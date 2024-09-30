Powered by RND
Net Positive with John Crist

John Crist
Welcome to Net Positive, a comedy podcast hosted by comedian John Crist. This show is your primary source for quality conversation, bold takes, emotionally-char...
  • Unburdened (w/ Brett Cooper)
    Politics on podcasts, “trad wife” trends, the 4b Movement, and being unburdened… On the net, it’s a positive. ----- JOKES FOR HUMANS TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/ 11/21 - Midland, TX 11/22 - Lubbock, TX 11/23 & 24 - Dallas, TX 12/6 - Toledo, OH 12/7 - Chicago, IL 12/8 - Davenport, IA 1/30 - Fayetteville, NC 1/31 - Greensboro, NC 2/1 - Shippensburg, PA 2/6 - Bowling Green, KY 2/7 - Indianapolis, IN 2/8 - Columbus, OH 2/13 - Rochester, NY 2/14 - Wilkes-Barre, PA 2/15 - Tysons, VA 3/7 - Branson, MO 3/8 - Kansas City, MO 3/9 - St. Louis, MO 3/21 - Lynchburg, VA 3/23 - Cincinnati, OH 3/28 - Grand Junction, CO 3/29 - Salt Lake City, UT 4/11 - Omaha, NE 4/12 - Wichita, KS 4/17 - Sacramento, CA 4/18 - Fresno, CA 4/19 - San Diego, CA 4/27 - Pensacola, FL 5/3 - Charlotte, NC ----- Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week. ----- Email us at [email protected] ----- FOLLOW JOHN ON: Instagram Twitter TikTok Facebook YouTube ----- SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS iHERB: Use code NETPOSITIVE to get 22% off your first order at https://iherb.com/shop/NETPOSITIVE ROCKET MONEY: Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions – and manage your money the easy way – by going to https://RocketMoney.com/netpositive GOODR: Pick up a pair at https://goodr.com/NETPOSITIVE and use code NETPOSITIVE for FREE SHIPPING ----- PRODUCED BY: Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
    1:33:31
  • We Don’t Know Yet
    It’s election week, and we don’t know what happened when we recorded this episode…. you may not know either when you’re reading this. Rest assured, we bring you all the important takes and talk about the wildest hypothetical celebrity endorsement on both sides… On the net, it’s a positive. ----- JOKES FOR HUMANS TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/ 11/7 - Savannah, GA 11/8 - Athens, GA 11/9 - Augusta, GA 11/10 - Bristol, TN 11/21 - Midland, TX 11/22 - Lubbock, TX 11/23 & 24 - Dallas, TX 12/6 - Toledo, OH 12/7 - Chicago, IL 12/8 - Davenport, IA 1/30 - Fayetteville, NC 1/31 - Greensboro, NC 2/1 - Shippensburg, PA 2/6 - Bowling Green, KY 2/7 - Indianapolis, IN 2/8 - Columbus, OH 2/13 - Rochester, NY 2/14 - Wilkes-Barre, PA 2/15 - Tysons, VA 3/7 - Branson, MO 3/8 - Kansas City, MO 3/9 - St. Louis, MO 3/21 - Lynchburg, VA 3/23 - Cincinnati, OH 3/28 - Grand Junction, CO 3/29 - Salt Lake City, UT 4/11 - Omaha, NE 4/12 - Wichita, KS 4/17 - Sacramento, CA 4/18 - Fresno, CA 4/19 - San Diego, CA 4/27 - Pensacola, FL 5/3 - Charlotte, NC ----- Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week. ----- Email us at [email protected] ----- FOLLOW JOHN ON: Instagram Twitter TikTok Facebook YouTube ----- SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS AG1: Free 1-year supply of Vitamin D & 5 free travel packs. Go to https://drinkag1.com/netpositive MANDO: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get $5 off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code NETPOSITIVE at https://shopmando.com MANSCAPED: Get 20% OFF + free shipping with promo code NETPOSITIVE at https://manscaped.com ----- PRODUCED BY: Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
    1:02:27
  • Call Me a Fan
    The death of cyberbullying, Trump rally reactions, Taylor Swift concerts, and a lifesize Jesus… On the net, it’s a positive. ----- JOKES FOR HUMANS TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/ 11/1 - Oxnard, CA 11/2 - Long Beach, CA 11/3 - Bakersfield, CA 11/7 - Savannah, GA 11/8 - Athens, GA 11/9 - Augusta, GA 11/10 - Bristol, TN 11/21 - Midland, TX 11/22 - Lubbock, TX 11/23 & 24 - Dallas, TX 12/6 - Toledo, OH 12/7 - Chicago, IL 12/8 - Davenport, IA 1/30 - Fayetteville, NC 1/31 - Greensboro, NC 2/1 - Shippensburg, PA 2/6 - Bowling Green, KY 2/7 - Indianapolis, IN 2/8 - Columbus, OH 2/13 - Rochester, NY 2/14 - Wilkes-Barre, PA 2/15 - Tysons, VA 3/7 - Branson, MO 3/8 - Kansas City, MO 3/9 - St. Louis, MO 3/21 - Lynchburg, VA 3/23 - Cincinnati, OH 3/28 - Grand Junction, CO 3/29 - Salt Lake