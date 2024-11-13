Listen to Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata in the App

Gayle & Oprah. Bonnie & Clyde. Nicole & Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship. When you’re forced to change your number, are sick of being single, or w...

Sasheer Was Scared To Leave Nicole Stranded In The Middle Of The Ocean (Re-Release)

The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament

About Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata

Gayle & Oprah. Bonnie & Clyde. Nicole & Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship. When you’re forced to change your number, are sick of being single, or want to take a pole-dancing class, you’re going to need a best friend...and if you don’t, you can still have this podcast.