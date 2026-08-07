Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
343 episodes
- Today we have the second-ever installment of the StraightioLab Book Club with esteemed author Jo Firestone to discuss her new novel: Sex on Murder Island (not to be confused with the prequel Murder on Sex Island). Jo is nine months pregnant, but that won't stop us from having a discourse so deep about her writing that it makes Seth Meyers look like a fraud.
SEE SAM ON TOUR: linktree.com/samtaggart
SEE GEORGE ON TOUR: linktree.com/georgeciveris
WATCH GEORGE'S SPECIAL ON AMAZON, APPLE, AND MORE: https://www.comedydynamics.com/catalog/george-civeris-a-sense-of-urgency/
CALL US at 385-GAY-GUYS to leave questions and comments for our next surprise call-in show and you just might hear your call on your favorite podcast.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON at patreon.com/straightiolab for bonus episodes twice a month and don't forget to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Have you ever found yourself inside of a TJ Maxx searching for something. A lamp? A mug? A deeper meaning? Well then this ep with Alison Leiby, whose new book "I'm A Lot" is out, now may be just the thing you're looking for. Plus, we talk about the legacy of Y2K advertising, the three things that count as monoculture, and George finally gives the Greek perspective on all things Odyssey.
SEE SAM ON TOUR: linktree.com/samtaggart
SEE GEORGE ON TOUR: linktree.com/georgeciveris
WATCH GEORGE'S SPECIAL ON AMAZON, APPLE, AND MORE: https://www.comedydynamics.com/catalog/george-civeris-a-sense-of-urgency/
CALL US at 385-GAY-GUYS to leave questions and comments for our next surprise call-in show and you just might hear your call on your favorite podcast.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON at patreon.com/straightiolab for bonus episodes twice a month and don't forget to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- For the second time in StraightioLab history, we discuss a topic chosen by a beloved listener. And this time it's a maybe-British listener named Harry, and it's also FOUR topics rather than one! If you're jealous of Harry, you can subscribe to the Cliff Girl tier on our Patreon at patreon.com/straightiolab and DM us your topic.
SEE SAM ON TOUR: linktree.com/samtaggart
SEE GEORGE ON TOUR: linktree.com/georgeciveris
WATCH GEORGE'S SPECIAL ON AMAZON, APPLE, AND MORE: https://www.comedydynamics.com/catalog/george-civeris-a-sense-of-urgency/
CALL US at 385-GAY-GUYS to leave questions and comments for our next surprise call-in show and you just might hear your call on your favorite podcast.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON at patreon.com/straightiolab for bonus episodes twice a month and don't forget to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Comedy podcasts
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- Baby, this is Keke PalmerComedy, Society & Culture
- Call Her DaddyComedy
- Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Society & Culture
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Conan O’Brien Needs A FriendComedy
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About StraightioLab
StraightioLab is an intellectual podcast where smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture. In each episode, George and Sam are joined by a guest to hold a MIRROR to society and finally get to the BOTTOM of mysterious and perverse topics such as college fraternities, gender reveal parties, the military, themed restaurants, and the concept of "the holidays." Scared? Good.Podcast website
Listen to StraightioLab, Good Hang with Amy Poehler and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
StraightioLab
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
StraightioLab: Podcasts in Family