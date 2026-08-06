Today’s Phone Tap victim was set up by her friends, and although she’s been single for a long time, we have a romantic opportunity for her that she CAN’T PASS UP! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

One of our listeners has a delicate situation on her hands involving STOPPING her best friends proposal. She needs our help so she hit us up for some Textual Healing! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

A famous singer has gone viral for all the WRONG reasons… Plus, a woman’s shopping trip to Target turned BIZARRE when she got home and opened up the box of diapers she purchased... Hear it all in a brand new TikTok Click Shock! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Have a knack for trivia? Well, so does Brooke… Try to answer as many questions right as you can in 30 seconds. If you answer more correctly than Brooke, you win 100 bucks! Good luck! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

FULL SHOW: Thursday, August 6th 2026 Curious if we look as bad as we sound? Follow us @BrookeandJeffrey: Youtube Instagram TikTok BrookeandJeffrey.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Brooke and Jeffrey

About Brooke and Jeffrey

About Brooke and Jeffrey

Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning is a nationally syndicated, award-winning radio show that will quickly turn into your next guilty pleasure. Listen anytime and anywhere for hilarious relationship advice, ridiculous prank calls, parody songs, dumb news stories and absolutely nothing at all that will make you smarter…but will make you laugh. New episodes daily that are totally safe for work, your family road trip or at full volume to punish your annoying neighbors.