transform conversations and propel personal growth. Together, we challenge conventional question patterns, exploring how to break away from restrictive societal norms and cultivate a mindset of curiosity and connection. Follow Topaz @topazadizes Follow The Skin Deep @the_skindeep Follow Chase @chase_chewning   ----- In this episode we discuss... (00:00) Quality Conversations (12:38) Constructing Thoughtful and Purposeful Questions (20:43) Surprising Way to Enhance Energy  (25:22) Developing Better Questions for Decision Making (37:49) Exploring Trust Through Thoughtful Questions (43:13) Creating Safe and Meaningful Spaces (54:55) Igniting Curiosity and Finding New Territories in Others (01:05:34) Ever Forward ----- Episode resources: Save an additional 15% on the C15:0 essential fatty acid at https://www.Fatty15.com/everforward  Save 15% on gradual compression socks with code CHASEC15 at https://www.ComradSocks.com Get a free 30-day trial of audio books at https://www.AudibleTrial.com/everforward  Watch and subscribe on YouTube Learn more at TopazAdizes.com
    --------  
    1:14:50

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Ever Forward Radio with Chase Chewning

Hi, I'm Chase Chewning (@chase_chewning on Instagram) and this is the podcast that is devoted to help you build a life that propels you forward - EVER FORWARD. Conversations with industry leaders in health and wellness, personal development, entrepreneurship, celebrities and entertainers, creatives, military and so much more. I am a US Army veteran, ACE Certified Health Coach, and I hold a BS in Exercise Science and MS in Health Promotion and currently live in Los Angeles, CA.
Podcast website

Listen to Ever Forward Radio with Chase Chewning, The Dr. John Delony Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Ever Forward Radio with Chase Chewning: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast The Why Files: Operation Podcast
    The Why Files: Operation Podcast
    Society & Culture, Documentary, Fiction, Science Fiction, Science, Life Sciences
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/19/2025 - 4:59:50 PM