Broken Simulation with Sam Tripoli and Johnny Woodard

#139: Election Extravaganza! + What Would It Take To Vote for Kamala? + The Rogan Bump

The guys are back on a short turnaround with their 2024 Election Extravaganza! We discuss what's at stake in the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and what it would take to get us to vote for Kamala Harris. We also discuss the big "Rogan Bump" Sam Experienced after his recent run on the Joe Rogan Experience, Kill Tony, Jimmy Dore, Adam Carolla, and other big shows.