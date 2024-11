Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata

Sasheer Has A Lot Of Unread Emails w/ Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (Re-Release)

Hello! Fancy seeing you here! It’s the fanciest. This week, we are bringing you an episode of Besting Each Other with Iconic best friends Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey! Jenna shares about the moment she and Angela became best friends, WHY she had to take a guitar to NYC, and does an impression of Angela. Angela shares what Jenna has for breakfast every morning, not wanting to poop in the woods, and the sweet thing Steve Carrell said about their friendship. They wrap things up together and share about their new book - The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There. Email or call Nicole & Sasheer with your friendship questions at: [email protected] Get access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using this show link: https://siriusxm.com/friends.