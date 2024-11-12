From one to four to none at all, stomachs enjoy a stunning variety across all the creatures who have (or don't have) them. And with our stomachs all happily full of spooky month treats, we thought it was the perfect time to learn all about this weird, wobbly, wonderful organ.SciShow Tangents is on YouTube! Go to www.youtube.com/scishowtangents to check out this episode with the added bonus of seeing our faces! Head to www.patreon.com/SciShowTangents to find out how you can help support SciShow Tangents, and see all the cool perks you’ll get in return, like bonus episodes and a monthly newsletter! A big thank you to Patreon subscriber Garth Riley for helping to make the show possible!And go to https://store.dftba.com/collections/scishow-tangents to buy some great Tangents merch!Follow us on Twitter @SciShowTangents, where we’ll tweet out topics for upcoming episodes and you can ask the science couch questions! While you're at it, check out the Tangents crew on Twitter: Ceri: @ceriley Sam: @im_sam_schultz Hank: @hankgreen[This, That, or the Other: Stomachs ROCK]Bird with over 1% of their total body weight of gastrolithsAquatic animal helps control buoyancy by swallowing silt Animal eats its exoskeleton that stores calcium in stomachhttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8342792/#bib0037https://www.researchgate.net/publication/6549149_No_gastric_mill_in_sauropod_dinosaurs_New_evidence_from_analysis_of_gastrolith_mass_and_function_in_ostricheshttps://bonndoc.ulb.uni-bonn.de/xmlui/handle/20.500.11811/2110https://www.jstor.org/stable/4098635https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26818557/[Trivia Question]Mammal species without stomachshttps://www.livescience.com/41661-why-platypus-wont-regain-stomach.htmlhttps://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2013.2669https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/how-the-platypus-and-a-quarter-of-fishes-lost-their-stomachshttps://www.ucl.ac.uk/museums-static/obl4he/vertebratediversity/monotremes.htmlhttps://m.youtube.com/watch?v=A5Rzx7yeh7c[Fact Off]Ghost crabs use their stomach teeth (gastric mills) to growlhttps://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2019.1161https://www.science.org/content/article/listen-ghost-crab-frighten-away-enemies-its-stomach-rumbleshttps://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/sep/11/ghost-crabs-use-teeth-in-stomachs-to-growl-at-predatorsSomeone ate a shrew to study what human digestion does to rodent bones [Ask the Science Couch]Borborygmus and the biology of stomach rumbles https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-does-your-stomach-gro/https://www.etymonline.com/word/borborygmushttps://www.nature.com/articles/nrgastro.2012.57https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpgi.00212.2015Patreon bonus: Stomach and brain communication for hunger/satiety (or other things) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3174087/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK555906/https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpgi.00448.2003https://www.livescience.com/health/food-diet/does-it-really-take-20-minutes-to-realize-youre-fullhttps://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/full/10.1086/693111[Butt One More Thing]Florida carpenter ants swallow their own formic acid to help protect their stomachshttps://elifesciences.org/articles/60287https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/491275
Spooky Month: Nocturnal Animals with Tom Lum!
There's a chill in the air and a shudder in our bones...it's Spooky Month! Come along with us on a treacherous journey full of mischief, mayhem, and many marvelously mysterious guests! Steady yourself, for who knows what frights lurk around the corner...Alas, our frightful fiends and friends, Spooky Month has nearly run its course - but not until we go out with a bang with our final ghoulish guest, Tom Lum! Join as we dare to tread amongst the creatures who belong to the night...nocturnal animals!
Spooky Month: Psychics with Dylan Marron!
There's a chill in the air and a shudder in our bones...it's Spooky Month! Come along with us on a treacherous journey full of mischief, mayhem, and many marvelously mysterious guests! Steady yourself, for who knows what frights lurk around the corner...Our next shocking mystery friend to join us is none other than Dylan Marron! Tread the floorboards of Tangents Manor with us in pursuit of the truth behind fortune-telling and future-predicting as we examine Psychics!
Spooky Month: Caves with Brennan Lee Mulligan!
There's a chill in the air and a shudder in our bones...it's Spooky Month! Come along with us on a treacherous journey full of mischief, mayhem, and many marvelously mysterious guests! Steady yourself, for who knows what frights lurk around the corner...In our first Spooky Month episode we dare to venture into the cold, dark world of caves. Joining us on our search for hidden knowledge deep within the earth is the estimably terrifying Brennan Lee Mulligan!
Roller Coasters with Tom Scott!
Get ready for a stomach-turning, heart-pounding, gravity-defying thrill ride as we plummet down, up, and all around the amazing world of roller coasters! We're joined by legendary podcaster, YouTuber, and roller coaster fanatic Tom Scott who wows us with his encyclopedic knowledge of these engineering marvels. So take a deep breath, strap in, and keep all your limbs inside the ride until the episode comes to a complete stop! Oh, and have fun!
SciShow Tangents is the lightly competitive knowledge showcase from the geniuses behind the YouTube series SciShow. Every other Tuesday, join Hank Green, Ceri Riley, and Sam Schultz as they try to one-up and amaze each other with weird and funny scientific research... while not getting distracted. There will be tangents about video games, music, weird smells, surprisingly deep insights about life, and of course, poop, but it always comes back to the science.