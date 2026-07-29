Were there islands around during Pangea? Are there fossils under the ice in Antarctica? What is your favorite fun fact? What will happen to our satellites after humans are gone? What is the most recent species to have evolved? What ecosystems is Earth lacking now that it used to have in the past? …Hank and MB have answers!



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