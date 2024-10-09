Cat and Pat are joined this week by special guest Joe Mande! As one of the few privileged straight guests we've welcomed, Joe talks about his time working on Maury, his career and his could-be-bigger fame (according to a random woman at a bar), and his mentally unstable pitbull. Pat finds a new body shape to express himself physically, and Cat relishes in one of her favorite movies, Legally Blonde! Watch Joe Mande's special CHILL, out on Hulu now.Watch the full episode on our YouTube and follow below!Show Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seektreatmentpodShow Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@seektreatmentpodCat: https://www.instagram.com/catccohenPat: https://www.instagram.com/patreegsSeek Treatment is a production of Headgum Studios. Our associate producer is Allie Kahan. Our producer is Tavi Kaunitz. Our executive producer is Emma Foley. The show is edited, mixed, and mastered by Richelle Chen. The show art was created by Carly Jean Andrews. Like the show? Rate Seek Treatment on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review.Advertise on Seek Treatment via Gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:17:01
"Obsessed With Four" (w/ Maude Latour)
Cat and Pat are joined this week by special guest Maude Latour! Recorded on the very special day of Cat's album release (stream OVERDRESSED), fellow pop girl Maude Latour talks about growing up in NYC as a club promoter and sock-posting Instagram user at 15 and gives Cat wise advice on releasing music into the world. Pat shares a tragic story of losing his beloved JNCO jeans as a kid and he makes the room (including himself) cry while recounting the finale of Dawson's Creek. They discuss polyamory, Maude's new album (stream SUGAR WATER), and how Maude met her girlfriend.Watch the full episode on our YouTube and follow below!Show Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seektreatmentpodShow Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@seektreatmentpodCat: https://www.instagram.com/catccohenPat: https://www.instagram.com/patreegsSeek Treatment is a production of Headgum Studios. Our associate producer is Allie Kahan. Our producer is Tavi Kaunitz. Our executive producer is Emma Foley. The show is edited, mixed, and mastered by Richelle Chen. The show art was created by Carly Jean Andrews. Like the show? Rate Seek Treatment on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review.Advertise on Seek Treatment via Gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
56:41
"Dates Aren’t Even Really At All"
Cat and Pat are going solo live in the studio this week! They discuss the various lengths of pants and boots and what's appropriate, catch up on docs and shows they've been watching like Anatomy of a Lie and the Martha Stewart doc, and revisit old episodes of The Office. Cat reveals someone on Tiktok is using her bit without crediting her (rude!) and Pat calls out Jeep for not giving him his car back (also rude!). Watch the full episode on our YouTube and follow below!Show Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seektreatmentpodShow Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@seektreatmentpodCat: https://www.instagram.com/catccohenPat: https://www.instagram.com/patreegsSeek Treatment is a production of Headgum Studios. Our associate producer is Allie Kahan. Our producer is Tavi Kaunitz. Our executive producer is Emma Foley. The show is edited, mixed, and mastered by Richelle Chen. The show art was created by Carly Jean Andrews. Like the show? Rate Seek Treatment on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review.Advertise on Seek Treatment via Gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
53:28
"Forbidden Fruit" (w/ MUNA)
Cat and Pat are joined by the best band in the world, MUNA! In this special episode with 5 people (has anyone ever done a podcast with so many people?), they discuss the iconic MUNA halloween party where Pat might have encountered his next boyfriend, how success has impacted the band, and a retelling of everybody's favorite story about Pat's teacher's pants falling down in class! This is Part 1 of the crossover of the century and you can listen to Part 2 on MUNA's podcast, Gayotic on November 27th. Watch the full episode on our YouTube and follow below!Show Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seektreatmentpodShow Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@seektreatmentpodCat: https://www.instagram.com/catccohenPat: https://www.instagram.com/patreegsSeek Treatment is a production of Headgum Studios. Our associate producer is Allie Kahan. Our producer is Tavi Kaunitz. Our executive producer is Emma Foley. The show is edited, mixed, and mastered by Richelle Chen. The show art was created by Carly Jean Andrews. Like the show? Rate Seek Treatment on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review.Advertise on Seek Treatment via Gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:15:04
"Grandfathered In"
Cat and Pat share their reactions to the election results in this episode back in the LA studio. Against all odds, they dive into the madness of Black Eyed Peas lyrics, Cat recounts her magical experience at Wi Spa , and Pat announces his new-found celibacy (unless you are grandfathered in by being a current sexual partner of his).Watch the full episode on our YouTube and follow below!Show Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seektreatmentpodShow Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@seektreatmentpodCat: https://www.instagram.com/catccohenPat: https://www.instagram.com/patreegsSeek Treatment is a production of Headgum Studios. Our associate producer is Allie Kahan. Our producer is Tavi Kaunitz. Our executive producer is Emma Foley. The show is edited, mixed, and mastered by Richelle Chen. The show art was created by Carly Jean Andrews. Like the show? Rate Seek Treatment on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review.Advertise on Seek Treatment via Gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Seek Treatment is a playful, fun, and flirty podcast where beloved and criminally under-famous comedians Cat Cohen and Pat Regan talk about "boys, sex, dating, and love." Each week, Cat and Pat invite a non-boring guest to dish the dirt on living, laughing, and yeah…loving. They're just two shy slutty psychos who finally answer the question, "what if a gay guy and a girl...were friends?" If you don't listen....Seek Treatment!