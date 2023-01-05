Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Complexly
Hosts John and Hank Green (authors and YouTubers) offer both humorous and heartfelt advice about life’s big and small questions. They bring their personal passi... More
Society & CulturePhilosophyComedyImprovEducationSelf-Improvement
  • 370: Solving a Space Murder (w/ Sam Reich!)
    Should cars have two horns? Why are humans the only animal that uses toilet paper? How do cowboys say goodbye? When will the first space murder take place? How do I have a Taskmaster birthday? Was there ever a day when nobody died? Hank Green and Sam Reich have answers! If you're in need of dubious advice, email us at [email protected] us for monthly livestreams and an exclusive weekly podcast at patreon.com/dearhankandjohn.Follow us on Twitter! twitter.com/dearhankandjohn
    5/1/2023
    51:34
  • 369: Now It Gets German (w/Sarah Urist Green!)
    Where does the word delete come from? How do I maintain friendships in a difficult time? Do humans undergo physiological changes along with seasons? Could a potato take a picture? How do I do stuff at college? Why do we do what we do? What shoes are best at deflecting cleats? What's the deal with tuberculosis? John and Sarah Urist Green have answers! If you're in need of dubious advice, email us at [email protected] us for monthly livestreams and an exclusive weekly podcast at patreon.com/dearhankandjohn.Follow us on Twitter! twitter.com/dearhankandjohn 
    4/24/2023
    49:25
  • 368: Cowboys Through and Through (w/ Roman Mars!)
    Are roaches a moral failing? What makes a species native? What's a finsta? How do I help a horse experiencing object permanence? Can I use quarters I found? How do they do surgery on a fish? Why do only old people like stinky cheese?  Hank Green and Roman Mars have answers! If you're in need of dubious advice, email us at [email protected] us for monthly livestreams and an exclusive weekly podcast at patreon.com/dearhankandjohn.Follow us on Twitter! twitter.com/dearhankandjohn
    4/17/2023
    1:04:09
  • 367: Sharkface Unicycle Boy
    Is doing a 180 in a rocket ship hard? Do fish get thirsty? What are some alternatives to "Sun's Out, Guns Out"? How worried should we be about AI? Where do Floridians go for spring break? What's the next big sick? Hank and John Green have answers! If you're in need of dubious advice, email us at [email protected] us for monthly livestreams and an exclusive weekly podcast at patreon.com/dearhankandjohn.Follow us on Twitter! twitter.com/dearhankandjohn
    4/10/2023
    51:39
  • 366: Just Science Day (w/ Deboki Chakravarti!)
    What does water smell like? Did bipedal dinosaurs get back pain? Is my perception of time related to my heart rate? Does getting fresh air when you're sick actually doing anything? Are orange peels airtight? Why can't I smell ants? Why can't humans drink river water anymore? Deboki Chakravarti and Hank Green have answers! If you're in need of dubious advice, email us at [email protected] us for monthly livestreams and an exclusive weekly podcast at patreon.com/dearhankandjohn.Follow us on Twitter! twitter.com/dearhankandjohn
    4/3/2023
    59:19

About Dear Hank & John

Hosts John and Hank Green (authors and YouTubers) offer both humorous and heartfelt advice about life’s big and small questions. They bring their personal passions to each episode by sharing the week’s news from Mars (the planet) and AFC Wimbledon (the fourth-tier English football club).
