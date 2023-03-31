033 - Are Women Scared of Everything?

Howdy, y'all! Welcome back to Ninjas are Butterflies, where we joke about the latest and greatest in tech, aliens, and everything in between. In today's episode, get ready to tap your boots as we sing a heartfelt country song, and stick around as we delve into more extraterrestrial mysteries. We also share our personal horror stories of the worst jobs we've ever had, from selling newspapers to getting robbed while scrubbing bugs off cars. And if that's not enough to get your blood pumping, just wait until you hear the spine-tingling sound of a death whistle. So tune in, grab your cowboy hat, and get ready for another episode of Ninjas are Butterflies. Yeehaw, Ninjas!