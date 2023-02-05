StraightioLab is an intellectual podcast where smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture. In ea... More
"Dating Shows" w/ Sydnee Washington
This week, we are joined by StraightioLab darling Sydnee Washington who takes us on a roller coaster ride of intellectual rigor. We talk dating shows, and surprisingly find ways to make them even more problematic, exploitative, and legally questionable than they already are. Plus, we pit going to law school against going viral on TikTok, we get upstaged by a haunted razor, and George unloads traumus both of chosen and not-chosen family. Now we can finally all heal.
5/2/2023
1:14:01
"Men" w/ Fran Tirado and Rose Dommu
Today we are joined by our illustrious podcasting sisters Rose Dommu and Fran Tirado of the Like a Virgin podcast to get to the bottom of questions the government refuses to address. Questions such as: Are straight women the LGBTs of straight people? Is the media kink-shaming Joe Biden's disgraced former nuclear waste czar? Could a gay man play Jason Bourne? Plus: Rose reminisces about her time in the Trump administration and we contemplate what turns Fran Lebowitz on sexually. It's NOT what you think!
4/25/2023
1:14:34
"Advertising" w/ Chris Murphy
This week we have the honor and privelage of being just a little rude to our dear friend Chris Murphy. We discuss advertising and what the sad state of the industry tells us about the crumbling of American masculinity. Let's just say...things aren't looking good! Plus, Chris shares a shocking theory that Brooklyn has been "Willy Wonka-fied," George fights for his life to try to find a metaphor with sound logic, and Sam reveals that, yeah, he's bought stuff off instagram. And if this caption doesn't make you want to listen to the episode, then congratulations you are probably gay.
4/18/2023
1:26:24
"McDonald's" w/ Milly Tamarez
Former vice president of her Miami-based gay-straight alliance Milly Tamarez joins Sam and George to start some difficult conversations about America's relationship to fast food, and it's about time! Questions include: Do "Happy Meals" stigmatize people who are depressed? Is Chick-fil-A mocking us by giving all its sauces really gay names? Is it unethical that McDonald's introduces children to the concept of brand partnerships at such a young age? And of course: Would you like that with fries?! We know what our answer is — do you know yours?
4/11/2023
1:28:31
"Green Card Marriages" w/ Maeve Higgins
Today we have comedian, writer, and boutique sweater designer Maeve "Mohair" Higgins on the podcast to talk about green card marriages and how empowering it can be to bring the transactional spirit back into love. Plus, we discuss Ronan Farrow's physical appearance, what gifted children are up to now, and George asks our Irish guest if, in fact, Ireland is actually trending. Is it problematic to ask that? Maybe, but we wouldn't be doing our jobs as investigative reporters if we didn't!
