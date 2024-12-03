Broken Simulation with Sam Tripoli and Johnny Woodard

#141: Elon Buying MSNBC? + Pokemon Go Conspiracy + Immigrant Gangs of NY
Will Elon actually buy MSNBC? We discuss that, and we bid farewell to the leftist celebrities leaving X (and in some cases the country) on this year's Thanksgiving episode. We also talk Drake's dopey lawsuit, Miss Universe, Kamala's kooky message to supporters, and the insanity of the Wicked press tour. Oh, and we talk about why the UFO disclosure movement feels off.Go to http://sheathunderwear.com and get the most comfortable underwear you'll ever wear. Use the code "BROKEN" to get 20-percent off!
--------
1:53:42
#140: Talking Man Skills, Empires and Guns with Van Neistat + Trump at UFC + XG from TFH
The guys are joined by filmmaker/artist/craftsman Van Neistat for a wide-ranging discussion that touches on the unique nature of the current political moment, how comedians are unique among artists, and the first steps Sam should take in learning "man skills."Also this week, Tin Foil Hat's XG joins us in studio for the intro where we open a few gifts and talk about why Sam is gaining, rather than losing weight during the fitness challenge.
--------
1:52:29
#139: Election Extravaganza! + What Would It Take To Vote for Kamala? + The Rogan Bump
The guys are back on a short turnaround with their 2024 Election Extravaganza! We discuss what's at stake in the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and what it would take to get us to vote for Kamala Harris. We also discuss the big "Rogan Bump" Sam Experienced after his recent run on the Joe Rogan Experience, Kill Tony, Jimmy Dore, Adam Carolla, and other big shows.Sign up for Kalshi at www.kalshi.com/broken! The first 500 traders who deposit $50 will get a free $20 credit!
--------
1:20:41
#138: Sam, Trump Break Records on Joe Rogan's Podcast + Tony Hinchcliffe Controversy + Election Talk
Sam recaps his return to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast talks about becoming eskimo brothers with former president Donald Trump on this edition of Broken Simulation. We also discuss the election, the Tony Hinchcliffe controversy and how Joe Biden got him completely off the hook, and whether Kamala Harris will appear on Rogan as well. We end the show by running through the news.Sign up for Kalshi at www.kalshi.com/broken! The first 500 traders who deposit $50 will get a free $20 credit!
--------
1:25:15
#137: Sam Following Trump/Kamala on Rogan? + Sam's Kill Tony Visit + Mike Young's Insane Stories
We go deep on the election, including discussing Donald Trump's roasting of democrats at a fundraising dinner, and whether Kamala Harris will go on the Joe Rogan Experience (possibly before/after Sam, who is scheduled to appear soon). Later in the show, comedian and director Mike Young joins us to share one of the great all-time stories on BS. Later in the show, Sam recaps his Kill Tony visit, and we talk a CRAZY conspiracy about Beyonce and Jay-Z.Mike Young has a new film called "Stealing Jokes" that releases on streaming November 1, 2024. Check it out!Sign up for Kalshi at www.kalshi.com/broken! The first 500 traders who deposit $50 will get a free $20 credit!You can find Mike Hammock and his wonderful joke on Instagram at www.instagram.com/themikehammock/.