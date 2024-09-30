:bouncin: :bouncin:
Black Friday Sale starts Monday! 25% off storewide! https://www.beachtoosandy.store
Ad-free listening and full video episodes! https://www.patreon.com/beachtoosandy
Watch clips of your favorite moments! https://www.youtube.com/beachtoosandywatertoowet
Watch videos from our episodes on TikTok! https://tiktok.com/@beachtoosandy
Xtine's Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thextinefiles
Xandy's stream: twitch.tv/xandyschiefer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:03:36
311: Reviews of Old People Food
Find out what candy civil war general George Washington gave to his troops for good luck!
Ad-free listening and full video episodes! https://www.patreon.com/beachtoosandy
Watch clips of your favorite moments! https://www.youtube.com/beachtoosandywatertoowet
Take a look at this merch! https://www.beachtoosandy.store
Watch videos from our episodes on TikTok! https://tiktok.com/@beachtoosandy
Xtine's Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thextinefiles
Xandy's stream: twitch.tv/xandyschiefer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:15:26
310: Reviews of Arcades
You better not give us a one-star review, because we saw you give Arby's a five...
Ad-free listening and full video episodes! https://www.patreon.com/beachtoosandy
Watch clips of your favorite moments! https://www.youtube.com/beachtoosandywatertoowet
Take a look at this merch! https://www.beachtoosandy.store
Watch videos from our episodes on TikTok! https://tiktok.com/@beachtoosandy
Xtine's Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thextinefiles
Xandy's stream: twitch.tv/xandyschiefer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:02:44
309: Halloween Extravaganza
This week's episode is hosted by Cryptine Schiefear and Alexandirt Bansheefer
Ad-free listening and full video episodes! https://www.patreon.com/beachtoosandy
Watch clips of your favorite moments! https://www.youtube.com/beachtoosandywatertoowet
Take a look at this merch! https://www.beachtoosandy.store
Watch videos from our episodes on TikTok! https://tiktok.com/@beachtoosandy
Xtine's Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thextinefiles
Xandy's stream: twitch.tv/xandyschiefer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:36:47
308: Reviews of Ghost Hunting Equipment
Apologies in advance if Christine sounds too much like a sarcastic crocodile.
Ad-free listening and full video episodes! https://www.patreon.com/beachtoosandy
Watch clips of your favorite moments! https://www.youtube.com/beachtoosandywatertoowet
Summer items available now! https://www.beachtoosandy.store
Watch videos from our episodes on TikTok! https://tiktok.com/@beachtoosandy
Xtine's Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thextinefiles
Xandy's stream: twitch.tv/xandyschiefer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices