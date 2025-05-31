Recorded in a Closet

Welcome to The Wrong Ones, where the mic is hot, the voice notes are long, and the healing is very much a work in progress. In this deeply honest and unfiltered intro, your (anonymous) host shares what led her to finally hit record—from the heartbreak that cracked her open, to the healing that’s still in progress. Sitting on the floor of her walk-in closet, she reflects on the relationships that shaped her, the therapy that saved her, and the dog (hi Luca ) who got her through it all. This episode covers: Why she’s keeping her name private (for now) The heartbreak that unraveled a future she thought was certain Navigating solo dog-mom life post-breakup How therapy became a mirror instead of a fix The slow, messy glow-up that begins with choosing yourself And most importantly, why this space is a celebration of the quiet wins—the boundaries set, the healing done, the confetti moments we often forget to honor. Reflection Question of the Week: Are you still waiting for someone to finally give you a raise—or are you ready to take your talent somewhere that actually knows what you’re worth? — Follow along for more vulnerable, relatable, and laugh-through-the-tears conversations on love, heartbreak, and the art of becoming. Come say hi on Instagram @thewrongonespodcast An Operation Podcast production.