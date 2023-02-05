Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Too Scary; Didn't Watch in the App
Listen to Too Scary; Didn't Watch in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
Too Scary; Didn't Watch

Too Scary; Didn't Watch

Podcast Too Scary; Didn't Watch
Podcast Too Scary; Didn't Watch

Too Scary; Didn't Watch

Headgum
add
A horror movie recap podcast for those too scared to watch for themselves; hosted by Emily Gonzalez, Henley Cox and Sammy Smart. New episodes every Wednesday! More
TV & FilmFilm ReviewsComedy
A horror movie recap podcast for those too scared to watch for themselves; hosted by Emily Gonzalez, Henley Cox and Sammy Smart. New episodes every Wednesday! More

Available Episodes

5 of 213
  • BEAU IS AFRAID with Chad Kultgen
    Who’s in the mood for a three-hour anxiety spiral?? We are! Join us and Chad Kultgen (Game of Roses, How to Win The Bachelor) as we make our way through Ari Aster’s “nightmare comedy” BEAU IS AFRAID.  TRAILER Recap begins @ 31:35 Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content! Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy. Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    1:43:54
  • POSSESSION
    One extremely distressing dissolution of a marriage, two squid-like creatures, a child named Bob, and a young, hot Sam Neil -- we're recapping Andrzej Żuławski's 1981 cult-classic POSSESSION! This film was BANNED and labeled a "video nasty" for several years in the UK. You're going to have to listen all the way to the end to find out why :( Join us as we try to understand a movie that is basically Eraserhead meets Marriage Story??  TRAILER Recap begins @ 25:50 Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content! Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy. Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/19/2023
    1:32:55
  • GONJIAM: HAUNTED ASYLUM
    Livestreaming ghost hunters, ping-pong balls, an unforgettable "group treatment room" and too many cameras to count...we're heading to one of the "freakiest places on earth" this week, GONJIAM: HAUNTED ASYLUM! Thank you, Patrons, for choosing a film with the scariest scene Sammy has ever seen!! Recap starts @ 36:22 Trailer Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content! Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy. Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/12/2023
    1:51:08
  • SMILE (Vault Episode)
    We're releasing one from our Patreon vault this week! SMILE scared our pants off back in October and now it's time for us to share this terrifying recap with everyone!  Recap begins @ 12:52 TRAILER Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content! Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy. Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/5/2023
    1:14:37
  • EVIL DEAD (2013)
    Fede Álvarez's take on the Evil Dead swings away from the comedy and straight to the gore (and fluids!) in this 2013 remake. Let's just say you can expect knives in ALL THE WRONG PLACES. Join us to find out why Sammy was positively levitating with joy after watching this terrifying movie!!!! Recap begins @ 32:07 TRAILER Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content! Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy. Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/29/2023
    1:29:41

More TV & Film podcasts

About Too Scary; Didn't Watch

A horror movie recap podcast for those too scared to watch for themselves; hosted by Emily Gonzalez, Henley Cox and Sammy Smart. New episodes every Wednesday!
Podcast website

Listen to Too Scary; Didn't Watch, Gathering of The Geeks and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Too Scary; Didn't Watch

Too Scary; Didn't Watch

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Too Scary; Didn't Watch: Podcasts in Family