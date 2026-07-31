From Greek mythology to Mesopotamian history, this episode dives deep into two of the most influential stories of the ancient world.



Step into the world of Homer’s Odyssey as we explore the legendary journey of Odysseus, the terrifying monsters he faced, and the ancient mysteries hidden within one of history’s greatest epics. Then we investigate the alleged discovery of Gilgamesh’s tomb in Iraq, the archaeological evidence surrounding it, and the conspiracy theories that have fueled speculation for decades.



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