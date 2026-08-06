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7362 episodes
FULL SHOW: Funeral Excuse Confession, Don’t Propose Textual Healing + WORST Anthem Ever (8/6/26)08/06/2026 | 53 mins.FULL SHOW: Thursday, August 6th 2026
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- A famous singer has gone viral for all the WRONG reasons… Plus, a woman’s shopping trip to Target turned BIZARRE when she got home and opened up the box of diapers she purchased... Hear it all in a brand new TikTok Click Shock!
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About Brooke and Jeffrey
Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning is a nationally syndicated, award-winning radio show that will quickly turn into your next guilty pleasure. Listen anytime and anywhere for hilarious relationship advice, ridiculous prank calls, parody songs, dumb news stories and absolutely nothing at all that will make you smarter…but will make you laugh. New episodes daily that are totally safe for work, your family road trip or at full volume to punish your annoying neighbors.Podcast website
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