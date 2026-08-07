Have you ever found yourself inside of a TJ Maxx searching for something. A lamp? A mug? A deeper meaning? Well then this ep with Alison Leiby, whose new book "I'm A Lot" is out, now may be just the thing you're looking for. Plus, we talk about the legacy of Y2K advertising, the three things that count as monoculture, and George finally gives the Greek perspective on all things Odyssey.

SEE SAM ON TOUR: linktree.com/samtaggart

SEE GEORGE ON TOUR: linktree.com/georgeciveris

WATCH GEORGE'S SPECIAL ON AMAZON, APPLE, AND MORE: https://www.comedydynamics.com/catalog/george-civeris-a-sense-of-urgency/

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