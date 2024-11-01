Would You Rather...

Today we are playing Would You Rather with my favorite co-hosts: me, myself, and I! In my humble opinion, there's no better way to dig into the psyche. I ponder all the mysteries of life in this episode, such as when was the worst time to live as a woman? Do I want to know how or when I'm gonna die? And the biggest mystery of all: why do all men believe they can fight a bear with only a pocket knife? Some things we may never know. ENJOY!