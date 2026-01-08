Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & The Olympics

Two Guys, Five Rings returns with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang! We're jet setting from Paris to Italy for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina. We're looking forward to the food, the fashion, and the athletes! Matt and Bowen make some predictions for the Opening Ceremony before looking at the most expansive Olympics ever! What are each of the Olympic cities known for? Get your passports ready and plan your route through Italy with Matt and Bowen in Episode 1! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.