035 - Are Astronauts Cowards?
Do you smell that? That's the undeniable scent of a brand new episode with a big side of conspiracy! Join the NAB crew as they open with a glorious reggae rendition and finish with the mysterious story of Nicola Tesla's catastrophic weapon. Everyone wants a good movie recommendation and a glimpse into the newest/scariest developments of AI so why scroll on TikTok when you can just push play and enjoy the latest episode of Ninjas Are Butterflies!
NEW EPISODES EVERY FRIDAY @ 6AM EST!
Ninja Merch: https://www.sundaycoolswag.com/
Start Your Custom Apparel Order Here: https://bit.ly/NinjasYT-SundayCool
Thanks to our sponsor, Clearstream. Clearstream is built for churches. And non-profits. But not for astronauts. Sorry, Neil. For a 10% discount for life, visit https://www.Clearstream.io/ninjas
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/SundayCoolTees
4/28/2023
1:12:14
034 - Where's the Dog Farm?
Get your night vision goggles on cause this episode is getting dark! In this episode, Josh and Andy lead you through a wild ocean of fun topics, such as 'How many lizard people are living in the Denver Airport?" and "Did Big Bird really predict the Challenger tragedy?".Later on, we'll update you on the latest news regarding the dead fish, Mr. Noodle, and discuss whos truly at fault for the disposal of his remains. With a brand new Emo song to open the show and opening fan mail to end it, there's no doubt this episode will stand out amongst the rest. Hope you enjoy the latest edition of Ninjas Are Butterflies!
4/21/2023
1:04:23
033 - Are Women Scared of Everything?
Howdy, y’all! Welcome back to Ninjas are Butterflies, where we joke about the latest and greatest in tech, aliens, and everything in between. In today's episode, get ready to tap your boots as we sing a heartfelt country song, and stick around as we delve into more extraterrestrial mysteries. We also share our personal horror stories of the worst jobs we've ever had, from selling newspapers to getting robbed while scrubbing bugs off cars. And if that's not enough to get your blood pumping, just wait until you hear the spine-tingling sound of a death whistle. So tune in, grab your cowboy hat, and get ready for another episode of Ninjas are Butterflies. Yeehaw, Ninjas!
4/14/2023
1:08:11
032 - Should We Abolish the Rainforest?
For the past 31 episodes, the Ninjas are Butterflies team has been both fascinated and terrified of the advancement of technology in our world, and todays episode is no exception. Enjoy as Josh and Andy once again choose to beautifully break the youtube laws, discuss the terrors of AI developments, and experience the first installment of ‘Question Corner With Lily’! So don’t wait any longer, pop a squat, press play and find out why the French are so angry!
4/7/2023
1:04:07
031 - Should We Feed Children?
You know the episode is gonna be great when it starts off with a song so beautiful that it gets flagged for copyright infringement! Today the Ninjas are butterflies team hit on all the most important topics. Not only are they asking the question: "did the Florida man actually figure out the secret to the pyramids?" They also discuss the possibility of fighting alien battles and the logistics of removing babies from locked cars. So grab a nice plate of hospital food, put on the tin foil hat, and enjoy the latest episode of NAB!
