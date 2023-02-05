A horror movie recap podcast for those too scared to watch for themselves; hosted by Emily Gonzalez, Henley Cox and Sammy Smart. New episodes every Wednesday! More
BEAU IS AFRAID with Chad Kultgen
Who’s in the mood for a three-hour anxiety spiral?? We are! Join us and Chad Kultgen (Game of Roses, How to Win The Bachelor) as we make our way through Ari Aster’s “nightmare comedy” BEAU IS AFRAID.
Recap begins @ 31:35
4/26/2023
1:43:54
POSSESSION
One extremely distressing dissolution of a marriage, two squid-like creatures, a child named Bob, and a young, hot Sam Neil -- we're recapping Andrzej Żuławski's 1981 cult-classic POSSESSION! This film was BANNED and labeled a "video nasty" for several years in the UK. You're going to have to listen all the way to the end to find out why :( Join us as we try to understand a movie that is basically Eraserhead meets Marriage Story??
Recap begins @ 25:50
4/19/2023
1:32:55
GONJIAM: HAUNTED ASYLUM
Livestreaming ghost hunters, ping-pong balls, an unforgettable "group treatment room" and too many cameras to count...we're heading to one of the "freakiest places on earth" this week, GONJIAM: HAUNTED ASYLUM! Thank you, Patrons, for choosing a film with the scariest scene Sammy has ever seen!!
Recap starts @ 36:22
4/12/2023
1:51:08
SMILE (Vault Episode)
We're releasing one from our Patreon vault this week! SMILE scared our pants off back in October and now it's time for us to share this terrifying recap with everyone!
Recap begins @ 12:52
4/5/2023
1:14:37
EVIL DEAD (2013)
Fede Álvarez's take on the Evil Dead swings away from the comedy and straight to the gore (and fluids!) in this 2013 remake. Let's just say you can expect knives in ALL THE WRONG PLACES. Join us to find out why Sammy was positively levitating with joy after watching this terrifying movie!!!!
Recap begins @ 32:07