City, UT 4/11 - Omaha, NE 4/12 - Wichita, KS 4/17 - Sacramento, CA 4/18 - Fresno, CA 4/19 - San Diego, CA 4/27 - Pensacola, FL 5/3 - Charlotte, NC ----- Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week. ----- Email us at [email protected] ----- FOLLOW JOHN ON: Instagram Twitter TikTok Facebook YouTube ----- SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS MIRACLE MADE: Save OVER 40% + 3 free towels with promo code NETPOSITIVE at https://trymiracle.com/NETPOSITIVE HENSON SHAVING: Go to https://HensonShaving.com and enter NETPOSITIVE at checkout to get 100 free blades with your purchase. (Note: you must add both the 100-blade pack and the razor for the discount to apply.) BLUELAND: Get 15% off your first order by going to https://blueland.com/netpositive ----- PRODUCED BY: Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
    1:09:44
  • I Was Wrong (w/ Clay Travis)
    Podcaster politics, women keeping score, getting ejected from youth sports, and funny terrorists… On the net, it’s a positive. ----- JOKES FOR HUMANS TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/ 11/1 - Oxnard, CA 11/2 - Long Beach, CA 11/3 - Bakersfield, CA 11/7 - Savannah, GA 11/8 - Athens, GA 11/9 - Augusta, GA 11/10 - Bristol, TN 11/21 - Midland, TX 11/22 - Lubbock, TX 11/23 & 24 - Dallas, TX 12/5 - Sarasota, FL 12/6 - Toledo, OH 12/7 - Chicago, IL 12/8 - Davenport, IA 1/30 - Fayetteville, NC 1/31 - Greensboro, NC 2/1 - Shippensburg, PA 2/6 - Bowling Green, KY 2/7 - Indianapolis, IN 2/8 - Columbus, OH 2/13 - Rochester, NY 2/14 - Wilkes-Barre, PA 2/15 - Tysons, VA 3/7 - Branson, MO 3/8 - Kansas City, MO 3/9 - St. Louis, MO 3/21 - Lynchburg, VA 3/23 - Cincinnati, OH 3/28 - Grand Junction, CO 3/29 - Salt Lake City, UT 4/11 - Omaha, NE 4/12 - Wichita, KS 4/17 - Sacramento, CA 4/18 - Fresno, CA 4/19 - San Diego, CA 4/27 - Pensacola, FL 5/3 - Charlotte, NC ----- Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week. ----- Email us at [email protected] ----- FOLLOW JOHN ON: Instagram Twitter TikTok Facebook YouTube ----- SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS AG1: Free 1-year supply of Vitamin D & 5 free travel packs. Go to https://drinkag1.com/netpositive ROCKET MONEY: Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions – and manage your money the easy way – by going to https://RocketMoney.com/netpositive MANSCAPED: Get 20% OFF + free shipping with promo code NETPOSITIVE at https://manscaped.com ----- PRODUCED BY: Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
    1:26:15
  • Stick and String (w/ Chris Janson)
    Real or fake cowboys, Trump and Luke Bryan impersonations, hunting with a stick and string and being proud to be an American… On the net, it’s a positive. ----- JOKES FOR HUMANS TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/ 10/17 - Cheyenne, WY 10/18 - Sioux Falls, SD 10/19 - Denver, CO 11/1 - Oxnard, CA 11/2 - Long Beach, CA 11/3 - Bakersfield, CA 11/7 - Savannah, GA 11/8 - Athens, GA 11/9 - Augusta, GA 11/10 - Bristol, TN 11/21 - Midland, TX 11/22 - Lubbock, TX 11/23 - Dallas, TX 12/5 - Sarasota, FL 12/7 - Chicago, IL 12/8 - Davenport, IA ----- Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week. ----- Email us at [email protected] ----- FOLLOW JOHN ON: Instagram Twitter TikTok Facebook YouTube ----- SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS iHERB: Use Code NETPOSITIVE To Get 22% Off Your First Order at https://iherb.com/shop/NETPOSITIVE MIRACLE MADE: Save OVER 40% + 3 free towels with promo code NETPOSITIVE at https://trymiracle.com/NETPOSITIVE MANDO: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get $5 off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code NETPOSITIVE at https://shopmando.com ----- PRODUCED BY: Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
About Net Positive with John Crist

Welcome to Net Positive, a comedy podcast hosted by comedian John Crist. This show is your primary source for quality conversation, bold takes, emotionally-charged rants, questionable advice, incorrect statistics, and more. New episodes drop every Thursday on all podcast platforms, and you can catch full video episodes and more on YouTube. This podcast won't solve all the world's problems, but on the net...it's a positive. Catch the video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week. Produced by: Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
