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457 episodes
- Were there islands around during Pangea? Are there fossils under the ice in Antarctica? What is your favorite fun fact? What will happen to our satellites after humans are gone? What is the most recent species to have evolved? What ecosystems is Earth lacking now that it used to have in the past? …Hank and MB have answers!
If you're in need of dubious advice, email us at hankandjohn@gmail.com
Join us for monthly livestreams at patreon.com/dearhankandjohn
Produced for Hank and John Green by Complexly
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Hank has been tweeting a lot recently; is he okay? How does the game “light as a feather, stiff as a board” work? Are bald heads warmer or cooler than hairy heads? What is the lethal dose of pickles? Will John write me into his acknowledgements? How do probiotics work? Why did John write a book for adults? How do you get out of a writer’s rut? …Hank and John Green have answers!
If you're in need of dubious advice, email us at hankandjohn@gmail.com
Join us for monthly livestreams at patreon.com/dearhankandjohn
Produced for Hank and John Green by Complexly
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Has poop always been funny? Why does my cake mix have high altitude instructions? What breakfast foods won’t you get sick of? What percent of my car should be computer? …Hank and Kal have answers!
If you're in need of dubious advice, email us at hankandjohn@gmail.com
Join us for monthly livestreams at patreon.com/dearhankandjohn
Produced for Hank and John Green by Complexly
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Will John release a “John’s Version” of his books like Taylor Swift? How do I start writing again? What can I look forward to in adulthood? How long does it take love to go to the sun and back? Where does our responsibility to ourselves end and our responsibility to others begin? …Paige and John have answers!
If you're in need of dubious advice, email us at hankandjohn@gmail.com
Join us for monthly livestreams at patreon.com/dearhankandjohn
Produced for Hank and John Green by Complexly
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- How do I best support someone trying to quit smoking? Why do migraines create such strange symptoms? Why are dead people and animals in cartoons often depicted with Xs for eyes? What do I do with a headstone in my backyard that is from the 1800s? How should I display all my nerdfighter memorabilia? Do ducks have ears? …Hank and John Green have answers!
If you're in need of dubious advice, email us at hankandjohn@gmail.com
Join us for monthly livestreams at patreon.com/dearhankandjohn
Produced for Hank and John Green by Complexly
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Dear Hank & John
Hosts John and Hank Green (authors and YouTubers) offer both humorous and heartfelt advice about life’s big and small questions. They bring their personal passions to each episode by sharing the week’s news from Mars (the planet) and AFC Wimbledon (the fourth-tier English football club).Podcast website
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Dear Hank & John: Podcasts in Family