"Forbidden Fruit" (w/ MUNA)

Cat and Pat are joined by the best band in the world, MUNA! In this special episode with 5 people (has anyone ever done a podcast with so many people?), they discuss the iconic MUNA halloween party where Pat might have encountered his next boyfriend, how success has impacted the band, and a retelling of everybody's favorite story about Pat's teacher's pants falling down in class! This is Part 1 of the crossover of the century and you can listen to Part 2 on MUNA's podcast, Gayotic on November 27th.