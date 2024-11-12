Spooky Month: Nocturnal Animals with Tom Lum!

There's a chill in the air and a shudder in our bones...it's Spooky Month! Come along with us on a treacherous journey full of mischief, mayhem, and many marvelously mysterious guests! Steady yourself, for who knows what frights lurk around the corner...Alas, our frightful fiends and friends, Spooky Month has nearly run its course - but not until we go out with a bang with our final ghoulish guest, Tom Lum! Join as we dare to tread amongst the creatures who belong to the night...nocturnal animals![This, That, or the Other: Boys' Night Out]Male animals float and call out to femaleshttps://sta.uwi.edu/fst/lifesciences/sites/default/files/lifesciences/documents/ogatt/Pseudis_paradoxa%20-%20Paradoxical%20Frog.pdfAnimals in ritualistic sparring matches for several hourshttps://echidnawalkabout.com.au/how-kangaroos-fight/Patrolling perimeter and building up poop pileshttps://www.britannica.com/animal/kiwi-birdhttps://www.livescience.com/57813-kiwi-facts.html[Truth or Fail Express]Hedgehogs inflate like a balloonhttps://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-gloucestershire-68833432https://www.livescience.com/59994-balloon-syndrome-hedgehog.htmlBandicoots spin to defend themselves https://crashbandicoot.fandom.com/wiki/Spinhttps://www2.environment.nsw.gov.au/topics/animals-and-plants/native-animals/native-animal-facts/land-mammals/bandicootsTasmanian devils are soothed by musichttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ducking_the_Devilhttps://animals.sandiegozoo.org/animals/tasmanian-devilhttps://www.australiangeographic.com.au/topics/wildlife/2017/08/native-animals-should-be-renamed-with-their-aboriginal-names/Pygmy tarsiers / gremlins rotating their headshttps://www.wired.com/2015/01/absurd-creature-of-the-week-tarsier/https://primate.wisc.edu/primate-info-net/pin-factsheets/pin-factsheet-tarsier/[Ask the Science Couch]Vitamin D chemistry and nocturnal animalshttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK56061/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8538717/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7761812/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12899852/https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1365-2095.2009.00722.xhttps://www.mdpi.com/2571-841X/3/1/1 Patreon bonus: Teenage humans sleeping habits shifted towards nighthttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2820578/https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/epdf/10.1080/07420528.2023.2265480https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2015/10/among-teens-sleep-deprivation-an-epidemic.htmlhttps://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/134/3/642/74175/School-Start-Times-for-Adolescentshttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6084759/[Butt One More Thing]Bats with false butts (but some sort of muscle)https://www.instagram.com/batworldsanctuary/p/DAbKf45RDjW/https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mexican_free-tailed_bat_(8006850693).jpg