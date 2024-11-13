Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata

Sasheer Doesn't Have A Favorite Color LIVE (Re-Release)
This week, we’ve got a couch! And we’re live from the Netflix Is A Joke festival! We discuss the size of pyramids, Sasheer meeting Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, the app Sasheer tells if she’s horny, pornhub - ever heard of it?, if Sasheer would travel 16 hours for a hot dog, and if Nicole got power hungry on the set of Nailed It. They take a quiz to find what bird they would be in another life, and learn if having a duck is feasible for Nicole. They answer listener questions about an office threesome, mushroom birthday presents, and lots of wonderful questions from our audience! Here is the quiz we took this week: https://www.quizyourfriends.com/what-bird-would-you-be-in-another-life/ Email or call Nicole & Sasheer with your friendship questions at:[email protected]
Sasheer Has A Lot Of Unread Emails w/ Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (Re-Release)
Hello! Fancy seeing you here! It’s the fanciest. This week, we are bringing you an episode of Besting Each Other with Iconic best friends Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey! Jenna shares about the moment she and Angela became best friends, WHY she had to take a guitar to NYC, and does an impression of Angela. Angela shares what Jenna has for breakfast every morning, not wanting to poop in the woods, and the sweet thing Steve Carrell said about their friendship. They wrap things up together and share about their new book - The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There. Email or call Nicole & Sasheer with your friendship questions at:[email protected]
Sasheer Was Scared To Leave Nicole Stranded In The Middle Of The Ocean (Re-Release)
Sometimes we want vacations, and sometimes, vacations don’t want us! Nicole and Sasheer share their trip to the Bahamas and it was everything BUT relaxing! This trip had everything! Margaritaville to the rescue, dance clubs in hotel lobbies, Jet Ski adventures, Airbnb catfishing, and so much more. You truly have to be sitting down for this one. And, what this trip had the most of all was the audacity! Email or call Nicole & Sasheer with your friendship questions at:[email protected]
Nicole and The Slap Heard ‘Round The World (Re-Release)
Hello Hello Hello it’s nice to see you! Let's get to it - THE SLAP - that’s what we are talking about this week. Nicole and Sasheer discuss their favorite slap memes and tweets, all the responses, whether this will lead to more slaps, their hot takes, and more. How did Jada feel? What if it WAS a bit?? Should Will have even won??? We wrap things up by getting listener feedback on plus-size skate equipment, sweet Korean hot dogs, the Daniels twins, and answer a listener question on what to do when your best friend/ex-boyfriend puts up harsh boundaries. Email or call Nicole & Sasheer with your friendship questions at:[email protected]
Sasheer Is On The No Bag List
This week Sasheer’s carry on travel bag is being unfairly discriminated against while Nicole is dreaming of riding on a garbage truck and hankering for a big nasty tall burger. Email or call Nicole & Sasheer with your friendship questions at:[email protected]
About Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata
Gayle & Oprah. Bonnie & Clyde. Nicole & Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship. When you’re forced to change your number, are sick of being single, or want to take a pole-dancing class, you’re going to need a best friend...and if you don’t, you can still have this podcast.