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207 episodes
- Welcome back to Ninjas Are Butterflies!
This week, we travel deep into the Andes to investigate The Mountain That Eats Men and the terrifying horned deity known as El Tío, a figure locals still leave offerings to deep inside the mines. Is it ancient folklore, something darker, or a warning that’s been misunderstood?
We also break down a cryptic Chinese public service announcement that appears to warn citizens about contacting extraterrestrials, explore the fascinating ancient underground cities discovered in Turkey, discuss the growing reach of Flock cameras, unpack the latest developments surrounding OpenAI, and dive into even more strange stories from around the world.
If you love ancient mysteries, conspiracies, unexplained phenomena, history, archaeology, UFOs, and the weirdest stories the internet has to offer, you’re in the right place.
Like, subscribe, and leave a comment telling us which topic you want us to dive deeper into next!
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- From Greek mythology to Mesopotamian history, this episode dives deep into two of the most influential stories of the ancient world.
Step into the world of Homer’s Odyssey as we explore the legendary journey of Odysseus, the terrifying monsters he faced, and the ancient mysteries hidden within one of history’s greatest epics. Then we investigate the alleged discovery of Gilgamesh’s tomb in Iraq, the archaeological evidence surrounding it, and the conspiracy theories that have fueled speculation for decades.
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- In Episode 203, we dive into the dark origins of MK Ultra, how the program began, and the experiments that continue to fuel speculation decades later. We also explore the incredible accounts of the mysterious Butterfly People reportedly seen during the Joplin tornado and why those stories have endured. If you love history, mysteries, conspiracies, and the unexplained, this one’s for you.
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- This week we dive into one of our favorite kinds of episodes—the strange intersections of history, faith, and the unexplained. We explore the Beatles’ connection to Aleister Crowley and the occult, the enduring mystery surrounding Mount Shasta, the growing division inside the Catholic Church, and why some people are connecting CERN to a rise in unusual animal attacks around the world. Whether you think these stories are connected or completely unrelated, they raise some fascinating questions.
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NEW EPISODES EVERY FRIDAY @ 11:15AM EST!
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201 - The Dark Truth Behind Aliens & The Nephilim | Ninjas Are Butterflies x Joel Muddamalle07/03/2026 | 2h 4 mins.In this episode of Ninjas Are Butterflies, we’re joined once again by Joel Muddamalle for a deep dive into aliens, ancient biblical texts, and the mysterious beings that have fascinated humanity for thousands of years. We explore the biblical worldview of the unseen realm, discuss ancient writings that didn’t make it into the canon of Scripture, and ask whether some modern UFO and alien encounters could be tapping into something much older.
From the divine council and spiritual entities to the questions that keep people up at night, this conversation goes far beyond surface-level theories and into the deep waters of theology, history, and the supernatural.
Whether you’re a skeptic, a believer, or just curious about the strange, this is one episode you won’t want to miss.
Keep up with Joel Muddamalle and order his books on Amazon: Get the unseen battle here
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About Ninjas Are Butterflies
Ninjas Are Butterflies (powered by Sunday Cool Tees) is an outrageous comedy podcast with hosts Josh Hooper and Andy DeNoon. Filled with hilarious guests, conspiracies, captivating stories, and loads of laughters, Ninjas Are Butterflies is your new favorite podcast! New episodes every friday!Podcast website
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