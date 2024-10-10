Listen to The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne in the App

When Nick inherits some money from his late father, Jess is determined to put the funds to good use by secretly tackling Nick's box of unwanted responsibilities, and his unpaid bills.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

This Loft Meeting is centered on gratitude. We love receiving your videos, your art, and your sweet letters. We're sharing some of those special memories with you. We read a letter about Elvis, an awkward love letter to Wicked, and we hear from two young filmmakers inspired by New Girl. Check out more from Jasmine and Lindsey here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCPRUK862y_b0ZR5hIYR1QcIKdWScRvow&si=VbcfC_5cUvzwAEIYSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Hey Loft Mates! This is the one where Jess throws a Halloween Party and Schmidt's not invited. Plus, the rest of the loft learns Schmidt's mom's been cosplaying Michael Keaton via email to help bring a positive male role model in his life. Jess, Nick, and Winston reactivate the potato-based email to mentor a douche-jar-worthy Schmidt once again. Also, Taye Diggs is here and he's super flexible. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Loft meeting! We finally got Brenda Song to sit down with Lamorne. Together, they unpacked her thirty-year entertainment career, how she transitioned from child actor to bonafide super star, and how she became Daisy on New Girl. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

A newly single Coach drops into the loft, and wants to pick up exactly where he left off when he moved out. When he takes Nick, Winston and Schmidt out to a strip club, Jess and Cece get their own back by having a girls' night out.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Go behind the scenes of Apartment 4D with the crew who called it home for seven incredible seasons. Each week, real-life friends Hannah Simone (Cece) and Lamorne Morris (Winston Bishop) rewatch their Emmy-nominated series, New Girl, and reveal the never-before-told behind-the-scenes escapades. Join them as they go bear hunting for every grizzly hidden in the background. Speaking of besties - they're inviting all of the loft's favorite guest stars, writers, and directors to share their adventures on set.