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StraightioLab

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ComedyComedy Interviews
StraightioLab
Latest episode

343 episodes

  • StraightioLab

    StraightioLab Rewind: "Straight Lines" w/ Martine

    08/07/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Once a month, we're re-releasing a classic StraightioLab episode from the vault. Learn the lore that built the legendary podcast the government cannot shut down.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • StraightioLab

    StraightioLab Book Club 2: Sex On Murder Island w/ Jo Firestone

    08/04/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Today we have the second-ever installment of the StraightioLab Book Club with esteemed author Jo Firestone to discuss her new novel: Sex on Murder Island (not to be confused with the prequel Murder on Sex Island). Jo is nine months pregnant, but that won't stop us from having a discourse so deep about her writing that it makes Seth Meyers look like a fraud.
    SEE SAM ON TOUR: linktree.com/samtaggart
    SEE GEORGE ON TOUR: linktree.com/georgeciveris
    WATCH GEORGE'S SPECIAL ON AMAZON, APPLE, AND MORE: https://www.comedydynamics.com/catalog/george-civeris-a-sense-of-urgency/
    CALL US at 385-GAY-GUYS to leave questions and comments for our next surprise call-in show and you just might hear your call on your favorite podcast.
    SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON at patreon.com/straightiolab for bonus episodes twice a month and don't forget to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • StraightioLab

    "The Concept of 'My Oasis'" w/ Alison Leiby

    07/28/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Have you ever found yourself inside of a TJ Maxx searching for something. A lamp? A mug? A deeper meaning? Well then this ep with Alison Leiby, whose new book "I'm A Lot" is out, now may be just the thing you're looking for. Plus, we talk about the legacy of Y2K advertising, the three things that count as monoculture, and George finally gives the Greek perspective on all things Odyssey.
    SEE SAM ON TOUR: linktree.com/samtaggart
    SEE GEORGE ON TOUR: linktree.com/georgeciveris
    WATCH GEORGE'S SPECIAL ON AMAZON, APPLE, AND MORE: https://www.comedydynamics.com/catalog/george-civeris-a-sense-of-urgency/
    CALL US at 385-GAY-GUYS to leave questions and comments for our next surprise call-in show and you just might hear your call on your favorite podcast.
    SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON at patreon.com/straightiolab for bonus episodes twice a month and don't forget to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • StraightioLab

    Patreon Preview: Confessions II

    07/24/2026 | 3 mins.
    We talk Madonna's comeback, the end of our favorite podcast, George's big retreat, and Sam's self-imposed birthday curse. For two extra episodes/month, subscribe at Patreon.com/straightiolab.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • StraightioLab

    "Southwest Airlines, Barn Coats, Cycling" w/ Sam & George

    07/21/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    For the second time in StraightioLab history, we discuss a topic chosen by a beloved listener. And this time it's a maybe-British listener named Harry, and it's also FOUR topics rather than one! If you're jealous of Harry, you can subscribe to the Cliff Girl tier on our Patreon at patreon.com/straightiolab and DM us your topic.
    SEE SAM ON TOUR: linktree.com/samtaggart
    SEE GEORGE ON TOUR: linktree.com/georgeciveris
    WATCH GEORGE'S SPECIAL ON AMAZON, APPLE, AND MORE: https://www.comedydynamics.com/catalog/george-civeris-a-sense-of-urgency/
    CALL US at 385-GAY-GUYS to leave questions and comments for our next surprise call-in show and you just might hear your call on your favorite podcast.
    SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON at patreon.com/straightiolab for bonus episodes twice a month and don't forget to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About StraightioLab
StraightioLab is an intellectual podcast where smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture. In each episode, George and Sam are joined by a guest to hold a MIRROR to society and finally get to the BOTTOM of mysterious and perverse topics such as college fraternities, gender reveal parties, the military, themed restaurants, and the concept of "the holidays." Scared? Good.
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