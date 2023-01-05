2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer

Weekly, comedian best friends Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer get together in the bear cave at YMH Studios to do what bears do: make each other laugh. More
Women Have It Good w/ Yannis Pappas | 2 Bears, 1 Cave Ep. 183
SPONSORS:- Go to https://Saatva.com/theshit to get $200 off ANY mattress of your choice.Tom Segura is joined by guest bear Yannis Pappas on this week’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave. They discuss the old times, speeding, homelessness, exclusivity and wait for things, their experiences in therapy, and how Yannis is cheating on his therapists, and very cool guys Greg Hardy, Ray Rice, Woody Allen, and Bernie Madoff. Yannis also shares the story of how he got shot, and his experience recovering from it.https://tomsegura.com/tourhttps://www.bertbertbert.com/tourhttps://store.ymhstudios.com/
5/1/2023
1:20:50
Testosterone Bears | 2 Bears, 1 Cave Ep. 182
It’s another classic episode of 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer. Bert is trying to update his wardrobe, how much weight change affects looks, and if it has the potential to change a fat comedian’s act. Tom injects Bert with (doctor prescribed) testosterone, the discuss what tattoos they’re going to get on their newly ripped bodies, and how jacked some athletes used to be. They discuss plane crashes, health and longevity,https://tomsegura.com/tourhttps://www.bertbertbert.com/tourhttps://store.ymhstudios.com/
4/24/2023
1:23:13
Crazy Ex-Girlfriends w/ Big Jay Oakerson | 2 Bears, 1 Cave Ep. 181
We are updating our channel memberships! You now get more content for the same low prices! Become a member today by clicking the join button above or going here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYIgiXwJck_Pb5Nj-wIrsqg/joinWelcome to another episode of 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura and guest bear Big Jay Oakerson! Go check out his new comedy special “Dog Belly” on YouTube right now! Tom and Jay talk about the chaotic Ari Shaffir, the shameless Bert Kreischer, and the confident Kevin Hart. They trade stories about TSA encounters, Jay shares stories about coming up with Kevin Hart, getting broken up with and getting caught cheating. They talk about standup comedy, writing, New Faces in Montreal, and the worst intros comedians have brought them on stage with.https://tomsegura.com/tourhttps://www.bertbertbert.com/tourhttps://store.ymhstudios.com/
4/17/2023
1:21:40
Rise of the Comedians | 2 Bears, 1 Cave Ep. 180
- Go to https://Saatva.com/theshit to get $200 off ANY mattress of your choice.It’s a classic episode of 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer! The bears talk about touring in Latin America, men getting dressed, and how much Bert loves Testosterone. They talk about Fast and the Furious franchise, naming a standup special, The Machine movie. They reminisce about cutting each other’s hair and try to figure out if they’d get hair transplants.https://tomsegura.com/tourhttps://www.bertbertbert.com/tourhttps://store.ymhstudios.com/
4/10/2023
1:09:37
Bert’s Biggest Fears | 2 Bears, 1 Cave Ep. 179
Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer are back together in the bear cave for this episode of 2 Bears, 1 Cave! They discuss flying on private jets, Bert’s experience getting pranked by Andrew Schulz on Flagrant, both of their biggest fears, funny family stories, filming comedy specials, hanging with NFL players, and more! Plus, they watch a clip of Machine Gun Kelly confronting Sam Tripoli research patron saints for Tom to choose, and reveal some of their favorite comedians.https://tomsegura.com/tourhttps://www.bertbertbert.com/tourhttps://store.ymhstudios.com/