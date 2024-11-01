THE BEAUTY EXTRAVAGANZA IS UPON US! We are talking all about beauty treatments, plastic surgery, skincare, makeup, trends AND MORE! I'm putting on my aesthetician hat today and giving it to you straight about what I think works and what I think can be written off as certified bullshit. TODAY'S SPONSORS: QUINCE: Get free shipping and 365 returns when you go to QUINCE.COM/BAD //STORYWORTH: A great gift for the mother in your life. Get $10 off your order when you go to STORYWORTH.COM/BAD Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Big Fat Liars
Big Fat Liars

Don't listen to this one if you're not ready for a bad attitude. Also, just know this episode is a little sexier and a little more explicit than our usual submissions! Talking about all the ridiculous lies your exes have told you, including but not limited to: "Her shirt busted open right into my hands!" The male mind never ceases to amaze and enrage me, I think you'll agree after this one.
The Bit Broadcast (feat. Macy Thompson)
The Bit Broadcast (feat. Macy Thompson)

Macy Thompson returns! You may know Macy from her ventures as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, being Abby Lee Miller's niece, falling to her knees when she saw Big Ben, or perhaps her stint on DWTS. Macy has lived many lives and is here to tell us about all of them. You can find Macy on Instagram @macy_thompson or TikTok @macy_thompsonn - she also now hosts her own pod called Just A Bit that you can listen to wherever you get your podcasts!
Would You Rather...
Would You Rather...

Today we are playing Would You Rather with my favorite co-hosts: me, myself, and I! In my humble opinion, there's no better way to dig into the psyche. I ponder all the mysteries of life in this episode, such as when was the worst time to live as a woman? Do I want to know how or when I'm gonna die? And the biggest mystery of all: why do all men believe they can fight a bear with only a pocket knife? Some things we may never know. ENJOY!
2005 & Feeling ALIVE!
2005 & Feeling ALIVE!

Our yearly dose of NOSTALGIA. Talking all things 2005 today: Twilight, The Office, Kelly Clarkson, and MORE! I can't help myself and of course get off on a few passionate tangents (ahem, family vlogging) and then go over your weekly advice submissions at the end. ENJOY!
