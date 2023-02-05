"Advertising" w/ Chris Murphy

This week we have the honor and privelage of being just a little rude to our dear friend Chris Murphy. We discuss advertising and what the sad state of the industry tells us about the crumbling of American masculinity. Let's just say...things aren't looking good! Plus, Chris shares a shocking theory that Brooklyn has been "Willy Wonka-fied," George fights for his life to try to find a metaphor with sound logic, and Sam reveals that, yeah, he's bought stuff off instagram. And if this caption doesn't make you want to listen to the episode, then congratulations you are probably gay.