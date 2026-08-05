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Too Scary; Didn't Watch
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Too Scary; Didn't Watch

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ComedyFilm Reviews
Too Scary; Didn't Watch
Latest episode

393 episodes

  • Too Scary; Didn't Watch

    JURASSIC PARK with Wes Larson

    08/05/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    H3LLCH3LLA: TRIPLES IS BEST is here! Wes Larson is back!! Life, uh, finds a way, babyy!!

    Movie & Guest Intro @ 8:29
    Trivia @ 19:35
    Recap starts @ 28:32

    All Hellchella video episodes will be available on our Patreon!

    Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.
    Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content!
    Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy.
    Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fm.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Too Scary; Didn't Watch

    WE BURY THE DEAD with Spooko

    07/29/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    Had to get our Australian Horrorspondents back for this one!!
    Movie Intro @ 25:00
    Trivia @ 29:32
    Recap starts @ 31:40
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Too Scary; Didn't Watch

    RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE

    07/22/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Tube top freedom now!

    Movie Intro @ 19:20
    Trivia @ 21:30
    Recap starts @ 25:55

    Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.
    Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content!
    Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy.
    Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fm
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Too Scary; Didn't Watch

    RED ROOMS (Vault Release)

    07/15/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    This one is TOUGH but that's ok because from here on out it's only love and light <3 <3 <3
    Trivia @ 6:30
    Recap starts @ 9:53

    Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.
    Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content!
    Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy.
    Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fm
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Too Scary; Didn't Watch

    THE PURGE: ELECTION YEAR

    07/08/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Happy belated 4th of July! We live in hell!

    Movie Intro @ 21:43
    Trivia @ 26:09
    Recap starts @ 28:27

    Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.
    Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content!
    Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy.
    Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fm
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Too Scary; Didn't Watch
A horror movie recap podcast for those too scared to watch for themselves; hosted by Emily Gonzalez, Henley Cox and Sammy Smart. New episodes every Wednesday!
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