Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet

Podcast Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet
Forever Dog
A comedy podcast featuring dramatic readings of one-star reviews written by real people with not-so-real problems. Hosted by Xandy and Christine Schiefer. Produ...
Comedy

Available Episodes

5 of 365
  • 312: Reviews of Trampoline Parks
    :bouncin: :bouncin: Black Friday Sale starts Monday! 25% off storewide!
    --------  
    1:03:36
  • 311: Reviews of Old People Food
    Find out what candy civil war general George Washington gave to his troops for good luck!
    --------  
    1:15:26
  • 310: Reviews of Arcades
    You better not give us a one-star review, because we saw you give Arby's a five...
    --------  
    1:02:44
  • 309: Halloween Extravaganza
    This week's episode is hosted by Cryptine Schiefear and Alexandirt Bansheefer
    --------  
    1:36:47
  • 308: Reviews of Ghost Hunting Equipment
    Apologies in advance if Christine sounds too much like a sarcastic crocodile.
    --------  
    1:40:10

About Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet

A comedy podcast featuring dramatic readings of one-star reviews written by real people with not-so-real problems. Hosted by Xandy and Christine Schiefer. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
