Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & The Olympics

Two Guys, Five Rings: Episode II- The Athletes and Storylines
1/08/2026 | 29 mins.
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang weave through the storylines and history we'll be following through the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games! From jaw-dropping comebacks and legendary careers nearing their final chapter to fearless young stars ready to announce themselves on the world stage, Two Guys, Five Rings explains why these Olympics will be must-watch!
Two Guys, Five Rings: Episode I- Welcome back, let's head to Italy!
1/06/2026 | 30 mins.
Two Guys, Five Rings returns with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang! We're jet setting from Paris to Italy for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina. We're looking forward to the food, the fashion, and the athletes! Matt and Bowen make some predictions for the Opening Ceremony before looking at the most expansive Olympics ever! What are each of the Olympic cities known for? Get your passports ready and plan your route through Italy with Matt and Bowen in Episode 1!
Two Guys, Five Rings: The Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026
1/05/2026 | 2 mins.
Two Guys (Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers). Five Rings (you know, from the Olympics logo). One essential podcast for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Bowen Yang (SNL, Wicked) and Matt Rogers (Palm Royale, No Good Deed) of Las Culturistas are back for a second season of Two Guys, Five Rings, a collaboration with NBC Sports and iHeartRadio. In this 15-episode event, Bowen and Matt discuss the top storylines, obsess over Italian culture, and find out what really goes on in the Olympic Village.
Episode XV: 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics/2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics
8/27/2024 | 23 mins.
Matt and Bowen are keeping the Olympic flame alive with a look ahead to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics! They discuss which athletes and events will be on display during the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games — the first official Games with multiple host cities. Matt relives his previous trips to Italy, while Bowen begins the planning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Get a head start on traffic now with the latest episode of the Two Guys, Five Rings Podcast. (We hope to see you in 2026!)
Episode XIV: The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games
8/22/2024 | 20 mins.
Still looking for some Olympic competition? Look no further than the 2024 Paris Paralympic games and the latest episode of the Two Guys, Five Rings Podcast....or should it be the Three Agitos now? Matt and Bowen spotlight the athletes and storylines that hopefully result in a gold medal finish! Continue touring Paris and join our hosts in rooting for Team USA as the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games get underway!
