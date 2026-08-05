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393 episodes
- H3LLCH3LLA: TRIPLES IS BEST is here! Wes Larson is back!! Life, uh, finds a way, babyy!!
Movie & Guest Intro @ 8:29
Trivia @ 19:35
Recap starts @ 28:32
All Hellchella video episodes will be available on our Patreon!
Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.
Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content!
Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy.
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- Tube top freedom now!
Movie Intro @ 19:20
Trivia @ 21:30
Recap starts @ 25:55
Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.
Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content!
Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy.
Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fm
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This one is TOUGH but that's ok because from here on out it's only love and light <3 <3 <3
Trivia @ 6:30
Recap starts @ 9:53
Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.
Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content!
Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy.
Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fm
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Happy belated 4th of July! We live in hell!
Movie Intro @ 21:43
Trivia @ 26:09
Recap starts @ 28:27
Follow the show: @TSDWpodcast on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.
Check out our Patreon for bonus episodes and additional content!
Rate Too Scary; Didn’t Watch 5 Stars on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review for Emily, Henley, and Sammy.
Advertise on Too Scary; Didn't Watch via Gumball.fm
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Too Scary; Didn't Watch
A horror movie recap podcast for those too scared to watch for themselves; hosted by Emily Gonzalez, Henley Cox and Sammy Smart. New episodes every Wednesday!Podcast website
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